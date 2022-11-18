Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Seafood

Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

791 second st

Manchester, NH 03102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

chimichangas
Tacos de birria
Burrito Chipotle

Soups

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$12.99

Azteca soup

$13.99

Salads

Skinny Grilled salad

$13.75

Garden house salad

$6.50

Guacamole Salad

$6.50

Grilled taco salad

$13.99

Brocheta salad

$16.25

Grilled Salad

$13.99

dips

Cheese dip

$5.50

spinach and cheese dip

$8.50

guacamole dip

$6.75

Chile bowl

$8.00

queso fundido

$8.50

mexican dip

$10.50

large chips and salsa 32oz

$9.75

Large Chez Dip 32oz

$20.00

Large Tomatillo Salsa 32oz

$13.50

8 oz chips and salsa

$5.50

guacamole 32 oz

$27.50

queso fundido oaxaca

$8.50

Quesadilla

app cheese quesadilla

$3.50

app mushroom quesadilla

$5.50

app spinach quesadilla

$5.50

app chorizo quesadilla

$6.00

app ground beef quesadilla

$6.00

app shredded chicken quesadilla

$6.00

app grilled chicken quesadilla

$6.00

app steak quesadilla

$9.00

app shrimp quesadilla

$9.99

Nachos

Veggie nachos

$12.00

Cheese nachos

$8.50

ground beef nacho

$9.99

shredded beef nachos

$9.99

shredded chicken nachos

$9.99

chorizo nachos

$9.50

grilled chicken nachos

$12.50

steak nachos

$13.99

nacho fajitas

$17.50

fajitas mixtas nachos

$17.50

shrimp fajita nachos

$18.00

nachos supreme

$20.00

nachos vallarta

$15.00

Mas Appetizers

app camarones endiablados

$15.99

app camarones a la plancha

$15.99

chicken wing

$8.50+

stuffed jalapeno pepers

$6.99

banana pepers

$10.99

vallarta sampler

$16.99

vallarta fries

$15.99

tostadas vallarta

$13.99

Birria

Quesabirria

$16.99

Birria dinner

$18.99

Birria burrito

$17.50

Birria quesadilla

$17.50

Tacos de birria

$16.99

burros y quesadillas

Quesadilla De Camaron

$16.50

Fajitas Mixtas Quesadilla

$17.50

Grilled Quesadilla

$16.50

Quesadilla Tapatia

$16.50

Burrito Bowl

$16.99

Burrito Alfredo

$16.99

Burrito De Espinaca y Pollo

$16.99

Fajitas Texanas Burrito

$17.99

Fajitas Mixtas Burrito

$16.99

Burritos Tapatios

$16.99

Burrito De Camaron

$16.50

Burrito Caliente

$13.50

Burrito De Puebla

$14.99

Burrito Tricolor

$17.50

Burrito Chipotle

$16.99

tacos

tacos de carne asada

$15.99

tacos de carnitas

$15.99

tacos al pastor

$15.99

tacos de chicharon

$15.99

tacos de chorizo

$15.99

tacos de pollo asado

$15.99

traditional and fare

taquitos de pollo

$16.50

sopes

$16.50

chiles rellenos

$15.50

chimichangas

$16.99

enchiladas rancheras

$15.25

enchiladas supreme

$16.99

grande vallarta

$20.99

Veg combo 1

$15.50

veg combo 2

$15.50

veg combo 3

$15.50

veg combo 4

$13.50

veg combo 5

$13.50

steak and pork

sizzling steak y shrimp

$23.99

carne asada

$21.50

molcajete

$34.50

carnitas don juan

$19.50

3 amigos

$22.99

chile verde

$19.99

chile rojo

$19.99

chori steak

$22.99

steak americano

$22.00

fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$19.99

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Fish Fajitas

$21.25

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.99

Pina Vallarta

$22.99

Fajitas Para 2

$31.99

Fajitas Texanas

$21.99

vegetarian

Taquitos Del Pueblo

$13.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.99

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$13.99

Enchiladas Jalisco

$13.99

Enchiladas Del Pueblo

$13.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$13.99

Quesadilla De Espinaca

$13.99

Enchiladas De Espinacas

$13.99

Taco Salad Vegetariano

$11.50

chicken

Chori Pollo bowl

$20.00

sizzling chicken y shrimp

$22.50

chori pollo

$19.99

pollo vallarta

$20.50

El Jalisiense

$19.99

pollo poblano

$14.50

Arroz con Pollo

$18.50

pollo a la crema chipotle

$20.50

pollo a la parilla

$18.50

pollo norteno

$19.99

enchiladas verdes

$14.99

enchiladas poblanas

$14.99

fish

Mojarra vallarta

$20.99

pescado a la plancha

$20.50

pescado empanizado

$20.50

pescado vallarta

$21.50

tacos de pescado

$19.50

crispy fish tacos

$20.99

salmon a la plancha

$22.50

shrimp

Taquitos de Camaron

$20.99

Camarones Al Ajillo

$21.50

Manzanillo Plate

$21.50

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$20.99

camaron empanizado

$21.25

camaron a la plancha

$21.50

camaron momia

$21.50

camarones al coco

$21.50

tacos de camaron

$20.50

chimichanga de camaron

$20.50

camaron vallarta

$21.50

coktail de camaron

$20.50

el vallartazo plate

$20.99

camarones a la diabla

$20.99

ceviche vallarta

$20.99

mango tropical ceviche Vallarta

$21.99

camarones al mojo de ajo

$20.50

camaron al aguachile

$21.50

mango tropical aguachile

$22.50

a la carte

tacos 1

$2.25

tacos 2

$4.25

tacos mexicano

$3.99

tamales 1

$4.99

tamales 2

$8.99

tostadas 1

$4.99

tostada 2

$8.99

enchilada 1

$3.99

enchilada 2

$7.50

burrito 1

$4.99

burrito 2

$8.99

Chile relleno 1

$5.00

chile relleno 2

$9.00

Taco monday

$1.49

a la carte sope

$6.00

sides

1/2 avocado

$2.99

6 camarones

$7.50

bandera

$6.99

beans and rice

$4.99

black bean

$4.99

cilantro

$1.50

corn tortillas

$1.99

flour tortilla

$1.99

french fires

$3.99

grill chicken side

$7.50

grill onion

$1.50

hot tomatillo sauce

$2.99

jalapeno toreados

$1.99

jalapenos

$1.99

lettuce

$1.99

onion

$1.25

pico de gallo

$2.99

pork side

$7.50

refried bean

$3.99

rice

$3.99

salsa crema chipotle

$2.50

shreded cheese

$2.99

Side De Grilled Veggies

$3.50

side guac

$3.99

sour cream

$1.99

steak side

$8.50

tomate

$1.50

verde sauce

$2.50

white rice

$3.99

Arroz party size

$50.00

frijoles party size

$50.00

arroz family size

$30.00

frijoles family size

$30.00

arroz charola 9

$13.50

frijoles charola 9

$13.50

beverages

soda

$2.99

unsweetend iced tea

$2.99

coffee

$2.99

juice

$3.50

milk

$3.50

soda bottle

$3.50

water bottle

$1.75

frozen chocomilk

$4.00

Can soda

$2.50

Desserts

churros

$4.50

fried ice cream

$6.00

sopapillas

$4.50

molten

$6.50

xangos

$6.00

ice cream scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

kids

cheese burger y fries

$6.99

burrito y taco

$6.99

cheese quesadilla rice y bean

$6.99

mac y cheese y papas

$6.99

chkn quesadilla con papas

$6.99

enchilada rice y bean

$6.99

one taco y one enchilada

$6.99

one taco rice y bean

$6.99

chkn fingers y french fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

791 second st, Manchester, NH 03102

Directions

Gallery
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant - 545 Hooksett Road - Manchester, NH 03104 - (603)628-6899
orange star5.0 • 13
545 Hooksett Rd Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Manchester
orange star4.0 • 4
545 Hooksett Rd Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5288 - Manchester, Perimeter Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
8 Perimeter Road Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Derry
orange starNo Reviews
55 Crystal Ave Derry, NH 03038
View restaurantnext
CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH
orange star4.8 • 116
75 Mont Vernon St Milford, NH 03055
View restaurantnext
Stones Social - Nashua
orange star4.8 • 61
449 Amherst St Nashua, NH 03063
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston