Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Nutmeg Sabre Springs

1,318 Reviews

$$

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy

#107

San Diego, CA 92128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smokey Tom
Iced Latte
Latte

Specials

Nitrate-free ham Dijon Mustard Caramelized pineapple spread Cracked pepper goat cheese Organic greens On Oliver bread

Family Brunch

$40.00

French toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, home fries, thick cut bacon, & artisan toast. Includes 100% maple syrup.

Ciabatta Breakfast Panini

$10.00

Pastries

Mixed Berry Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Traditional Croissant

Traditional Croissant

$4.50

Ham + Cheese Croissant

$3.75

Espresso Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$4.50

Pumpkin Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

GF Carrot Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie GF

$4.75Out of stock

GF Espresso Scone

$4.75

Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip (V) (GF)

Chocolate Chip (V) (GF)

$3.50

Coconut Rum Cake GF/V

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Macaroon box of 6

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Loaf

$5.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Dog Biscuits

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Almond Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Zuchinni Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Mini Banana Coconut Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Brioche and crossiant dough soaked in spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh, housemade whipped cream.

Carrot Cake Slice (Regular)

$6.00Out of stock

Paninis

Capri

$12.50

Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.

Giardino

$11.00

Grilled organic zucchini, roasted bell pepper & organic onions with local mushrooms, 3-cheese blend & brie cheese. Served with homemade chips.

Permalosa

$12.00

Salami, prosciutto topped with three cheese blend, (Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar). Grain mustard & pickled shallots. Served with homemade chips.

Cheryls

$10.50

Almond butter, Nutella, bacon & honey on grilled sourdough.

La Havana

$14.00

Slow-braised pork shoulder, nitrate-free ham, Dijon & grain mustards, homemade pickles & pickled shallots, Swiss cheese & 3-cheese blend. Served with homemade chips.

Big Bad Wolf

$12.00

Ham, bacon, salami, apricot jam, 3-cheese blend, jalapenos on sourdough bread.

Loaded Italian Panini

$12.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, artichoke cream, smoked gouda, pepperoncini, red onion on olive bread.

Sandwiches

Smokey Tom

$12.50

House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.

Fresco

$11.00

Goat cheese, avocado, pickled shallots, tomatoes, grilled organic squash & Persian cucumber. Served on toasted multi-grain bread.

Albie

$13.00

Wild pole-caught albacore (American Tuna™), Kalamata olives, capers, celery & onions mixed with our homemade aioli & topped with tomatoes & melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted olive bread.

Caesar

$11.50

Organic romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese crisp & house-made Caesar dressing. On toasted sourdough.

Mediterranean

$11.00

Salami & prosciutto, organic romaine, red onions & tomato. Homemade aioli & balsamic dressing. On toasted olive bread.

Cobb

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, organic romaine, bleu cheese spread. On toasted sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Salads & Wraps

All Kale Caesar

$13.00

Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$12.50

Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.

Shanghai

$12.00

Organic carrots, organic romaine & organic spinach, seared organic tofu & shiitake mushrooms. Miso vinaigrette & sesame seeds.

Neptune

$14.00

Organic spinach, Kalamata olives, organic carrots, balsamic vinaigrette. Sustainably caught albacore with organic quinoa & soft boiled egg.

Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Non-gmo feed chicken breast, organic romaine, organic cucumbers & diced tomatoes tossed with housemade Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Side of fruit.

Cobb Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg & diced tomatoes, tossed in bleu cheese dressing. In a spinach tortilla.

Munchkins

Kids Breakfast

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, fruit, potatoes, & white toast.

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$8.00

One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.

AB&J

$6.50

Organic Almond Butter & Jelly on white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Meat & Cheese

$7.00

Your choice of meat, and Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend. On toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend, melted on toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Sides

Add Side Salad

$3.50

Organic spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & balsamic vinaigrette.

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side of House Chips

$2.00

Half & Half

Half Sandwich & Half Salad

$12.00

Hot Drinks

Latte

$4.00

Click for More Options!

Mocha

$5.00

Click for More Options!

Cappuccino

$3.50

House Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.80

Steamed Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Honey Turmeric Latte

$4.80

Golden Milk Latte

$4.80

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50Out of stock

London Fog

$3.75

Traditional Macchiatto

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$4.60

Employee alternative milk

$1.00

Cortado

$3.00

Pumpkin Chai

$5.75

Cold Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.75

Cold Brew

$3.80

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cup Of Ice

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$4.80

Iced Honey Turmeric Latte

$4.80

Iced Latte

$4.00

Click for More Options!

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Click for More Options!

Kids Milk

$2.75

Employee alternative milk

$1.00

Mimaki Passion Spritz

$4.00

Bottled & Juices

Small Local/Orangic OJ

$4.00

Medium Local/Organic OJ

$5.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Peligrino Soda

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Big Box Water

$6.00

Giant Sparkling Water

$5.00

Ollipop

$3.75

Better Booch

$4.00

Sparkling Water (Small)

$3.00

Horizon Milk

$2.75Out of stock

Blood Orange 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Bubly

$2.00

394 Pale Ale

$3.94

Remedy

$3.50

Liquid Death

$3.50

Glassware

Wine Glass - 12.75oz - White/Red

Wine Glass - 12.75oz - White/Red

$1.05

Standard wine glass, works for most whites and reds

Table Linens

120" Round (for 60" table or short belly)

$14.90

6' TDP (90" x 132")

$14.90

Brothers

Dinner Plate - 10

$0.85

White rimmed dinner plate - 10

Dessert Plate - 6

$0.80

White rimmed salad/dessert plate - 6

Water Goblet

$0.82

14oz Water goblet with stem

12.5oz Wine Glass

$0.85

12.5oz Stemmed Wine Glass red/white

8oz Champagne Flute

$1.35

8oz Stemmed Champagne Flute

10oz Rocks Glass

$1.00

10oz Short Rocks Glass, heavy base

Rectangle Table - 6'

$11.75

72

Linen - 6' TDP - White

$21.95

Linen for 6' table

Linen - 6' TDP - Black

$21.95

Linen for 6' table

Umbrella - Light Taupe

$28.00

9' round umbrella

Umbrella - Stand 90#

$25.00

90 pound base with wheels for umbrella

Salad Plate (sm. Dinner Plate) 9"

$0.85

Water Pitcher (plastic 60oz)

$2.00

Paninis

Capri

$14.00

Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.

Giardino

$12.50

Grilled organic zucchini, roasted bell pepper & organic onions with local mushrooms, 3-cheese blend & brie cheese. Served with homemade chips.

Permalosa

$13.50

Salami, prosciutto topped with three cheese blend, (Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar). Grain mustard & pickled shallots. Served with homemade chips.

Cheryls

$12.00

Almond butter, Nutella, bacon & honey on grilled sourdough.

La Havana

$15.50

Slow-braised pork shoulder, nitrate-free ham, Dijon & grain mustards, homemade pickles & pickled shallots, Swiss cheese & 3-cheese blend. Served with homemade chips.

Big Bad Wolf

$13.50

Ham, bacon, salami, apricot jam, 3-cheese blend, jalapenos on sourdough bread.

Loaded Italian Panini

$13.50

Salami, pepperoni, ham, artichoke cream, smoked gouda, pepperoncini, red onion on olive bread.

Sandwiches

Smokey Tom

$14.00

House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.

Fresco

$12.50

Goat cheese, avocado, pickled shallots, tomatoes, grilled organic squash & Persian cucumber. Served on toasted multi-grain bread.

Albie

$14.50

Wild pole-caught albacore (American Tuna™), Kalamata olives, capers, celery & onions mixed with our homemade aioli & topped with tomatoes & melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted olive bread.

Caesar

$13.00

Organic romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese crisp & house-made Caesar dressing. On toasted sourdough.

Mediterranean

$12.50

Salami & prosciutto, organic romaine, red onions & tomato. Homemade aioli & balsamic dressing. On toasted olive bread.

Cobb

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, organic romaine, bleu cheese spread. On toasted sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Salads & Wraps

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.

All Kale Caesar

$14.50

Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.

Shanghai

$13.50

Organic carrots, organic romaine & organic spinach, seared organic tofu & shiitake mushrooms. Miso vinaigrette & sesame seeds.

Neptune

$15.50

Organic spinach, Kalamata olives, organic carrots, balsamic vinaigrette. Sustainably caught albacore with organic quinoa & soft boiled egg.

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Non-gmo feed chicken breast, organic romaine, organic cucumbers & diced tomatoes tossed with housemade Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Side of fruit.

Cobb Wrap

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg & diced tomatoes, tossed in bleu cheese dressing. In a spinach tortilla.

Munchkins

Kids Breakfast

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs, fruit, potatoes, & white toast.

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$9.50

One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.

AB&J

$8.00

Organic Almond Butter & Jelly on white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Meat & Cheese

$8.50

Your choice of meat, and Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend. On toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend, melted on toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Kids Quesadilla

$9.50

Sides

Add Side Salad

$5.00

Organic spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & balsamic vinaigrette.

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Side of Fruit

$4.50

Side of House Chips

$3.50

Add Tuna (Albie Mix)

$5.00

Half & Half

Half Sandwich & Half Salad

$13.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are open for dine in and our HUGE patio is open too! Come enjoy some mimosas, craft beer and artisan food! And of course we offer takeout! See our menu to find out more!

Website

Location

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, #107, San Diego, CA 92128

Directions

Gallery
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
orange starNo Reviews
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps - 10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105
orange starNo Reviews
10006 Scripps Ranch Blvd Ste 104-105 San Diego, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Enclave - Scripps Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
10051 Old Grove Rd. San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
The Deli Buzz
orange star5.0 • 4
6450 Lusk Blvd E110 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Del Mar
orange star4.6 • 438
3705 Caminito Ct San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Green Acre- Campus Pointe - 10300 Campus Pointe Drive
orange starNo Reviews
10300 Campus Pointe Drive San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

JuneShine
orange star4.5 • 80
10051 Old Grove Rd San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Clairemont
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Loma Portal
review star
Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston