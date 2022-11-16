Nuno's Bistro & Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Nuno's Bistro & Bar

243 Reviews

$$

2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A

Upland, CA 91786

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Gem
Roasted Apple & Walnut Pizza
Piri Piri Chicken

Family Meal Deal (OO)

Paella Valenciana Family Meal Deal

$99.99

Paella Vegetariana Family Meal Deal

$68.99

Piri Piri Chicken Family Meal Deal

$68.99

Pasta Bolognese Family Meal Deal

$68.99

Short Ribs Family Meal Deal

$88.99

Skirt Steak Family Meal Deal

$88.99

Chicken Fettuccini Family Meal Deal

$68.99

Shakshuka Family Meal Deal

$48.00

Breakfast Sandwich Family Meal Deal

$48.00

Nuno's Scramble Family Meal Deal

$48.00

Skirt Steak And Eggs Family Meal Deal

$68.99

Salads (OO)

Caesar

$18.95

Not Your Typical Wedge Salad

$22.95
Burrata & Prosciutto

Burrata & Prosciutto

$22.95

Apple Gem

$19.95

Tapas (OO)

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$16.95

Porquinhos

$19.95

Camarao a Bombeiro

$22.95

Empanadas

$18.95

Pizzas (OO)

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$28.95
Roasted Apple & Walnut Pizza

Roasted Apple & Walnut Pizza

$28.95

Margherita Pizza

$23.95

Smoked Pork Belly Pizza

$28.95

BYO Pizza

$28.95

Main Courses (OO)

Piri Piri Chicken

$38.95

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$29.95

Nuno's Burger

$22.99

California Impossible

$22.99
Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$89.95

Paella Vegetariana

$46.95

Seared Diver Scallops

$48.95
Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$48.95

Cataplana

$68.95

Pasta Bolognese

$44.95

Skirt Steak

$48.95

Angel Hair Vongole

$48.95

Desserts (OO)

Brigadeiro

$14.00

Nutella Crepes

$14.00

Churros

$16.00

Barrel-Aged Cocktails (OO)

Barrel Aged Cocktail

$27.00

Barrel Aged Flight

$54.00

Cocktails A-Z (OO)

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$22.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Irish Nitro Cold Brew

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Margarita

$22.00

Martini

$22.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$22.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$22.00

Sangria Liter Red

$54.00

Sangria Liter White

$54.00

Sangria Red

$16.00

Sangria White

$16.00

Sazerac

$22.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Mimosa Pack

$40.00

Global Cocktails (OO)

Aviation

$24.00

Side Car

$24.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$24.00

Boulevardier

$24.00

Manhattan

$24.00

Monte Carlo

$24.00

Volo La Paloma

$24.00

Rob Roy

$24.00

Old Fashioned

$24.00

Negroni

$24.00

Whiskey Sour

$24.00

Blood & Sand

$24.00

Lisboa

$24.00

Eurocano

$24.00

Rusty Nail

$24.00

Vandalo Portugues

$24.00

Half Aviation

$18.00

Half Side Car

$18.00

Half Blood Orange Margarita

$18.00

Half Boulevardier

$18.00

Half Manhattan

$18.00

Half Monte Carlo

$18.00

Half Volo La Paloma

$18.00

Half Rob Roy

$18.00

Half Old Fashioned

$18.00

Half Negroni

$18.00

Half Whiskey Sour

$18.00

Half Blood & Sand

$18.00

Half Lisboa

$18.00

Half Eurocano

$18.00

Half Rusty Nail

$18.00

Half Vandalo Portugues

$18.00

NA Beverages (OO)

San Pellegrino 750ml

$9.00Out of stock

Tynant

$9.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Coca Cola Bottle

$4.00

GT'S Synergy Kombucha

$7.00

Lemonade Soda

$8.00

Strawberry Soda

$8.00

Blood Orange Soda

$8.00

Tangerine Soda

$8.00

Blackberry Soda

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails (OO)

Braso De Hierro

$22.00

Caiprinha

$16.00

Daiquiri Smorg.

$14.00

El Fugitivo

$22.00

Lisbon Nights

$14.00

O Nuno

$14.00

Passion de Ramon

$22.00

Pisco Rosso

$22.00

Sete Cidades

$14.00

Sol Drop

$14.00

Spanish Spritz

$14.00

Tangerine Dream

$22.00

The Boss

$14.00

The Paris

$14.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A, Upland, CA 91786

Directions

Gallery
Nuno's Bistro & Bar image

