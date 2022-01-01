NWB The Next Whiskey Bar imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar NWB Lisle

review star

No reviews yet

4732 Main Street

Lisle, IL 60532

Popular Items

NWB
Kale & Quinoa
Buffalo Mac

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.75

Cheese Curds

$12.50

Cauliflower Popcorn

$10.50

NWB Trio

$12.75

Poutine

$14.75

Sliders(Total of 3)

$13.75

SW Chicken Rolls

$14.00

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

$9.75

Soup & Salad

Homemade Soup

Asian Peanut

$15.50

Kale & Quinoa

$15.50

WRAP Asian Peanut

$15.50

WRAP Kale & Quinoa

$15.50

WRAP Citrus, & Avocado

$16.00

Quart Of Tomato Soup

$19.00

Burgers

BIG Jer

$14.75

Black Bean Garden

$14.50

El Toro

$15.50

The Gobbler

$14.75

NWB

$16.00

Suribachi

$14.75

CHZ burger

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Chef's Special

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chef's Taco Of The Week

$15.50

Wonton Super Tacos!

$14.75

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.75

Little Habana

$14.50

Pulled Pork

$14.50

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Taylor Street Deli

$14.50

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Mac

Four Cheese Mac

$13.50

Buffalo Mac

$14.50

Pork Belly Mac

$15.00

Sides

Elote

$6.00

house cut fries

$5.50

Jalepeño Slaw

$5.50

shoestring fries

$5.50

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$5.50

SIDE Buffalo Mac

$6.00

SIDE Truffle Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Chips

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Wasabi Slaw

$5.50

Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Sauteed kale

$5.00

Side Southwest Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Sub Prosc/honey

$4.00

Desserts

Whiskey Doughnuts

$9.50

S'mores Dip

$9.50

Flourless Choc Lava Cake

$13.00

Kids

Kid Mac + Cheese

$6.50

Kid Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Kid 4 oz Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

IBC Root Beer

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Keurig Coffee

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Mocktail

$8.00

Club Soda

$2.95

NWB Cocktails

NWB Fashioned

$13.00

NWBlack Manhattan

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm. ​At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean. The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.

Location

4732 Main Street, Lisle, IL 60532

Directions

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar image

