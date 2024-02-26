Nutris Meals (Available Soon To Your Training Site or DFAC)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our restaurant takes pride in offering a dining experience uniquely tailored to meet the rigorous dietary requirements of the military. Each item on our carefully curated menus is designed with the utmost precision to ensure it aligns with the specific nutritional needs and standards set forth by military guidelines.
Location
1234 Your, Training Site, CA 90000
Gallery