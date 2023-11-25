- Home
Nunzio's Pizza 2387 Mountain Avenue
2387 Mountain Avenue
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
Nunzio's Menu
Specialty Pizza
Round Pizza
White Gourmet Pizza
Red Gourmet Pizza
Chicken Pizza
Stromboli
House Rolls
Calzone
Seafood Platter
Served with a small salad and bread / Choice of Spaghetti or Linguini
Sides
Cold subs
Hot sub
- chicken caprese$12.45
- nunzios special sub$12.45
- cath of the day$13.45
- blackened chicken$12.45
- cheesteak$12.45
- ham and cheese$12.45
- sausage and peppers$12.45
- chicken francese$12.45
- chicken parmigiana$12.45
- chicken pesto$12.45
- meatball parmiagana$12.45
- eggplant parmigiana$12.45
- chicken cheesteak$12.45
- veal parmigiana$13.45
- sausage parmigiana$12.45
- sausage and broccoli rabe$12.45
- shrimp parmigiana$13.45
Wraps
Appetizers
- fried calamari$13.95
- Wings$12.95
- chicken fingers and french fries$10.95
- Home made potato chips$6.95
- Mozzarella in carroza$10.95
- meatball parm sliders$11.95
- Zuppa Di clams$13.95
- Ricotta riceballs$9.95
- Eggplant Rollatini$11.95
- mozzarella sticks$9.95
- French fries$6.95
- nunzios Samplers$12.95
- vegetable spring rolls$10.95
- mussels marinara$13.95
- fried zucchini$10.95
- Garlic cheese bread$7.95
- Garlic knots$0.75