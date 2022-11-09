- Home
Nutmeg Sabre Springs
1,318 Reviews
$$
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy
#107
San Diego, CA 92128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Pastries
Mixed Berry Muffin
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Snickerdoodle
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Traditional Croissant
Ham + Cheese Croissant
Espresso Chocolate Chip Scone
Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed Scone
Pumpkin Scone
Pumpkin Loaf
GF Carrot Cake Slice
Brownie GF
GF Espresso Scone
Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)
Chocolate Chip (V) (GF)
Coconut Rum Cake GF/V
Cinnamon Roll
Macaroon box of 6
Banana Loaf
Cheesecake
Chocolate Torte Slice
Dog Biscuits
Mini Cinnamon Roll
Mini Almond Croissant
Mini Zuchinni Muffin
Mini Banana Coconut Muffin
Bread Pudding
Brioche and crossiant dough soaked in spiced custard and baked until tender. Served warm and topped with fresh, housemade whipped cream.
Carrot Cake Slice (Regular)
Paninis
Capri
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
Giardino
Grilled organic zucchini, roasted bell pepper & organic onions with local mushrooms, 3-cheese blend & brie cheese. Served with homemade chips.
Permalosa
Salami, prosciutto topped with three cheese blend, (Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar). Grain mustard & pickled shallots. Served with homemade chips.
Cheryls
Almond butter, Nutella, bacon & honey on grilled sourdough.
La Havana
Slow-braised pork shoulder, nitrate-free ham, Dijon & grain mustards, homemade pickles & pickled shallots, Swiss cheese & 3-cheese blend. Served with homemade chips.
Big Bad Wolf
Ham, bacon, salami, apricot jam, 3-cheese blend, jalapenos on sourdough bread.
Loaded Italian Panini
Salami, pepperoni, ham, artichoke cream, smoked gouda, pepperoncini, red onion on olive bread.
Sandwiches
Smokey Tom
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
Fresco
Goat cheese, avocado, pickled shallots, tomatoes, grilled organic squash & Persian cucumber. Served on toasted multi-grain bread.
Albie
Wild pole-caught albacore (American Tuna™), Kalamata olives, capers, celery & onions mixed with our homemade aioli & topped with tomatoes & melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted olive bread.
Caesar
Organic romaine, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese crisp & house-made Caesar dressing. On toasted sourdough.
Mediterranean
Salami & prosciutto, organic romaine, red onions & tomato. Homemade aioli & balsamic dressing. On toasted olive bread.
Cobb
Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, organic romaine, bleu cheese spread. On toasted sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Salads & Wraps
All Kale Caesar
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
Chopped Salad
Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.
Shanghai
Organic carrots, organic romaine & organic spinach, seared organic tofu & shiitake mushrooms. Miso vinaigrette & sesame seeds.
Neptune
Organic spinach, Kalamata olives, organic carrots, balsamic vinaigrette. Sustainably caught albacore with organic quinoa & soft boiled egg.
Caesar Wrap
Non-gmo feed chicken breast, organic romaine, organic cucumbers & diced tomatoes tossed with housemade Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Side of fruit.
Cobb Wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg & diced tomatoes, tossed in bleu cheese dressing. In a spinach tortilla.
Munchkins
Kids Breakfast
Two scrambled eggs, fruit, potatoes, & white toast.
Kids French Toast Breakfast
One slice of plain French toast with one scrambled egg & bacon.
AB&J
Organic Almond Butter & Jelly on white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday
Meat & Cheese
Your choice of meat, and Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend. On toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday
Grilled Cheese
Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend, melted on toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday
Kids Quesadilla
Sides
Half & Half
Hot Drinks
Latte
Mocha
Cappuccino
House Coffee
Americano
Chai Latte
Steamed Milk
Hot Chocolate
Cafe Au Lait
Honey Turmeric Latte
Golden Milk Latte
Double Espresso
Hot Tea
London Fog
Traditional Macchiatto
Matcha Latte
Employee alternative milk
Cortado
Pumpkin Chai
Cold Drinks
Agua Fresca
Cold Brew
Iced Tea
Cup Of Ice
Glass of Milk
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Golden Milk Latte
Iced Honey Turmeric Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha
Iced Mocha
Kids Milk
Mimaki Passion Spritz
Bottled & Juices
Small Local/Orangic OJ
Medium Local/Organic OJ
Diet Coke
Apple Juice
Peligrino Soda
Mexican Coke
Boxed Water
Big Box Water
Giant Sparkling Water
Ollipop
Better Booch
Sparkling Water (Small)
Horizon Milk
Blood Orange 12oz
Bubly
394 Pale Ale
Remedy
Liquid Death
Brothers
Dinner Plate - 10
White rimmed dinner plate - 10
Dessert Plate - 6
White rimmed salad/dessert plate - 6
Water Goblet
14oz Water goblet with stem
12.5oz Wine Glass
12.5oz Stemmed Wine Glass red/white
8oz Champagne Flute
8oz Stemmed Champagne Flute
10oz Rocks Glass
10oz Short Rocks Glass, heavy base
Rectangle Table - 6'
72
Linen - 6' TDP - White
Linen for 6' table
Linen - 6' TDP - Black
Linen for 6' table
Umbrella - Light Taupe
9' round umbrella
Umbrella - Stand 90#
90 pound base with wheels for umbrella
Salad Plate (sm. Dinner Plate) 9"
Water Pitcher (plastic 60oz)
Sides
Half & Half
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
We are open for dine in and our HUGE patio is open too! Come enjoy some mimosas, craft beer and artisan food! And of course we offer takeout! See our menu to find out more!
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, #107, San Diego, CA 92128