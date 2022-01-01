Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

NUNUNU

review star

No reviews yet

17066-B Collins Ave

Sunny Isles, FL 33160

Order Again

Starters

Ha Hummus

Ha Hummus

$8.00+

Chickpeas, hot pepper, tahini, olive oil, lemon and herbs - served with warm pita

Safta's Hummus

Safta's Hummus

$10.00+

Hot Lima beans, chickpeas, hot pepper, olive oil, lemon, herbs - served with warm pita

Sabba's Hummus

Sabba's Hummus

$10.00+

Sizzling ground beef, chickpeas, hot pepper, tahini, olive oil, lemon and herbs - served with warm pita

Mushroom Hummus

Mushroom Hummus

$10.00+

Sizzling mushrooms, olive oil, lemon and herbs - served with warm pita

Grilled Eggplant Chimichurri

Grilled Eggplant Chimichurri

$9.00

Charcoal grilled eggplant, topped with sea salt, tahini and chimichurri

Savory & Sweet Potato

Savory & Sweet Potato

$9.00

Charcoal grilled sweet potato, topped with sea salt, tahini, chimichurri and chopped scallion

Babaganoush

$14.00
Falafel Eggplant

Falafel Eggplant

$12.00

Eggplant with falafel seasoning, fried to golden perfection – served with tahini

Impossible Moroccan Cigars

$8.00

Moroccan cigars, filled with Impossible meat

Salads

Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$8.00+

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion dressed with sea salt, olive oil, lemon juice and topped with parsley

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, crumbled panko and our homemade dressing / grilled chicken

Pitas

Arayes Burger, Crispy Pita

Arayes Burger, Crispy Pita

$18.00

Lebanese style charcoal grilled street burger in a pita, topped with tahini - served with tomato salad

Kofta & Lula Kebab Pita

Kofta & Lula Kebab Pita

$18.00

Charcoal grilled ground beef with secret spices - served with tahini and amba (pickled mango sauce)

Ha-Pargeet Pita

Ha-Pargeet Pita

$20.00

Charcoal grilled chicken made with mama Rachel’s secret schwarma spices - served with tahini and a side of shifka pepper (pepperoncino) almond mix

Fo Schnitzel Pita

Fo Schnitzel Pita

$18.00

Chicken breast, fried to golden perfection - served with Israeli salad, hummus and tahini

The Mother Clucker Pita

$18.00

2 succulent grilled chicken breasts - served with tahini and grilled vegetables

Yerakot Pita

Yerakot Pita

$18.00Out of stock

Sautéed cauliflower, onions and tomatoes dressed in olive oil - served scallions and schug (chili pepper sauce)

The Tunisian Brik Pita

The Tunisian Brik Pita

$18.00

Runny egg wrapped in phyllo - served with cabbage slaw, tahini, schug (chili pepper sauce) and garnished with scallions

Chicken Caeser Salad Pita

Chicken Caeser Salad Pita

$18.00

Charcoal grilled chicken with Romaine, crumbled panko and our homemade dressing

Falafel Pita

$16.00

Ground chickpeas mixed with herbs and spices, fried to golden perfection - served with Israeli salad, hummus and tahini

Plates

The Butcher Plate

The Butcher Plate

$26.00

Charcoal grilled tender lamb skewer - served with chimichurri and tahini

Kofta & Lula Kebab Plate

Kofta & Lula Kebab Plate

$24.00

Charcoal grilled ground beef with secret spices - served with tahini and amba (pickled mango sauce)

Ha-Pargeet Plate

Ha-Pargeet Plate

$24.00

Charcoal grilled chicken made with mama Rachel’s secret schwarma spices - served with tahini and a side of shifka pepper (pepperoncino) almond mix

Fo Schnitzel Plate

Fo Schnitzel Plate

$24.00

Chicken breast, fried to golden perfection served with your choice of two sides

Yo-Yo Kebab Roll Plate

Yo-Yo Kebab Roll Plate

$24.00

Tortilla wrapped kebab, grilled over charcoal - served with garlic aioli and scallions

The Mother Clucker Plate

The Mother Clucker Plate

$24.00

Skewered succulent charcoal grilled chicken breast – served with tahini

Yerakot Bowl

Yerakot Bowl

$22.00Out of stock

Sautéed cauliflower, onions and tomatoes dressed in olive oil - served with scallions, schug (chili pepper sauce)

Falafel Plate

$22.00

Ground chickpeas mixed with herbs and spices, fried to golden perfection - served with hummus and french fries.

Lamb Skewer Plate

$34.00

Extras

Lamb Skewer Extra

Lamb Skewer Extra

$24.00
Chicken Breast Extra

Chicken Breast Extra

$14.00
Kofta & Lula Kebab Extra

Kofta & Lula Kebab Extra

$15.00
Chicken Skewer Extra

Chicken Skewer Extra

$15.00
Chicken Schnitzel Extra

Chicken Schnitzel Extra

$14.00
Yo-Yo Kebab Extra

Yo-Yo Kebab Extra

$15.00
Sautéed Vegetables Bowl Extra

Sautéed Vegetables Bowl Extra

$13.00Out of stock
Phyllo Wrapped Egg Extra

Phyllo Wrapped Egg Extra

$10.00
Fries

Fries

$6.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$9.00

Jasmine rice with Safta’s beans

Grilled Vegetables Extra

Grilled Vegetables Extra

$6.50
Soft Pita x1

Soft Pita x1

$2.00
Soft Pita x3

Soft Pita x3

$5.00

Falafel Extra

$11.00

Butcher Cut Extra

$16.00

Challah

$4.00

Kids

Chicken breast, fried to golden perfection, in kid sized pieces

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Drinks

Water - Bottle

Water - Bottle

$2.50
Coca-Cola - Can

Coca-Cola - Can

$3.00
Coca-Cola Zero - Can

Coca-Cola Zero - Can

$3.00
Diet Coca-Cola - Can

Diet Coca-Cola - Can

$3.00
Perrier - Bottle

Perrier - Bottle

$4.00
Sprite - Can

Sprite - Can

$3.00

Spring Apple

$4.50

Spring Peach

$4.50

Snapple Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Spring Mango

$4.50

Tapuzina Grape - Bottle

$4.50

Tapuzina Grapefruit - Bottle

$4.50

Spring Banana Strawberry

$4.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Blueberry Raspberry Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Passionfruit Peach Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Pineapple Mango Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Green Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Energy Drink

$4.50

Sprite - Bottle

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonana

$7.00

Smoothie- Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Iced Coffee

$10.00

Specials

Schnitzel Challah

Schnitzel Challah

$24.00

Chicken breast, fried to golden perfection, served in a home made challah bun topped with matbucha (tomato sauce), fried eggplant and a spicy pepper

Custom Wholesale Order 4 cases of glass sodas

$126.06Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Lamb in the Oven

$26.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$12.00

Homemade Baklava with phyllo, roasted nuts and non-dairy ice cream

Malabi

$6.00

Chocolate Ball

$4.00

Chocolate Ball with 2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
nununu delivers an elevated dining experience, serving authentic and delicious charcoal grilled modern Israeli food in a quick and casual setting.

17066-B Collins Ave, Sunny Isles, FL 33160

