Nupa South
412 Crossroads Dr
Rochester, MN 55902
Food
Starters
- Alexi's Saganaki
Kasseri Cheese flamed with brandy and served with pita$9.00
- Hummus and Spicy Feta
Hummus and homemade spicy feta dip. Served with Pita or home made pita chips (GF) available$6.25
- Hummus and Pita
Served with pita or home made pita chips. GF pita available$6.25
- Melitzanosalata and Pita
Fire roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon, tahini. Served with pita, or home made pita chips. GF available$7.25
- Spicy Feta and Pita
Spicy feta dip served with pita or home made pita chips. GF available$7.00
- Calamari Appetizer
Lightly coated, flash fried calamari served with hummus, spicy feta, and pita or home made pita chips.$8.50
- Combo Appetizer
Hummus, Spicy Feta, Melitzanosalata, Falafel, Dolmades, Pita or home made pita chips. Enough for 4 people. GF available$13.00
Soup
- Avgolemono bowl
Traditional Greek Soup. Lemon, Chicken, Rice.$5.25
- Avgolemono Cup
Traditional Greek Soup. Lemon, Chicken, Rice.$3.50
- Soup of the Day bowl
Monday-Creamy spinach (V)(GF) Tuesday-French Onion Wednesday- Split Pea (Vegan)(GF) Thursday-Tomato Basil(V)(GF) Friday-Lentil (Vegan)(GF) Saturday-Wild Rice (V)(GF) Sunday-Mint Pea (V)(GF)$5.25
- Soup of the day cup
Monday-Creamy spinach (V)(GF) Tuesday-French Onion Wednesday- Split Pea (Vegan)(GF) Thursday-Tomato Basil(V)(GF) Friday-Lentil (Vegan)(GF) Saturday-Wild Rice (V)(GF) Sunday-Mint Pea (V)(GF)$3.50
Salads
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, grape tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Nupa Vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki on the side.$11.75
- Gyros Salad
Flame broiled beef and lamb served on Greek Salad. Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, grape tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Nupa Vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki on the side.$14.00
- Chicken Salad
Marinated, chargrilled chicken served on Greek Salad. Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, grape tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Nupa Vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki on the side.$13.50
- Falafel Salad$13.00
- Steak Salad
Marinated, chargrilled steak served on Greek Salad. Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, grape tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Grilled green peppers and onions. Nupa Vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki on the side.$14.25
- Shrimp Salad
Lightly coated and flash fried served on Greek Salad. Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, grape tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Nupa Vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki on the side.$14.00
- Calamari Salad
Lightly coated and flash fried served on Greek Salad. Romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, grape tomato, feta cheese, kalamata olives. Nupa Vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki on the side.$14.00
- Horitatiki Salad
Traditional Greek salad. No lettuce. Cucumber, tomato, feta, onion, pepperocini, Kalamata olives, Nupa vinaigrette. Pita and Tzatziki. Try it with a protein of your choice.$12.50
- Caprese Salad
Diced tomato, cubed mozzarella, balslamic glaze, olive oil, fresh basil. Pita and Tzatziki. Try it with a protein of your choice.$12.50
- Tabouleh Salad$12.50
- Lamb Salad$16.00
Half Salads
Soup and Salad
Florettas
Pitas
- Gyro Pita
Flamed broiled beef and lamb served on grilled pita with onions, tomato, and Tzatziki on the side.$9.25
- Chicken Pita
Chargrilled marinated chicken served on a pita with lettuce, onion, tomato, and tzatziki on the side.$8.75
- Chicken Divan Pita
Chargrilled marinated chicken served on a pita with lettuce, onion, tomato, and homemade honey mustard.$8.75
- Falafel Pita
Fried chickpea balls served on a pita with, hummus, lettuce, onion, tomato, tahini sauce. Tzatziki on the side$8.25
- Steak Pita
Chargrilled marinated steak, served on a pita with grilled onion, grilled green pepper, lettuce, red onion, and tomato. Tzatziki on the side.$9.50
- Shrimp Pita
Lightly coated and flash fried shrimp served on a pita with lettuce, onion, tomato. Tzatziki on the side.$9.25
- Calamari Pita
Lightly coated, flash fried calamari served on a pita with lettuce, onion, tomato. Tzatziki on the side.$9.25
- Veggie Pita
Hummus, lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato, pepperocini, feta cheese, Nupa vinaigrette. Tzatziki on the side.$7.25
- Lamb Pita$11.50
Entrees
- Gyros Meat Plate
6oz Flamed broiled beef and lamb. Pita served on the side. Tzatziki. Choice of two sides.$14.25
- Gyro Meat Combo Plate
3oz Flamed broiled beef and lamb, a second protein choice. Pita served on the side. Tzatziki. Choice of two sides.
- Kabob Plate
Choice of 2 kabobs served with pita and Tzatziki. Choice of two sides.
- Calamari Plate
Lightly coated and flash fried. Served with pita and Tzatziki. Choice of two sides.$14.00
- Shrimp Plate
Lightly coated and flash fried. Served with pita and Tzatziki. Choice of two sides.$14.25
- Falafel Plate
Fried chickpea balls served with Pita, Tzatziki, tahini sauce, and choice of two sides.$13.00
- Half Chicken Plate
Lemon and herb baked. Served with pita, Tzatziki and choice of two sides.$14.25
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extras/Sides
- Extra Tzatziki Togo
Fresh made yogurt, cucumber, garlic sauce. The ranch of Greece!$0.75
- Side of falafel(3)$2.50
- Steak kabob$4.25
- Chicken Kabob$3.75
- Lamb Kabob$5.50
- Dolmades(4)
Rice and herbs wrapped in grape leaves. (VG)$3.00
- Side of Gyro meat(4oz)$4.50
- Side of Chicken(4oz)$4.00
- Side of Shrimp(5)$4.00
- Side of Calamari$4.25
- Large Fries$5.00
- Small Fries$3.50
- Pita$1.50
- Honey Mustard(2oz)$1.00
- Spicy feta(2oz)
Our spicy feta spread is made in house from all fresh ingredients.$1.25
- Grilled Zucchini$5.00
- Side of Rice$2.50
- Side of Hummus 2oz$1.25
- Gluten free pita$2.00
A La Carte
- 1/2 pint Tzatziki
Fresh made yogurt, cucumber, garlic sauce. The ranch of Greece!$5.25
- 1/2 pint Spicy Feta
Our spicy feta spread is made in house from all fresh ingredients.$7.25
- 1/2 pint Hummus$6.25
- 1/2 pint Melitzannosalata
Fire roasted eggplant dip, garlic, lemon, tahini.$7.25
- 1/2 pint Honey mustard$6.25
- Pound of Gyro$17.00
- Pound of chicken$13.00
- Bag of Pita(6)$4.50
- Bag of Gluten Free Pita(4)$8.25
- Greek Seasoning$5.00
- Salad Dressing$6.50
- Salad Dressing refil$4.50
Gluten Free Menu
- Hummus and pita, gluten free pita$9.25
- Hummus and spicy feta, gluten free pita$9.25
- Melitzanosalata, gluten free pita$10.25
- Combo appetizer, gluten free pita$16.00
- Saganaki, gluten free pita$10.75
- Avgolemono soup, gluten free pita$7.00
- Chicken pita gluten free$10.50
- Steak pita gluten free$11.25
- Grilled shrimp pita gluten free$11.00
- Greek Salad with Chicken, gluten free pita$15.25
- Greek Salad with Steak, gluten free pita$16.00
- Greek Salad with Grilled shrimp, gluten free pita$15.75
- Horiatiki Salad, gluten free pita$14.25
- Caprese Salad, gluten free pita$14.25
- Chicken Kabob Plate, gluten free pita$15.50
- Steak kabob plate, gluten free pita$16.00
- Chk/Stk kabob plate, gluten free pita$15.75
- Lamb kabob plate, gluten free pita$17.75
- Grilled shrimp kabob plate with gluten free pita$15.75
Drinks
Non Alcohol
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Freash, Fast, Healthy. We take pride in serving real food. 98% of the menu is made from scratch in house.
