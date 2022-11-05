NY Firehouse Grille 63 Welcher Ave
63 Welcher Ave
Peekskill, NY 10566
Popular Items
Appetizers
Als Sliders
Smash burger on toasted brioche slider buns with melty American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles and secret sauce (2 per order)
Firehouse Sampler
An assortment of onion rings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and pig skins piled high over french fries.
Fried Pickles
This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
Irish Nachos
House made potato chips smothered with cheddarcheese, diced tomato, scallions, olives, jalapeñosand chili. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.
Lettuce Wraps
Diced chicken and walnuts prepared in a Szechuan fashion with a touch of honey Supple bibb lettuce provides a perfect wrap.
Loaded Guac
Chunky homemade guacamole mixed with olives, tomatoes, red onion and jalapeños. Served with fresh potato chips for dipping. Delicious!
Mozz Sticks
Pig Skins
Mini red potatoes filled with pulled pork, bacon and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.
Sliders
Half Garlic Bread
Half Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Full Garlic Bread
Full Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Burgers
Cheesy Fries
Cheeseburger Fries
French fries topped with sautéed chop meat, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, diced dill pickle, red onion, diced tomato and secret sauce.
Jommy Fries
Cajun waffle fries topped with mac & cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo and ranch dressing. Pow!
Kickin Fries
French fries topped with our spicy kickin’chicken cutlet, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, bacon and chipolte mayo.
Philly Fries
French fries loaded with mozzarella, provolone, sliced flank steak, sautéed peppers and onions and topped with banana peppers.
Chicken Bites
Chicken Parm Bites
Boneless chicken bites topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Marsala Bites
Boneless chicken bites tossed with delicious mushroom marsala sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pesto Parm Bites
Boneless chicken bites tossed with pesto cream sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Scarp Bites
Boneless chicken bites tossed with diced hot Italian sausage, cherry peppers and diced red potato in delicious scarp sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese. So yum!
Varm Bites
Boneless chicken bites tossed in homemade vodka sauce and smothered in melted mozzarella cheese.
Desserts
Entrees
Adult Chicken Tenders
Adult Grilled Cheese
Beef Brisket Ent
Served with coleslaw and french fries.
Big Steak Burrito
A large grilled burrito stuffed with marinated steak, cheddar cheese, rice & beans, lettuce, tomato, onion and a touch of cilantro. Served with yellow rice on the side.
CBR Mac and Cheese
Yeah, we went there. Creamy and cheesy pasta tossed with grilled chicken, bacon bits and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Fish and Chips
Beer battered sole fillets over french fries with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, coleslaw and lemon.
Full Rack of Ribs
Served with coleslaw and french fries.
Half Rack of Ribs
Served with coleslaw and french fries.
Land and Sea
A grilled 12oz. New York sirloin served with jumbo shrimp scampi. Served with mashed potato and seasonal vegetables.
Land Only
Meatloaf Ent
A firehouse favorite served smothered in mushroom and onion gravy over toast points with mashed potatoes on the side.
Penne Pollo
Delicious grilled chicken sliced and served over penne pasta in a pink sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and shaved parmesan cheese.
Pulled Pork Ent
Served with coleslaw and french fries.
Salmon Ent
Chicken Fajitas
with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.
Shrimp Fajitas
with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.
Steak Fajitas
with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.
Veggie Fajitas
with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.
Kids
Salad Sections
Apple Walnut Salad
Apple slices, roasted walnuts, dried cranberries and grilled chicken set atop mixed greens with a cranberry vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with corn, pico de gallo, avocado, carrots, shredded cheddar and frizzled onions. Topped with 2 Alarm boneless bites and ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons with shaved Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and Paesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chopped mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and hard boiled egg.
Greek Salad
Romaine topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, diced cucumber, feta cheese, gyro meat, stuffed grape leaves and served with Greek dressing on the side
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons with shaved Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and Paesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Station House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, croutons and dressing of your choice.
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Sand
Smoked and slow roasted until tender, piled high on a toasted roll with au jus on the side.
Chicken Bomb
Shredded chicken topped with sautéed onions, teriyaki, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Scarp
Hot Italian sausage, sautéed chicken, sliced potato and cherry peppers on a garlic wedge with mozzarella cheese.
Firehouse BLT
On Texas toast with avocado slices and mayonnaise.
Fish Sandwich
Old Bay seasoned tilapia filet with melted cheddar cheese, coleslaw, sriracha and tartar sauce on a panini.
French Dip
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.
Gyro Sand
Strips of seasoned beef and lamb meat with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce served on a pita bread.
Kickin Chicken
A spicy breaded chicken cutlet with bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, bell peppers and chipotle mayo served on a brioche roll.
Med Veg Wrap
Portobello mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese rolled in a spinach-basil tortilla
Philly Cheese
Shaved steak with onions and peppers on a warm wedge, wit’ or wit’out cheez whiz.
Pulled Pork Sand
House smoked pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun and topped with coleslaw and cheddar cheese.
Santa Fe Wrap
Blackened chicken in a tortilla wrap with cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, grilled corn and avocado ranch dressing.
Sloppy Cowboy
BBQ smothered shaved rib-eye on a wedge with cheddar cheese, frizzled onions and pickle chips.
Steak Griller
An 8oz NY sirloin served open faced on garlic toast and topped with Swiss cheese and onion rings. Served with horseradish sauce.
The Lieutenant
Shaved ribeye steak in a tortilla wrap with American cheese, avocado, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.
The Wolverine
Try it, if you dare! A 9-inch wedge topped with buffalo chicken, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, onion rings, mac & cheese and tiger sauce.
Sides
Soup & Chili
Specials
Tacos
Baja Tacos
Shredded blackened salmon on flour tortillas with cabbage, corn pico de gallo, queso fresco and avocado ranch drizzle
Brisket Tacos
Pulled brisket finished in pomegranate juice with pickled red onion, queso fresco and sriracha with a hint of lime and topped with cilantro.
Cheeseburger Tacos
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with relish. Served with fries on the side.
Chicken Taco
Shredded chicken smothered in enchilada sauce and served on flour tortillas with bibb lettuce, sautéed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, corn pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado
Flamed Fish Tacos
Cajun seasoned tilapia with coleslaw, corn, pico de gallo, crisp lettuce and chipotle aioli.
Shrimp Tacos
Teriyaki marinated jerk shrimp with mango salsa, purple cabbage and piña colada crema.
Steak Tacos
Pulled fillet mignon with a touch of sour cream, pickled red onion, flash fried jalapeños, cheddar cheese and sriracha.
Tacos Supreme
Cheesy soft tacos wrapped around hard shell tacos stuffed with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Wings
Secret Menu
Clothing & Misc
N/A Drinks
Apple Juice
Brisk Iced Tea
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Cream Soda
Decaf
Diet Pepsi
Gatorade
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Kid's Drink
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Specialty Drinks
Beer
Goose IPA
Bud DFT
Bud Light DFT
Guinness DFT
CL CitraDreams
Pitcher Domestic
Pitcher Specialty
Shipyard Pumpkin
Shocktop DFT
Smuttynose
Spaten Oktoberfest
Stella Cidre DFT
Stella DFT
Table Top Domestic
Table Top Specialty
Thurs Bud Light DFT
Tues Bud DFT
Yuengling DFT
Allagash White
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Becks
Becks N/A
Blue Point Toasted
Brooklyn Lager
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Seltzer
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Cutwater Vodka Mule
Dogfish 60 IPA
Heineken
Heineken Light
Lagunitas
Landshark
Lil Sumptin
Magic Hat #9
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Nutrl
O'Doul's N/A
Omission
PBR
Presidente
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Seasonal
Sierra Nevada
Stone IPA
Torpedo
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Yuengling
Wine
GLS Merlot
GLS Cabernet
GLS Chianti
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Malbec
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Reisling
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
GLS White Zinfandel
BTL Merlot
BTL Cabernet
BTL Chianti
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Malbec
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Reisling
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL White Zinfandel
Chandon
Frozen Drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill, NY 10566