Nunu

review star

No reviews yet

1414 Frankford Ave,

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Popular Items

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki
King Salmon + Avocado Maki
Spicy Tuna Rice Cracker

Maki

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki

$11.00

Spicy.

King Salmon + Avocado Maki

King Salmon + Avocado Maki

$10.00

Gluten-free.

Yellowtail + Scallion Maki

Yellowtail + Scallion Maki

$10.00

Gluten-free.

Shrimp Tempura Maki

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$9.00

Curry mayo.

Kani California Maki

Kani California Maki

$9.00

kani, avocado, cucumber

Cucumber + Avocado Maki

Cucumber + Avocado Maki

$6.00

Gluten-free, vegetarian.

Specialty Rolls

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Spicy. Shrimp tempura, mango, spicy tuna bomb.

Buya Crunch Roll

Buya Crunch Roll

$19.00

kani, cucumber + avocado roll topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, unagi sauce + crunchy tempura. spicy.

Rabbi Roll

Rabbi Roll

$19.00

Gluten-free. Salmon, avocado, cucumber, beet + horseradish condiment, smoked trout roe.

Hamachi Ponzu Roll

Hamachi Ponzu Roll

$18.00

pickled daikon, avocado, mango, spicy mayo, togarashi ponzu

Land + Sea Roll

Land + Sea Roll

$25.00

Torched wagyu beef, crab salad, cucumber, and spicy mayo.

Spicy Ruby Roll

Spicy Ruby Roll

$14.00

Vegetarian. Oshinko, avocado, carrot, almond tobanjan, wrapped in red soy paper + topped w/ roasted tomato, garlic chili oil, scallion.

Ume Inari Roll

Ume Inari Roll

$14.00

avocado, oshinko, cucumber + shiso roll topped with inari + ume mayo. vegetarian.

Nigiri/Sashimi

Big Eye Tuna

Big Eye Tuna

$9.00

2 pieces per order

King Salmon

King Salmon

$8.00

2 pieces per order

Hamachi

Hamachi

$8.00

2 pieces per order

Wagyu Beef

Wagyu Beef

$16.00

2 pieces per order

Smoked Trout Roe

Smoked Trout Roe

$12.00

2 pieces per order

Hokkaido Scallop

Hokkaido Scallop

$10.00

2 pieces per order

Inari Nigiri

Inari Nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces per order

Avocado Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces per order

Crab Salad Nigiri

Crab Salad Nigiri

$8.00

Bento Box

Bento Box

Bento Box

$32.00

Includes: Four pieces of shrimp tempura with bbq sauce, kani seaweed salad with yuzu kosho mayo, choice of maki roll, choice of 4 nigiri, wasabi + pickled ginger.

From the Kitchen

Kani Seaweed Salad

Kani Seaweed Salad

$9.00

cucumber, yuzu kosho mayo.

Chrirashi Bowl

Chrirashi Bowl

$29.00

assorted sashimi, kani, smoked trout roe, shiso, sushi rice.

Big Eye Tuna Tataki

Big Eye Tuna Tataki

$16.00

tomato + celery condiment, kaiware

Spicy Tuna Rice Cracker

Spicy Tuna Rice Cracker

$14.00

green chili guacamole, scallion. [spicy, gluten-free]

Furikake Cheese Fries

Furikake Cheese Fries

$9.00

cooper sharp whiz, scallion. [vegetarian]

Black Pepper Yaki Udon

Black Pepper Yaki Udon

$21.00

wok fried noodles, shrimp, mushrooms, bok choy

Veggie Style Yaki Udon

$16.00

wok fried noodles, fried tofu, mushrooms, bok choy

Bacon + Kimchi Fried Rice

Bacon + Kimchi Fried Rice

$20.00

edamame, egg, cooper sharp. spicy. gluten free.

Good For Kids

Kids Yaki Udon

$9.00
Cucumber + Avocado Maki

Cucumber + Avocado Maki

$6.00

Gluten-free, vegetarian.

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$5.00
Side of Sushi Rice

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Utensils + Sides

Utensils

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side House Soy

$0.50

Side Tamari - GF Soy Sauce

Side Wasabi

Side Pickled Ginger

Side Cheese Whiz

$3.00

Beverages

N/A Vietnamese Cold Brew

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Retail

CheU Fishtown Black Adult Hoodie

CheU Fishtown Black Adult Hoodie

$48.00

Nice Hoodie. Available in Small, Medium, Large, XL & XXL.

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
CheU Fishtown Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Youth T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Youth T-Shirt

$20.00
CheU Fishtown Charcoal Gray Toddler T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Charcoal Gray Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Toddler T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Black Adult Hoodies

Bing Bing Dim Sum Black Adult Hoodies

$48.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Womens Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Womens Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Toddler T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
nunu Black Youth T-Shirt

nunu Black Youth T-Shirt

$20.00
nunu Black Toddler T-Shirt

nunu Black Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese restaurant in Philly

Location

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

