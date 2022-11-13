- Home
- New York
- Upper East Side
- Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
Numero 28 - UES Numero 28 UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28
New York, NY 10021
Antipasti
Arancini
Sicilian rice balls with mushrooms, peas, carrots, and parmigiano, with a side of tomato sauce.
Burrata Tradizionale
Imported Burrata with arugula and tomato served with crostini and truffle oil.
Calamari Fritti
Light and crispy fried calamari with homemade tomato sauce.
Carciofi Fritti
Melt in your mouth fried artichokes served with lemon-herb aioli.
Parmigiana di Melanzane
Decadent eggplant parmigiana in our famous signature sauce.
Polpette della Nonna Eugenia
Famous beef and veal meatballs in our signature tomato sauce.
Zucchini Fritte
Mouth-watering zucchini chips served with paprika aioli.
Salmon Tartare
Bruschetta
Salads
Arugula Salad
With cherry tomatoes, parmigiano, cucumber, and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano, and caesar dressing.
Carciofi Salad
Arugula, artichokes, green olives, pine nuts, & parmigiano in our house vinaigrette.
Pere Salad
Romaine and arugula with fresh pears, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in our house dressing.
Caprese Salad
Chef Specialties
Chicken Parmigiana
Delicious, classic chicken parm with a side of fettuccine pomodoro.
Steak Frites
Fresh, Tuscan marinated ribeye with shoe string fries
Salmone 1431
Fresh grilled salmon with a robust and zesty orange-honey glaze with an arugula and artichoke side salad.
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Breast in Lemon White wine sauce and capers with a side of Arugula salad
Fresh Pastas
Carbonara de Roma
Chitarra spaghetti & pancetta in an egg and pecorino cheese sauce.
Cavatelli al Pesto Genovese
Homemade basil pesto topped with pine nuts.
Fusilli Alla Norma
Eggplant, Cherry Tomatoes, Ricotta and Our signature Tomato sauce
Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi
Brie, Parmigiano, Pecorino, and Gorgonzola...Fancy Mac 'n Cheese.
Lasagna alla Bolognese
Famous meat sauce, parmigiano, and a delicate bechamel.
Penne Boschetto
A glorious truffle-cream sauce with mushrooms and speck.
Penne with Butter e Parmigiano
Spaghetti della Nonna Eugenia
Spaghetti and Meatballs, just like Grandma makes!
Fusilli al Pomodoro
Our famous tomato sauce with boar están cheese & fresh basil.
Tagliolini alla Bolognese
Grandma's classic ragu meat sauce.
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
Pasta with parmigiano and pecorino sauce with black pepper.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne with Creamy Vodka Tomato Sauce
Penne All' Arrabbiata
Penne with Our Spicy Tomato Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine with Cream Sauce and Parmesan cheese
Salmon Lasagna
Individual Pizzas
Margherita Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
4 Formaggi & Prosciutto Ravagnati Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, brie, parmigiano, ricotta, mushrooms, ham, garlic & parsley.
5 Formaggi Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano, pecorino, and brie.
Bella Americana Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, sausage, red onions, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Bresaola UES Pizza (I)
Air-cured italian beef, tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, shaved parmigiano, and garlic infused EVOO.
Bufalina D.O.C. Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Cacio e Pepe Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, pecorino cheese, & black pepper.
Capricciosa Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
Diavola Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, and spicy oil.
Francesina 1431 Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, brie, speck, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil.
Friarelli 28 Pizza (I)
Buffalo mozzarella, broccoli rabe, red onions, ricotta, and spicy oil.
Genovese Pizza (I)
Buffalo mozzarella, ricotta, soppressata, onions, and pesto sauce.
Numero 28 Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, speck, mushrooms, & truffle cream.
Parmigiana Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, and parmigiano.
Pere Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, pears, and walnuts.
Piacere Colpevole Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, brie, pineapple, and prosciutto ravagnati.
Reginella Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, and EVOO.
Rustica Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, & sausage.
Salsiccia e Broccoli Rabe Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, and broccoli rabe.
San Daniele Pizza (I)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di parma, and EVOO.
Tartufo Pizza (I)
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
Vegana Pizza (no cheese) (I)
Tomato sauce, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, and EVOO.
Vegetariana Pizza (no sauce) (I)
Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, artichokes, and EVOO.
Spinaccotta (I)
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Ricotta cheese
Couple Pizzas 18" (Choose 2 Flavors. From $32)
Family Pizzas 29" (Choose 3 Flavors. From $58)
