Nukkad Dhaba 10707 West Bellfort Avenue
10707 West Bellfort Avenue
Houston, TX 77099
Breakfast
Keema Beef
Spice level: regular or spicy. Juicy minced beef infused with exotic nukkad spices; a flavor paradise
Keema Gotala
Spice level: regular or spicy. A heavenly blend of minced meat and scrambled eggs
Omelette Roll - Chapati
Spice level: regular or spicy. A mouth-watering fusion of fluffy omelette and soft chapati wrap
Egg Bhurji
Spice level: regular or spicy. Fluffy eggs scrambled with spices; a flavor-packed breakfast delight
Egg Omelette
Spice level: regular or spicy. Fluffy and flavorful omelette infused with aromatic Indian spices
Omelette Roll - Paratha
Spice level: regular or spicy. A scrumptious fusion of fluffy omelette and buttery paratha wrap
Chicken Entrées
Butter Chicken
Spice level: spicy. A luscious symphony of spiced tomato cream heavenliness with boneless chicken pieces
Nukkad Chicken Masala
Spice level: regular or spicy. A flavorful curry with tender chicken in a tangy sauce
Chicken Karahi
Spice level: regular or spicy. A flavorful dish with tender chicken and a kick of nukkad karahi spices
Chicken Kolhapuri
Spice level: spicy. An aromatic masterpiece, chicken bathed in a symphony of spices from kolhapur
Chicken Korma
Spice level: regular or spicy. A refined chicken dish with a creamy, nutty sauce and delicate spices
Chicken Peshawari
Spice level: regular or spicy. A creamy and nutty Pakistani-style chicken curry with tomatoes and serrano peppers
Chicken Chatpata
Spice level: spicy. A tangy and flavorful Indian-style chicken curry
Goat Entrées
Goat Siddhpuri
Spice level: regular or spicy. An exotic curry with tender goat meat in a tangy sauce
Hyderabadi Goat
Spice level: regular or spicy. A spicy and fragrant goat curry cooked with Hyderabad's special spices
Tawa Goat
Spice level: regular or spicy. A sizzling and spicy Indian-style goat stir-fry
Nukkad Goat Masala
Spice level: regular or spicy. Thick creamy based goat curry with tender goat meat, infused with nukkad's exotic spices
Dal Goat
Spice level: regular or spicy. A rich and hearty curry with tender goat and lentils
Palak Goat
Spice level: regular or spicy. A hearty and aromatic dish with tender goat meat in spinach gravy
Goat Korma
Spice level: regular or spicy. A delicious dish where the goat is slow-cooked with yogurt, spices and tomatoes sauté
Goat Karahi
Spice level: regular or spicy. Goat meat in tomato-based curry with flavorful seasonings; authentic Pakistani cuisine
Vegetarian Entrées
Bhindi Fry
Spice level: regular. Crispy, spicy, and flavorful okra dish fried to perfection
Butter Paneer
Spice level: regular or spicy. Creamy tomato-based curry with paneer cheese cubes, spices, and butter
Egg Masala
Spice level: regular or spicy. Spicy egg dish with aromatic masala seasoning, cooked to perfection
Malai Kofta
Spice level: regular or spicy. Fried cheese and vegetable balls in creamy tomato sauce
Palak Paneer
Spice level: regular or spicy. Sautéed spinach, creamy paneer, and Indian spices; A vegetarian delicacy fit for royalty
Daal Fry
Spice level: mild. Lentil-based Indian dish cooked with our spices, tomatoes, and tempered with ghee
Daal Tadka
Spice level: spicy. Lentil soup with tempered Nukkad's spices, garlic, and onions. Garnished with cilantro
Kadhi
Spice level: regular. Yogurt-based curry with gram flour, turmeric, and tempering of Nukkad's spices
Mixed Vegetable Masla
Spice level: regular. A colorful medley of fresh veggies, bursting with flavor and nutrients
Paneer Masala
Spice level: regular or spicy. Cubes of curdled milk in spicy tomato gravy; divine vegetarian indulgence
Chana Masala
Spice level: regular. Spiced chickpeas in tangy tomato gravy, a vegan delight from India
Chilli Fry
Breads
Wheat Roti
A round unleavened flatbread made with stoneground whole wheat flour
Naan
Flaky, spicy, sizzling flatbread delicacy crafted on a sizzling hot griddle
Garlic Naan
Savory dough infused with aromatic garlic, baked to fluffy perfection
Bullet Naan
A classic Indian naan bread with jalapeños and cilantro on top and slathered with butter
Tawa Paratha
Fluffy clouds of gluten, baked to golden perfection
Papad
Savory flatbread layered with ghee, crispy, and deliciously spiced
Rice Entrées
Goat Biryani
Spice level: regular. Succulent goat curry infused with aromatic spices, nestled in fluffy basmati rice
Chicken Biryani
Spice level: regular or spicy. Layers of chicken curry and par boiled rice steamed together into perfection
Jeera Rice
Spice level: mild. Golden grains of fragrant rice, seasoned with cumin, dance on your palate with joy
Plain Rice
Spice level: spicy. A bed of fluffy, fragrant grains, perfect for pairing with any dish
Vegetable Biryani
Spice level: regular. Aromatic basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and spices, topped with fried onions and cashews
Dal Over Rice
Beef Entrées
Chinese Appetizers
Chicken Lollipop
Spice level: regular. A delectable appetizer of chicken wings, frenched and coated in a zesty marinade, crispy fried
Chicken 65
Spice level: regular. A spicy South Indian delicacy of deep-fried chicken, with a crispy exterior and a fiery flavor
Schezwan Chicken Lollipop
Spice level: mild. Spicy, tangy, and crispy fried chicken wings with a bold schezwan twist
Schezwan Chicken Dry
Spice level: spicy. Tender chicken tossed with fiery schezwan sauce and veggies, a dry variant
Chicken Crispy
Spice level: regular. A crunchy and juicy dish of chicken, coated in a blend of spices and fried to a golden-brown perfection
Chinese Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. Fluffy rice stir-fried with tender chicken and fresh veggies
Veg Fried Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. Nutritious and tasty fried rice loaded with veggies and seasoning
Egg Fried Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. A comforting and protein-rich dish of scrambled eggs and fried rice
Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. Steamed rice stir-fried with chicken and veggies in a tantalizing schezwan sauce
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. A vegetarian twist to the classic fried rice, loaded with veggies and schezwan flavors
Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. Scrambled eggs, rice, and veggies tossed in a fiery schezwan sauce
Chinese Gravy
Chinese Rice with Gravy
Chicken Manchurian Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. A hearty bowl of rice topped with juicy manchurian chicken bites
Chicken Chili Rice
Spice level: regular. A delicious combo of steamed rice and spicy chili chicken
Chicken Schezwan Triple Rice
Spice level: regular or spicy. A satisfying bowl of steamed rice, topped with three delicious chicken schezwan variants
Chinese Noodles
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Spice level: regular. Thin strands of wheat noodles, wok-tossed with fresh veggies and protein, bathed in savory soy sauce
Chicken Schezwan Noodles
Spice level: mild. Soft noodles tossed in a wok with crunchy veggies and a spicy schezwan sauce
Egg Hakka Noodles
Spice level: spicy. Wholesome egg noodles, tossed with scrambled eggs and veggies, for a hearty and satisfying meal
Veg Hakka Noodles
Spice level: regular. A vegetarian version of the classic Chinese noodle dish, loaded with colorful veggies and bold flavors
Veg Schezwan Noodles
Spice level: regular. A vegetarian version of the popular schezwan noodles, packed with fresh veggies
Egg Schezwan Noodles
Spice level: regular. Flavorful egg noodles, tossed with fresh veggies in a spicy schezwan sauce
Soups
Chicken Manchurian Soup
Spice level: regular or spicy. A warm and soothing soup made with tender chicken bites and a zesty manchurian sauce
Vegetable Manchurian
Spice level: regular or spicy. A comforting and flavorful soup made with vegetables in a savory broth
Chicken Corn Soup
Spice level: mild. A creamy and delicious soup made with juicy chicken and sweet corn, seasoned to perfection
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Butter Milk Nukkad Chaas
Bottled Chaas
Jug Chaas
Bottle Water
Sweet Lassi
Mango Lassi
Jug Mango Lassi
Badam Milk
Can Limca
Can Thumbs Up
Bottle Maaza
Can Pakola
Bottle Mexican Coke
Bottle Topo Chico
Bottle Fanta
Can Diet Coke
Can Coke
Can Sprite
Grill Dishes
Grill Entrées
Sheekh Chicken Kebab
Spice level: regular. Juicy, succulent chicken kebabs marinated in exotic spices, served with a side of tangy chutney
Chicken Tikka - Leg
Spice level: regular or spicy. Juicy chicken leg marinated in aromatic spices, grilled, and served with mint chutney
Chicken Boti
Spice level: regular. 5 grilled chicken chunks marinated in spices, perfect for a gourmet barbecue
Malai Boti
Spice level: mild. 5 boneless chunks of marinated chicken, infused with creamy and aromatic spices
Bombay Tandoori Chicken
Spice level: spicy. A fiery fusion of Indian spices and flavors, bursting with smoky tandoor-grilled chicken breast and a leg piece
Dhaba Grill Platter
Spice level: regular. Chicken boti, padhai boti, and chicken and beef sheekh kebab, accompanied by a juicy chicken tikka leg and a savory goat chop
Sheekh Beef Kebab
Spice level: regular. Tender chunks of spiced beef grilled to perfection, served with a side of savory sauce
Beef Bihari
Spice level: spicy. 5 juicy beef pieces marinated in spices and grilled to perfection
Pahadi Boti
Spice level: regular. 5 tender chunks of mountainous meat intricately seasoned with exotic spices turning it green in color
Goat Chops
Spice level: regular or spicy. 5 cuts of goat meat, seasoned with flavorful herbs and spices, charred on an open flame
Fish Fry Tilapia
Spice level: regular. 2 pieces of crispy and golden-brown fillets of tilapia, dusted with a seasoning blend
Tangiri Tikka
Spice level: regular. Indian grilled boneless chicken thigh, marinated in spices and yogurt
Desserts
Dessert
Gulab Jamun
A delicate and indulgent dessert made with soft, golden fried dough balls soaked in aromatic syrup
Magdal
A classic and comforting dessert made with flakky cake, flavored with cardamom and mixed with nuts
Gajar Halwa
A rich and decadent dessert made with grated carrots cooked in creamy milk, topped with dried fruits and nuts
Ice Cream Desi-Style Kulfi
Creamy ice cream in Indian-inspired flavors, a perfect cold end to any meal
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 am
"Discover the fusion of flavors, Houston's hottest Bombay Chinese eatery."
