NWB Next Whiskey Bar imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

NWB Next Whiskey Bar Plainfield

review star

No reviews yet

24205 Lockport St

Plainfield, IL 60544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese & Soup
Elote
Nashville Hot Chicken

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.75

Cheese Curds

$12.50

Cauliflower Popcorn

$10.50

House Meat & Cheese Board

$22.50

NWB Trio

$12.75

Poutine

$14.75

Sliders

$13.75

SW Chicken Rolls

$14.00

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

$9.75

Baked Goat Cheese

$11.50

Soup & Salad

Homemade Soup

Soup w/ Entree

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

Asian Peanut

$15.50

Kale & Quinoa

$15.50

Shrimp, Citrus, & Avocado

$16.00

WRAP Asian Peanut

$15.50

WRAP Kale & Quinoa

$15.50

WRAP Shrimp, Citrus, & Avocado

$16.00

Quart Of Tomato Soup

$20.00

Burgers

BIG Jer

$14.75

Black Bean Garden

$14.50

El Toro

$15.50

The Gobbler

$14.75

NWB

$16.00

Suribachi

$14.75

Chef's Special Burger

$17.00

CHZ burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Chef's Tomato Soup Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

Sandwiches/Features

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese & Soup

$14.50

Little Habana

$14.50

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$14.50

Taylor Street Deli

$14.50

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Wonton Super Tacos!

$14.75

Chef's Taco Of The Week

$17.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.75

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

White Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Lunch 1/2 Little Habana

$13.50

Lunch 1/2 Taylor St.

$13.50

Lunch 1/2 Pulled Pork

$14.50

Lunch 1/2 Tuna Melt

$12.50

Lunch 1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.50

Lunch 1/2 Shrimp Po Boy

$14.50

Mac/Features

Four Cheese Mac

$13.50

Buffalo Mac

$14.50

Pork Belly Mac

$15.00

Southwest Mac

$16.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts & Parmesan

$6.50

Elote

$6.00

house cut

$5.50

Jalepeño Slaw

$5.50

Sautéed Kale

$5.50

shoestring

$5.50

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$6.00

SIDE Truffle Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Chips

$5.50

Wasabi Slaw

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Desserts

Doughnuts

$9.50

S'mores Dip

$9.50

Tres Leches

$10.00

Kids

Kid Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Kid 4 oz Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

NWB Cocktails

NWB Fashioned

$13.00

NWBlack Manhattan

$13.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

IBC Root Beer

$3.75

Milk

$4.25

Keurig Coffee

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Water

Topo Chico

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm. ​At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean. The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.

Website

Location

24205 Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544

Directions

Gallery
NWB Next Whiskey Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sovereign
orange starNo Reviews
24216 Lockport St Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
24402 W Lockport Street Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Southern Belles Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
15051 S Van Dyke Road Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Burger Rebellion
orange starNo Reviews
20631 Renwick Road Crest Hill, IL 60403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Hazel Marie's
orange star4.7 • 335
24030 W. Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston