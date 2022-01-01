Restaurant header imageView gallery

NURISH





2013 E Cedar St.

Tempe, AZ 85281

Popular Items

Banh Mi Bowl
Mediterranean Bowl
Southwest Bowl

Bowls

Banh Mi Bowl

Banh Mi Bowl

$10.99

blend of riced cauliflower and brown rice, diced chicken, cucumber, pickled carrot and onion, jalapeno, green onion, banh mi sauce, spicy lime mayo, sesame seeds.

Pesto Parm Bowl

Pesto Parm Bowl

$10.99

zoodles, diced chicken, roasted broccoli, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic italian dressing, pesto sauce.

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$10.99

blend of riced cauliflower and brown rice, diced chicken, corn, green salsa, pico de gallo, blended cheese, black beans, creamy cilantro lime dressing.

Spicy Stir Fry Bowl

Spicy Stir Fry Bowl

$10.99

zoodles, diced chicken, roasted broccoli, baked carrots, green onion, cashews, savory stir fry sauce, sriracha.

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.99

blend of riced cauliflower and brown rice, diced chicken, cucumber, roasted tomato, red onion, kalmata olives, feta cheese, med sauce, tzatziki.

Drinks

Original Cold Brew Tea

Original Cold Brew Tea

$2.99

20oz of our specialty original cold brew blend.

Black Cherry Cold Brew Tea

Black Cherry Cold Brew Tea

$2.99

20oz of our specialty original cold brew blend with a twist of black cherry

Desert Peach Cold Brew Tea

Desert Peach Cold Brew Tea

$2.99

20oz of our specialty original cold brew blend with a twist of peach.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
At NURISH, we provide nutritional, fresh and quality foods at an affordable price so YOU can support the healthy and fulfilling lifestyle you strive for!

2013 E Cedar St., Tempe, AZ 85281

