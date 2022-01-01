Middle Eastern
NUNUNU
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
nununu delivers an elevated dining experience, serving authentic and delicious charcoal grilled modern Israeli food in a quick and casual setting.
17066-B Collins Ave, Sunny Isles, FL 33160
