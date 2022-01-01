Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hondo's Hideaway 3225 E Lakeside Dr

review star

No reviews yet

3225 E Lakeside Dr

Jamestown, ND 58401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on crispy texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Chicken Tender Melt

$13.50

Chicken strips, bacon, and pepperjack cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Ham & Swiss

$8.50

American cheese on grilled texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Patty Melt

$13.50

A half pound burger patty, grilled onions, and swiss cheese on grilled texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.75

Side order of shoestring french fries.

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side order of beer battered onion rings.

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.75

Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Mashed/Gravy

$4.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.50

Half pound burger patty on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Half pound burger patty topped with your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Half pound burger patty topped with your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese and two slices of thick cut bacon, and an onion ring on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.75

Half pound burger patty topped with cheddar cheese, two slices of thick cut bacon, barbecue sauce, and an onion ring on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.75

A half pound burger patty topped with swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

Deluxe Burger

$13.50

Half pound burger patty topped with your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.

The Hondo

$14.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese on grilled texas toast. Served with your choice of french fries or a mixed fruit cup.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Macaroni and cheese served with your choice of french fries or a mixed fruit cup.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Two chicken strips served with your choice of french fries or a mixed fruit cup.

Kid's Breakfast

$6.00

Appetizers

8 PC Wings

$15.00

8 traditional style chicken wings, coated in your choice of barbecue sauce, Thai peanut sauce, Nashville Hot sauce, garlic parmesan dry rub, spice buffalo dry rub, lemon pepper dry rub, or naked.

Appetizer - French Fries

$5.75

A heaping portion of crispy shoestring french fries. Great for sharing!

Appetizer - Onion Rings

$8.75

A hearty plate of golden deep fried, beer battered onion rings.

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$7.50

Cheese Curds

$9.75

Breaded white cheddar cheese curds, deep fried to perfection!

Chicken Taquitos

$10.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with green chiles, cheddar, american cheese and jalapenos and deep fried. Served with tortilla chips, salsa, and seasoned sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Fire-roasted, taquiera-style mild salsa served with white corn tortilla chips.

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Green Beans

$8.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.75

Pickle Chips

$6.00

Golden, deep fried dill pickle chips.

Poutine

$10.50

Tater Kegs

$6.75

Jumbo stuffed tater kegs with cheddar, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream.

Hash Balls

$6.50

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

Four chicken strips, french fries, and one slice garlic toast.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Golden popcorn shrimp, french fries, and one slice garlic toast.

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.25

Breakfast Burger

$14.75

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Eggs Benedict

$14.25

French Toast Sticks

$8.50

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.50

Spicy Hondo Hash

$14.75

Sunrise Platter

$9.50

Waffles

$9.75

Breakfast Sides

Extra Egg

$1.00+

White Toast

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$1.00

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Patty (2)

$3.50

Extra Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Hollandaise

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Ham

$3.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.75

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Club Wrap

$13.00

Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Hot Hamburger

$14.50

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Caramel Roll

$6.00

Lincoln Logs

$5.00

Western Sundae

$5.00

Extra Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Brown Gravy

$1.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Country Gravy

$1.50

Frank's Red Hot

$0.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Pop

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Pop

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Juice

$2.50

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Kid's Juice Box/Barrel

$0.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Liquid Ice - Can

$4.00

Milk/Choc Milk

$2.50

Pop Refill

$1.00

Red Bull - Can

$6.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

BL Chelada

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Busch NA

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Mich Golden Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mike's Hard

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.50

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$6.00

Wine

Barefoot Merlot

$6.00

Bota Box

$6.00

Cupcake Prosecco

$6.00

Ecco Domani

$6.00

KJ Chardonnay

$6.00

Mimosa - Promo

$2.00

Risata Moscato

$7.00

Mimosa - Regular

$4.00

Slushies

Kid Slushie

$4.00

Large NA Slushie

$5.00

Wine Slushie

$7.00

To Go Wine Slush

$8.00

Lg NA To Go Slushie

$5.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

NUTRL

$6.00

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Speciality Drinks

Bitchin' Brandy

$5.00

Blue Betty

$5.00

Chicka Cherry Kona

$5.00

Easy Esther

$5.00

Fun Aunt Barbara

$7.00

Jumpin' Janice

$7.00

Lil' Johnny Joker

$7.00

Ruttered Bum

$7.00

Southern Peach Patty

$7.00

Common Drinks

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Blue

$5.50

Caesar

$7.00

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Colorado Bulldog

$5.00

Flavored Long Island

$6.75

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Jag Bomb

$5.00

Long Island Tea

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Money Maker

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$4.00

Staff Round

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Trash Can

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Wonder Women

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Hard Liquor

Amaretto

$3.50

Aviation Gin

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Bailey's

$5.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Bulleit

$5.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Cutwater Habanero

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$4.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Don Julio Tequila

$7.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry

$4.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol Mint

$4.00

E&J

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Gin - Rail

$3.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Hot Damn

$3.50

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Apple

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

JB Rare

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Kinky Blue

$4.00

Kinky Fruit Punch

$4.00

Kinky Pink

$4.00

Lemon Meringue Schnapps

$4.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Malibu

$4.00

Melon Liquer

$3.50

Morgan

$4.50

Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$4.50

Morgan Orange Vanilla

$4.50

Morgan Silver

$4.50

Myer's Rum

$4.00

Patron

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Pendleton

$6.00

Rum - Rail

$3.50

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.50

Sour Grape Schnapps

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Tito's

$4.50

Triple Sec

$3.50

UV Blue

$4.00

UV Red

$4.00

Vodka - Rail

$3.50

Watermelon Schnapps

$3.50

Western Son - Any Flavor

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

Clothing

Youth T-Shirt

$12.00

Adult T-Shirt

$15.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Hoodies

$35.00

Caps

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Novelty

Can Koozie

$3.00

Coaster

$3.00

Old Fashioned Glass

$5.00

Plastic Soda Glass

$3.00

Plastic Mason Jar

$3.00

Ice

$3.50

Kid Cup

$3.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Kids

Chalk Pencil

$2.00

Bubble Wand

$1.50

Sidewalk Chalk

$1.50

Sand Mold

$1.00

Sand Pail

$3.00

Sunscreen

$3.00

Bug Spray

$3.00

Mosquito Coil

$1.00

Candy

Sour Spray

$3.75

Push Pop

$1.25

Juicy Drop

$3.75

Airheads

$0.25

Skittles

$1.25

Starburst

$1.25

Swedish Fish

$1.75

Sour Patch Kids

$1.25

Trolli Sour Bites

$1.25

Blow Pop

$0.50

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Ring Pop

$1.00

Gummi Food

$0.50

Teddy Grahams

$1.25

Animal Crackers

$1.25

Reese's

$1.25

Kit Kat

$1.25

Hershey's

$1.25

Snake Spray

$3.75

Sour Punch

$0.25

Candy Negligee

$1.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Sunflower Seeds

$3.25

Popsicles

Icee Pop

$1.25

Warhead

$1.25

Sonic

$1.25

Jolly Rancher

$1.25

Bomb Pop

$1.25

Ice Cream

M&M Sandwich

$2.50

Oreo Sandwich

$2.50

Push-Up

$1.25

Fudgesicle

$1.25

Drumsticks

$1.50

Ice Cream Bar

$1.25

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3225 E Lakeside Dr, Jamestown, ND 58401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

S&R Truck Plaza
orange star4.0 • 7
1609 Business Loop E Jamestown, ND 58401
View restaurantnext
Spiritwood Resort
orange star4.6 • 162
435 Spirit Inn Rd. Jamestown, ND 58401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jamestown

Spiritwood Resort
orange star4.6 • 162
435 Spirit Inn Rd. Jamestown, ND 58401
View restaurantnext
S&R Truck Plaza
orange star4.0 • 7
1609 Business Loop E Jamestown, ND 58401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jamestown
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston