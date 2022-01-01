American
Bars & Lounges
NWB Next Whiskey Bar Plainfield
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm. At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean. The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.
24205 Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544
