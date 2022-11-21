Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Baker's Mark - NW NW Pearl

No reviews yet

307 Northwest 10th Avenue

Portland, OR 97209

Order Again

Popular Items

TURKEY
THE GODFATHER
BORGATA

COLD SUBS

THE GODFATHER

THE GODFATHER

$12.50

Genoa Salami - Prosciutto - Capocollo - Ham - Mortadella - (no Meat Substitutes)

TURKEY

TURKEY

$12.00
BORGATA

BORGATA

$12.00

Genoa Salami - Turkey

ROAST BEEF

ROAST BEEF

$12.50Out of stock
HAM & CHEESE

HAM & CHEESE

$12.00
BEET TUNA SALAD

BEET TUNA SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Tuna Salad Mixed with Cooked Beets

HOT SUBS

T.B.L.T

T.B.L.T

$12.50

Turkey - Bacon - Lettuce - Tomato - Red Italian Dressing

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$12.50Out of stock

Roast Beef - Caramelized Onions - Horseradish Mayo - Side of Au Jus

HOT PASTRAMI

HOT PASTRAMI

$12.50

Pastrami - Mayo - Dill Pickles - Mustard

MEATLESS SUBS

VEGAN

VEGAN

$10.00Out of stock

Avocado - Chickpea - Lime - Cilantro - Cucumber (Already Mixed, NO SUBSTITUTIONS

CHEESE

CHEESE

$10.00

Choice Of Two Cheeses

KIDS SUBS

MELTY CHEESE

MELTY CHEESE

$4.00

Toasted Half Sandwich with Provolone and Tillamook Cheddar

SALADS

THE BAKER'S SALAD

THE BAKER'S SALAD

$12.00

Genoa Salami - Black Olives - Pepperoncini - Sweet Peppers - Cherry Tomatoes - Provolone - Sliced Bread

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

Herbed Chickpeas - Avocado - Cucumber - Carrots - Sunflower Sees - Cherry Tomatoes - Sliced Bread

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

Greens - Shredded Carrots 🥕 - Cucumber 🥒 - Choice of dressing

SIDES

Chips Sea Salt

Chips Sea Salt

$2.75
Chips New York Cheddar

Chips New York Cheddar

$2.75
Chips Salt & Vinegar

Chips Salt & Vinegar

$2.75
Dill Pickle (Moonbrine)

Dill Pickle (Moonbrine)

$2.50

Naturally Fermented

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Baked Fresh In House Every Morning!

Dutch Crunch Roll

Dutch Crunch Roll

$3.00
Italian Roll

Italian Roll

$3.00
Gluten Free Roll

Gluten Free Roll

$3.00

Made In House where gluten is present. Contains egg.

DRINKS

Bottle Coke

Bottle Coke

$3.00
Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Blood Orange Sanpellegrino

Blood Orange Sanpellegrino

$2.50
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.25
Organic Honest T Black Tea

Organic Honest T Black Tea

$3.25
Organic Honest T Lemon Tea

Organic Honest T Lemon Tea

$3.25

Sweetened

Clear Mind Kombucha

Clear Mind Kombucha

$5.00
Sparkling Water Sanpellegrino

Sparkling Water Sanpellegrino

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.50
Yerba Matte Uplift Mango Passion Fruit

Yerba Matte Uplift Mango Passion Fruit

$3.50
Bottle Sprite

Bottle Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Baked Subs!

Website

Location

307 Northwest 10th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

