  ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
***NUNOS TACOS*** TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.

362 Reviews

$$

8024 Spring Valley Rd

Dallas, TX 75240

Order Again

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
NUNOS is a 100% vegan TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Proudly serving vegan comfort food in North Dallas since 2019. Ordering Policy: 1) Orders might be ready 10 min before or after estimated time. 2) No refunds for orders that are not picked up. 3) Cancelation via phone or social media is required 10 min before estimated due time. 4) It is customer responsibility to review order before leaving. NUNOS is not responsible for missing items after order leaves property. 5) All food is cooked and fried on vegan shared equipment that also processes vegan allergens. Vegan Allergens: tree nuts, gluten, soy, garlic, cilantro, onions 6) All inquiries regarding 3rd party deliveries must be made directly with 3rd party organization. NUNOS is not responsible for issues pertaining to delivery times, missing items, not delivered items, poor delivery experience, etc. 7) Questions or Issues please message Nuno via social media (FB or IG)

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75240

