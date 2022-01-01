Sushi & Japanese
Nunu
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese restaurant in Philly
Location
1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar - 2451 N 54th st
4.6 • 929
2451 N 54th st Philadelphia, PA 19131
View restaurant