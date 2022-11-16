Bars & Lounges
Nuno's Bistro & Bar
243 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A, Upland, CA 91786
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
4.8 • 224
415 W Foothill Blvd Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurant
The Derby Room - Pomona - 2201 North White Avenue
No Reviews
2201 North White Avenue Pomona, CA 91768
View restaurant
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant