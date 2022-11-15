Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse

4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40

Rogers, AR 72758

Side Tots (GF)
Cobb Salad
Brewben

Bites

Beer Brat Sliders

Beer Brat Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Two beer-braised brat sliders topped with pilsner sauerkraut and our signature honey mustard. Served with sidewinder fries or tots.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand-dipped fried dill pickle chips served with your choice of housemade ranch dressing or spicy ranch dressing.

Appetizer Trio

Appetizer Trio

$14.00Out of stock

Fried pickles, zippin' brussels sprouts, and your choice of loaded spuds.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed with lemon vinaigrette and finished with bacon, cotija cheese, and Peruvian sweety drop peppers.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Gluten-free. a union of tender chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, green onions, and served with warm naan bread.

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Scratchmade humus with hints of garlic, topped with spiced chickpeas, and served with an assortment of fresh veggies and warm naan bread Remove the naan bread for GF.

Pretzels

$10.00

Two baked pretzels served with our savory beer cheese sauce and honey mustard.

Nachos (GF)

Nachos (GF)

$14.00

Daily made corn tortilla chips smothered with mozzarella, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, housemade taco sauce, crema, and topped with guacamole, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Carnitas Queso

Carnitas Queso

$12.00

Housemade spicy queso topped with tender pork and garnished with pico de gallo. Choice of toasted crostinis or corn tortilla chips.

Loaded Spuds

Loaded Spuds

$11.00

Choice of sidewinder fries or tots. Loaded with your choice of toppings buffalo blue, BBQ bacon ranch, or Philly cheesesteak. Gluten-free with tots

Beer Tenders

Beer Tenders

Made to order crispy beer battered chicken strips served with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Korean BBQ, nitro BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or dreaded death. Served with ranch, blue cheese, or honey mustard, and garnished with carrots and celery.

Wings

Wings

Jumbo wings cooked to perfection and tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Korean BBQ, nitro BBQ, garlic Parmesan, or dreaded death. Served with ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery.

Burgers

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese.
BYOB

BYOB

$11.00

Build your perfect burger!

The Classic

The Classic

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of American or Cheddar cheese. Add Bacon for $2.

2020 Blues Burger

2020 Blues Burger

$14.00

Sharp blue cheese crumbles, thick-cut bacon, and our signature kickin aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion.

Shroommaster

Shroommaster

$14.00Out of stock

Succulent sauteed mushrooms with swiss cheese and mayonnaise.

Bromance

Bromance

$16.00Out of stock

BBQ sauce, thick-cut bacon, carnitas, beer cheese sauce, and crispy onions.

BB-Que-B

BB-Que-B

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ sauce, thick-cut bacon and cheddar, all topped with crispy onions.

Inferno

Inferno

$14.00

Roasted poblanos and thinly sliced jalapeños with thick-cut pepper jack cheese and our signature kickin aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Uptown Chili, beer cheese sauce, and red onions.

Handhelds

Avocado Chicken Club

Avocado Chicken Club

$16.00

This mile-high favorite has two succulent pilsner chicken breasts, thick-cut bacon, fresh avocado lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Beerbattered chicken breast sandwich with sweet slaw, buffalo sauce, dill chips, topped with pepper jack cheese and served on a brioche bun.

Brewben

Brewben

$14.00

Lean shaved corn beef, pilsner sauerkraut, aged Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Served on toasted, thick-cut marble rye.

BLT

BLT

$13.00

A pile of thick-cut bacon with romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and garlic aioli on toasted soughdough bread.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Sliced turkey, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and our spicy kickin' aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Scratchmade hummus, spiced chickpeas, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Our thinly sliced, juicy sirloin steak sauteed with onions, and red peppers, smothered with provolone cheese.

Uptown Chicken Philly

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, sauteed onions, mayo, hot pepper relish.

Greens

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

A bed of romaine with fresh avocado, thick-cut bacon, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, and hard-boiled egg tossed with your choice of dressing. Served with a toasted crostini.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$11.00

Chopped kale tossed with spiced chickpeas, shaved Parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette. Served with a toasted crostini.

Mains

Skillet Mac

Skillet Mac

$10.00

Rotini pasta tossed with housemade spicy cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese and baked to perfection.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Our twist on a southern staple. Crispy Chicken Tenders on Belgian Waffles served with a sunny-side egg, honey butter, and syrup. Also available on French Toast.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$14.00Out of stock

Half-Pound, all-beef frank loaded with Uptown Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Served with sidewinder fries or tots.

Sides

Side Mac

$5.00

Side Slaw (GF)

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Side Tots (GF)

Side Tots (GF)

$5.00

Gluten-Friendly

Side Fried Pickle

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Loaded Spuds

$6.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac n'Cheese

$6.00

Kids Soda

Kids Root Beer

NA Drinks

Athletic Cerveza N/A (12oz Can)

$6.00

Athletic Free Wave N/A (12oz Can)

$6.00

Athletic Lite N/A (12oz Can)

$6.00

Athletic Run Wild N/A (12oz Can)

$6.00

Athletic Upside Dawn N/A (12oz Can)

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Diamond Bear Root Beer (12oz To go)

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea (12oz To go)

$2.00

Unsweet Tea (12oz To go)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

Gallery
Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse image
Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse image

