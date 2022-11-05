Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe Scripps Poway Parkway - 2

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe Scripps Poway Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway

San Diego, CA 92131

Order Again

Popular Items

Smokey Tom
Espresso Chocolate Chip Scone
All Kale Caesar

Paninis

Capri

$12.50

Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.

Giardino

$11.00

Grilled organic zucchini, roasted bell pepper & organic onions with local mushrooms, 3-cheese blend & brie cheese. Served with homemade chips.

Permalosa

$12.00

Salami, prosciutto topped with three cheese blend, (Provolone, Swiss, Cheddar). Grain mustard & pickled shallots. Served with homemade chips.

Cheryls

$10.50

Almond butter, Nutella, bacon & honey on grilled sourdough.

La Havana

$14.00

Slow-braised pork shoulder, nitrate-free ham, Dijon & grain mustards, homemade pickles & pickled shallots, Swiss cheese & 3-cheese blend. Served with homemade chips.

Loaded Italian Panini

$15.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, artichoke cream, smoked gouda, pepperoncini, red onion on olive bread.

Big Bad Wolf

$15.00

Ham, bacon, salami, apricot jam, 3-cheese blend, jalapenos on sourdough bread.

Sandwiches

Smokey Tom

$12.50

House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.

Fresco

$11.00

Goat cheese, avocado, pickled shallots, tomatoes, grilled organic squash & Persian cucumber. Served on toasted gluten-free bread.

Albie

$13.00

Wild pole-caught albacore (American Tuna™), Kalamata olives, capers, celery & onions mixed with our homemade aioli & topped with tomatoes & melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted olive bread.

Cobb

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, organic romaine, bleu cheese spread. On toasted sourdough.

Caesar

$11.50

Organic romaine, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, organic cucumbers & house-made Caesar dressing. In a spinach tortilla.

Mediterranean

$11.00

Salami & prosciutto, organic romaine, red onions, & tomato. Homemade aioli & balsamic dressing. On olive bread.

Salads & Wraps

Chopped Salad

$12.50

Salami, prosciutto, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, organic red onions, diced tomatoes, organic romaine & homemade balsamic dressing.

All Kale Caesar

$13.00

Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.

Shanghai

$12.00

Organic carrots, organic romaine & organic spinach, seared organic tofu & shiitake mushrooms. Miso vinaigrette & sesame seeds.

Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Organic romaine, roasted chicken, organic cucumbers, diced tomatoes, house-made Caesar dressing. In a spinach tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, diced tomato, organic romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, & house aioli. In a spinach tortilla.

Neptune

$14.00

Organic spinach, olives, carrots, house balsamic, pole caught tuna, quinoa, soft boiled egg

Munchkins

AB&J

$6.50

Organic Almond Butter & Jelly on white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Meat & Cheese

$7.00

Your choice of meat, and Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend. On toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Nutmeg's 3-Cheese blend, melted on toasted white bread. Served with house chips: Monday-Friday Served with fruit: Saturday & Sunday

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.50

Side of House Chips

$2.00

Add Side Salad

$3.50

Organic spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & balsamic vinaigrette.

Add Avocado

$2.00

Half & Half

Half Sandwich & Half Salad

$12.00

Pastries

Coconut Rum Cake GF/V

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

Dog Treats

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Banana Coconut Muffin (GF)

$5.00

Espresso Scone - GF

$4.75
Vegan Chocolate Chip (V)

Vegan Chocolate Chip (V)

$3.25
Brownie - No Gluten

Brownie - No Gluten

$5.00

Browned Butter Blondie

$4.75

Choc Chunk

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Confetti Cookie

$3.00

Red Velvet Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Pecan Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Scone

$4.50
Espresso Chocolate Chip Scone

Espresso Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.50
Blueberry Lemon-Poppyseed Scone

Blueberry Lemon-Poppyseed Scone

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Traditional Croissant

Traditional Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Banana Bread Loaf Slice

Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Loaf Slice

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Apple Streusel

$4.50Out of stock

Bear Claw

$4.50Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.75Out of stock

Single Macaron

$2.50

Macaron Box

$12.00

Macaron Box LARGE

$19.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Choco Torte Pie Slice

$6.00

Almond Ricotta Slice

$6.00

Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Mini Almond Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

House Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.25

Steamed Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Honey Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Golden Milk Latte

$4.80

Matcha

$5.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Employee alternative milk

$1.00

Cold Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.75

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Iced Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Iced Honey Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Drink of the Month!

$4.10

Mimaki Spritzer

$4.00

Bottled & Juices

12 Oz Local OJ

$6.00

8 Oz Local OJ

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Large Sparkling Water 750 Ml

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Soda

$3.50

Mighty Booch

$5.00

Olipop

$3.75

La Colombe Draft Can

$5.50

Horizon chocolate milk

$2.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

Tea Over Ice

$3.75

London Fog

$4.00

Specials

Family Brunch

$40.00

French toast, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, home fries, thick cut bacon, & artisan toast. Includes 100% maple syrup.

Goose Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Veggie Farro Soup

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Lots of local and organic goodness available for dine-in, take out, catering and events! We offer a full line of cakes, pastries & savory food.

Gallery
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

