Numero 28 - West Village
Pizza
Italian

Numero 28 - West Village

review star

No reviews yet

28 Carmine Street Numero 28

New York, NY 10014

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Carciofi Salad
Diavola Pizza

Appetizers

Tagliere Salumi e Formaggi

$20.00

Assorted Italian meat and cheese platter

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$15.00

Traditional Italian eggplant parmigiana.

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Fried Calamari served with Homemade Tartare Sauce

Burrata e Crudo

$20.00

Whole Burrata served with Prosciutto.

Funghi Ripieni

$14.00

Stuffed Mushroom with Italian Sausage and Breadcrumbs

Gamberoni In Tempura

$16.00

Shrimp Fried in Tempura batter served with House sauce

Salads

Mista Salad

$11.00

Mixed market Salad and Balsami Vinaigrette

Rucola Salad

Rucola Salad

$12.00

Arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan and balsamic vinaigrette

Carciofi Salad

$13.00

Arugula, artichokes, olives, pine nuts, & shaved parmesan.

Pere Salad

$13.00

Mixed salad with tomatoes, pears, gorgonzola cheese & walnuts.

Kale Salad

$13.00

Baby kale, Avocado, raisins & cherry tomatoes.

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken with iceberg lettuce croutons & yogurt lemon dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan with Caesar's Dressing

Bruschette

Bruschetta Originale

Bruschetta Originale

$9.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, & olive oil.

Bruschetta Al Funghi

$12.00

Mushrooms, garlic, parsley, & olive oil.

Bruschetta Al Carciofi

$12.00

Speck, artichoke, and artichoke cream.

Polpetteria & Arancini della Nonna

Al Ragu

$13.00

Classic Rice Ball stuffed with Bolognese Meat Sauce, Green Peas, Mozzarella, served over Tomato Sauce

Vegetariano

$13.00

Classic Rice Ball stuffed with Mushrooms, Tomato Sauce, Green Peas, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Goloso

$13.00

Classic Rice Ball Stuffed with Broccoli Rabe, Burrata Cheese and Anchovies

Piccante

$13.00

Classic Rice Ball stuffed with Nduja(Italian Spicy Pork Sausage) and Mozzarella

Polpette di Ricotta

$15.00

Ricotta Croquettes (3pcs)

Polpette di Broccoli

$15.00

Broccoli Rabes Croquettes (3pcs)

Polpette di Tonno

$15.00

Tuna Croquettes (3pcs)

Polpette di Carne

$15.00

Traditional our signature meatballs served with Secret tomato sauce

Polpette di Patate

$12.00

Potatoes Croquettes (3pcs)

Polpette di Melanzane

$15.00

Eggplant Meatballs (3pcs)

Soups

Lenticchie Soup

$13.00

Lentil Soup

Fagioli Soup

$13.00

Bean Soup

Zucchine Soup

$13.00

Zucchini Soup

Carote Soup

$13.00

Carrot Soup

Ceci Soup

$13.00

Chickpea Soup

Pasta

Spaghettone al Pomodoro

Spaghettone al Pomodoro

$20.00

Spaghetti from Gragnano with Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula and Shaved Parmesan.

Fusilli alla Pizzaiola

$21.00

Fusilli with Slow Homemade Veal Ragù Flavored with Oregano and Basil.

Lasagna

$20.00

Classic meat lasagna with bechamel sauce.

Gnocchi N28

$18.00

Homemade Potato Dumplings in Our Secret Sauce

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$20.00

Organic tagliatelle with our traditional bolognese sauce.

Paccheri Nduja e Gorgonzola

$20.00

Homemade Jumbo Rigatoni with Nduja(Italian Spicy Pork Sausage) and Gorgonzola Cheese.

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Classic Baked Ziti

Orecchiette alle Rapa

$21.00

Orecchiette in a Creamy Broccoli Rabes with Garlic and Anchovies

Paccheri alla Genovese

$20.00

Homemade Jumbo Rigatoni with Slow Cooked Onion Ragù, Veal and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP

Cavatelli alla Norma con Pesce Spada

$21.00

Cavatelli with Eggplant, Cherry Tomatoes, Swordfish and Shaved Ricotta Salata

Rigatoni Nonna Eugenia

$20.00

Rigatoni with Grandma Eugenia's special Sauce and Small Meatballs

Spaghetti Mollica e Alici

$19.00

Spaghetti with Anchovies and Breadcrumbs

Penne Prosciutto e Piselli

Penne Prosciutto e Piselli

$19.00

Penne with Green Peas and Prosciutto Cotto Rovagnati

Main Courses

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Classic Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Salmone Glassato

$25.00

Char Grilled Salmon Served with Avocado On the side

Broccoli di Rapa e Salsiccia

$24.00

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Pollo alla Cacciatora

$24.00

Chicken Braised in Stew of Cherry Tomatoes , Red Peppers, Olives and Onion

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Ciccio

Ciccio Bread

$8.00

Plain focaccia bread.

Ciccio Parma

$12.00

Fresh stracchino cheese, prosciutto di parma, and rucola.

Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, garlic, anchovies, capers, & oregano (no cheese).

Margherita Pizza

$17.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.

Reginella Pizza

$20.00+

Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, & basil.

Bufalina D.O.C. Pizza

$20.00+

Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, & basil.

San Daniele Pizza

San Daniele Pizza

$21.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza

$19.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & soppressata (pepperoni).

Capricciosa Pizza

$21.00+

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.

Rustica Pizza

$21.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, & sausage.

Vegan Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, & basil.

Vegetariana Pizza

$19.00+

Mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, & artichokes.

Bianca del Diavolo Pizza

$19.00+

Mozzarella, ricotta, & soppresata (pepperoni).

Pere Pizza

$19.00+

Mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, pears, & walnuts.

Tartufo Pizza

$19.00+

Mozzarella, mushrooms, & truffle oil.

5 Formaggi Pizza

$19.00+

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, parmesan, & provolone.

Numero 28 Pizza

$21.00+

Mozzarella, speck, truffle cream, & mushrooms.

Nonna Eugenia Pizza

$21.00+

Mozzarella, porcini mushrooms, & potatoes.

Romeo Pizza

$21.00+

Mozzarella, artichokes, truffle cream, & prosciutto.

Giulietta Pizza

$21.00+

Mozzarella, roasted pumpkin, pecorino, & pancetta.

Delicata Pizza

$21.00+

Mozzarella, bresaola, arugula, parmesan, & lemon dressing.

Pomodorini Confit Pizza

$21.00+

Mozzarella, semi-dried cherry tomatoes, burrata, chives, & EVOO.

Gluten Free Pizza

$23.00+

Choose your own toppings. *we are not a gluten free kitchen.

Beer

Menabrea Biondi

$8.00

Menabrea Ambrata

$8.00

Moretti Lager

$8.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Gluten free beer

$9.00

Draught beer

$8.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Aranciata Pellegrino

$4.00

Limonata Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Pellegrino

$9.00

Panna Still Water

$9.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Tonic water

$3.50

Club soda

$3.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$12.00

Torta della Nonna

$12.00

Pine nuts, lemon lemon cream stuffed in warm cake

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Prix Fixed

Prefix Menu BYOB

$45.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Numero 28 - West Village image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

