Hondo's Hideaway 3225 E Lakeside Dr
3225 E Lakeside Dr
Jamestown, ND 58401
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on crispy texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tender Melt
Chicken strips, bacon, and pepperjack cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Ham & Swiss
American cheese on grilled texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Patty Melt
A half pound burger patty, grilled onions, and swiss cheese on grilled texas toast. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Sides
Burgers
Hamburger
Half pound burger patty on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Cheeseburger
Half pound burger patty topped with your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound burger patty topped with your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese and two slices of thick cut bacon, and an onion ring on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound burger patty topped with cheddar cheese, two slices of thick cut bacon, barbecue sauce, and an onion ring on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A half pound burger patty topped with swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
Deluxe Burger
Half pound burger patty topped with your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a toasted bun. Served with kettle chips. Sub french fries for $1.50 or onion rings for $2.50.
The Hondo
Kid's Menu
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled texas toast. Served with your choice of french fries or a mixed fruit cup.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese served with your choice of french fries or a mixed fruit cup.
Kid's Chicken Strips
Two chicken strips served with your choice of french fries or a mixed fruit cup.
Kid's Breakfast
Appetizers
8 PC Wings
8 traditional style chicken wings, coated in your choice of barbecue sauce, Thai peanut sauce, Nashville Hot sauce, garlic parmesan dry rub, spice buffalo dry rub, lemon pepper dry rub, or naked.
Appetizer - French Fries
A heaping portion of crispy shoestring french fries. Great for sharing!
Appetizer - Onion Rings
A hearty plate of golden deep fried, beer battered onion rings.
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Cheese Curds
Breaded white cheddar cheese curds, deep fried to perfection!
Chicken Taquitos
Flour tortilla stuffed with green chiles, cheddar, american cheese and jalapenos and deep fried. Served with tortilla chips, salsa, and seasoned sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Fire-roasted, taquiera-style mild salsa served with white corn tortilla chips.
Corn Nuggets
Green Beans
Jalapeno Poppers
Pickle Chips
Golden, deep fried dill pickle chips.
Poutine
Tater Kegs
Jumbo stuffed tater kegs with cheddar, bacon, and chives. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream.
Hash Balls
Baskets
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Extra Sauces
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Brown Gravy
Cocktail Sauce
Country Gravy
Frank's Red Hot
Hollandaise Sauce
Honey Mustard
Marinara
Mayo
Nashville Hot Sauce
Peanut Butter
Ranch
Salsa
Seasoned Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Tartar Sauce
Thai Peanut Sauce
Thousand Island
NA Beverage
Beer
Angry Orchard
BL Chelada
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Busch NA
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Lagunitas IPA
Mich Golden Light
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard
Miller Light
PBR
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Twisted Tea Half & Half
Wine
Slushies
Speciality Drinks
Common Drinks
Bloody Mary
Blue Blue
Caesar
Chuck Norris
Colorado Bulldog
Flavored Long Island
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea Shot
Jag Bomb
Long Island Tea
Margarita
Money Maker
Sex On The Beach
Staff Round
Tequila Sunrise
Trash Can
White Russian
Wonder Women
Screwdriver
Irish Coffee
Virgin Mary
Hard Liquor
Amaretto
Aviation Gin
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bailey's
Black Velvet
Blackberry Brandy
Blue Curacao
Bulleit
Buttershots
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Cutwater Habanero
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Disaronno
Don Julio Tequila
Dr. McGillicuddy's Cherry
Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol Mint
E&J
Fireball
Gin - Rail
Grey Goose
Hot Damn
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Apple
Jagermeister
Jameson
JB Rare
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Jose Cuervo
Kahlua
Kinky Blue
Kinky Fruit Punch
Kinky Pink
Lemon Meringue Schnapps
Maker's Mark
Malibu
Melon Liquer
Morgan
Morgan Cherry Vanilla
Morgan Orange Vanilla
Morgan Silver
Myer's Rum
Patron
Peach Schnapps
Pendleton
Rum - Rail
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Sambuca
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Sour Apple Schnapps
Sour Grape Schnapps
Southern Comfort
Tanqueray
Tito's
Triple Sec
UV Blue
UV Red
Vodka - Rail
Watermelon Schnapps
Western Son - Any Flavor
Windsor
Clothing
Novelty
Kids
Candy
Sour Spray
Push Pop
Juicy Drop
Airheads
Skittles
Starburst
Swedish Fish
Sour Patch Kids
Trolli Sour Bites
Blow Pop
Cotton Candy
Ring Pop
Gummi Food
Teddy Grahams
Animal Crackers
Reese's
Kit Kat
Hershey's
Snake Spray
Sour Punch
Candy Negligee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3225 E Lakeside Dr, Jamestown, ND 58401