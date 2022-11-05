Restaurant header imageView gallery

NY Firehouse Grille 63 Welcher Ave

184 Reviews

$$

63 Welcher Ave

Peekskill, NY 10566

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Build Your Own Burger
French Dip

Appetizers

Als Sliders

$12.00

Smash burger on toasted brioche slider buns with melty American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles and secret sauce (2 per order)

Firehouse Sampler

$15.00

An assortment of onion rings, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and pig skins piled high over french fries.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

This down south favorite is served hot and crispy with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Irish Nachos

$12.00

House made potato chips smothered with cheddarcheese, diced tomato, scallions, olives, jalapeñosand chili. Served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Diced chicken and walnuts prepared in a Szechuan fashion with a touch of honey Supple bibb lettuce provides a perfect wrap.

Loaded Guac

$9.00

Chunky homemade guacamole mixed with olives, tomatoes, red onion and jalapeños. Served with fresh potato chips for dipping. Delicious!

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Pig Skins

$10.00

Mini red potatoes filled with pulled pork, bacon and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Sliders

$12.00

Half Garlic Bread

$2.50

Half Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.50

Full Garlic Bread

$4.00

Full Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Cheesy Fries

Cheeseburger Fries

$12.00

French fries topped with sautéed chop meat, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, diced dill pickle, red onion, diced tomato and secret sauce.

Jommy Fries

$12.00

Cajun waffle fries topped with mac & cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo and ranch dressing. Pow!

Kickin Fries

$12.00

French fries topped with our spicy kickin’chicken cutlet, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, bacon and chipolte mayo.

Philly Fries

$14.00

French fries loaded with mozzarella, provolone, sliced flank steak, sautéed peppers and onions and topped with banana peppers.

Chicken Bites

Chicken Parm Bites

$11.00

Boneless chicken bites topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Marsala Bites

$12.00

Boneless chicken bites tossed with delicious mushroom marsala sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pesto Parm Bites

$12.00

Boneless chicken bites tossed with pesto cream sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Scarp Bites

$14.00

Boneless chicken bites tossed with diced hot Italian sausage, cherry peppers and diced red potato in delicious scarp sauce smothered with mozzarella cheese. So yum!

Varm Bites

$12.00

Boneless chicken bites tossed in homemade vodka sauce and smothered in melted mozzarella cheese.

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.00

Brownie A La Mode

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Deep Fried PB&J

$9.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Reese's Pie

$9.00

S'mores Dip

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Entrees

Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Beef Brisket Ent

$19.00

Served with coleslaw and french fries.

Big Steak Burrito

$16.00

A large grilled burrito stuffed with marinated steak, cheddar cheese, rice & beans, lettuce, tomato, onion and a touch of cilantro. Served with yellow rice on the side.

CBR Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Yeah, we went there. Creamy and cheesy pasta tossed with grilled chicken, bacon bits and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered sole fillets over french fries with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, coleslaw and lemon.

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.00

Served with coleslaw and french fries.

Half Rack of Ribs

$20.00

Served with coleslaw and french fries.

Land and Sea

$38.00

A grilled 12oz. New York sirloin served with jumbo shrimp scampi. Served with mashed potato and seasonal vegetables.

Land Only

$32.00

Meatloaf Ent

$18.00

A firehouse favorite served smothered in mushroom and onion gravy over toast points with mashed potatoes on the side.

Penne Pollo

$16.00

Delicious grilled chicken sliced and served over penne pasta in a pink sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and shaved parmesan cheese.

Pulled Pork Ent

$15.00

Served with coleslaw and french fries.

Salmon Ent

$24.00

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

with warm tortillas and traditional condiments. Served with yellow rice.

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00

Kids Hamburger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/sauce

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Salad Sections

Apple Walnut Salad

$15.00

Apple slices, roasted walnuts, dried cranberries and grilled chicken set atop mixed greens with a cranberry vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with corn, pico de gallo, avocado, carrots, shredded cheddar and frizzled onions. Topped with 2 Alarm boneless bites and ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons with shaved Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and Paesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chopped mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and hard boiled egg.

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, diced cucumber, feta cheese, gyro meat, stuffed grape leaves and served with Greek dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce and croutons with shaved Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and Paesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$7.00

Station House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, croutons and dressing of your choice.

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sand

$15.00

Smoked and slow roasted until tender, piled high on a toasted roll with au jus on the side.

Chicken Bomb

$15.00

Shredded chicken topped with sautéed onions, teriyaki, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Scarp

$16.00

Hot Italian sausage, sautéed chicken, sliced potato and cherry peppers on a garlic wedge with mozzarella cheese.

Firehouse BLT

$11.00

On Texas toast with avocado slices and mayonnaise.

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Old Bay seasoned tilapia filet with melted cheddar cheese, coleslaw, sriracha and tartar sauce on a panini.

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak on a garlic wedge topped with Swiss cheese and served with au jus dipping sauce.

Gyro Sand

$15.00

Strips of seasoned beef and lamb meat with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce served on a pita bread.

Kickin Chicken

$12.00

A spicy breaded chicken cutlet with bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, bell peppers and chipotle mayo served on a brioche roll.

Med Veg Wrap

$12.00

Portobello mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese rolled in a spinach-basil tortilla

Philly Cheese

$15.00

Shaved steak with onions and peppers on a warm wedge, wit’ or wit’out cheez whiz.

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.00

House smoked pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun and topped with coleslaw and cheddar cheese.

Santa Fe Wrap

$16.00

Blackened chicken in a tortilla wrap with cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, grilled corn and avocado ranch dressing.

Sloppy Cowboy

$17.00

BBQ smothered shaved rib-eye on a wedge with cheddar cheese, frizzled onions and pickle chips.

Steak Griller

$20.00

An 8oz NY sirloin served open faced on garlic toast and topped with Swiss cheese and onion rings. Served with horseradish sauce.

The Lieutenant

$16.00

Shaved ribeye steak in a tortilla wrap with American cheese, avocado, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

The Wolverine

$17.00

Try it, if you dare! A 9-inch wedge topped with buffalo chicken, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, onion rings, mac & cheese and tiger sauce.

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Chips

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes w/gravy

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Veg of the Day

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Soup & Chili

Firehouse Chili

$8.00

Topped with melted cheddar and served with tortilla chips.

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Caramelized onions in a hearty beef broth laced with sherry and topped with toasted croutons and melted Swiss cheese.

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Specials

Garlic Parm Fries

$12.00

FH Sliders

$12.00

Special Salad

$16.00

El Guapo

$16.00

Slammin Salmon

$18.00

Big Bacon Bourbon Sandwich

$17.00

Wrappers Delight

$16.00

McMixup

$17.00

Tacos

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Shredded blackened salmon on flour tortillas with cabbage, corn pico de gallo, queso fresco and avocado ranch drizzle

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Pulled brisket finished in pomegranate juice with pickled red onion, queso fresco and sriracha with a hint of lime and topped with cilantro.

Cheeseburger Tacos

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and topped with relish. Served with fries on the side.

Chicken Taco

$16.00

Shredded chicken smothered in enchilada sauce and served on flour tortillas with bibb lettuce, sautéed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, corn pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado

Flamed Fish Tacos

$16.00

Cajun seasoned tilapia with coleslaw, corn, pico de gallo, crisp lettuce and chipotle aioli.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Teriyaki marinated jerk shrimp with mango salsa, purple cabbage and piña colada crema.

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Pulled fillet mignon with a touch of sour cream, pickled red onion, flash fried jalapeños, cheddar cheese and sriracha.

Tacos Supreme

$16.00

Cheesy soft tacos wrapped around hard shell tacos stuffed with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$28.00

30 Wings

$41.00

Half Tray

$68.00

Full Tray

$130.00

Chick and Waffles

$15.00

Course Line

------

$1

$1.00

Secret Menu

Vodkaraptor

$17.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

The Pierre

$16.00

The Hoolihan

$17.00

The Belly Buster

$18.00

Chop Cheese Sliders

$12.00

Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Clothing & Misc

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

N/A Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Decaf

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

Cognac Punch

$14.00

Firehouse Gimlet

$12.00

Fireman's Iced Tea

$14.00

NY Rum Runner

$14.00

Peekskill Mai Tai

$12.00

White Peach Sangria

$12.00

Banana Rum Punch

$14.00

Beer

Goose IPA

$7.00

Bud DFT

$5.00

Bud Light DFT

$5.00

Guinness DFT

$8.00

CL CitraDreams

$8.00

Pitcher Domestic

$18.00

Pitcher Specialty

$24.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Shocktop DFT

$6.00

Smuttynose

$7.00

Spaten Oktoberfest

$7.00

Stella Cidre DFT

$7.00

Stella DFT

$7.00

Table Top Domestic

$38.00

Table Top Specialty

$51.00

Thurs Bud Light DFT

$2.00

Tues Bud DFT

$2.00

Yuengling DFT

$6.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Amstel Light

$5.75

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Becks

$5.50

Becks N/A

$5.50

Blue Point Toasted

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$9.00

Dogfish 60 IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken Light

$5.50

Lagunitas

$6.00

Landshark

$5.50

Lil Sumptin

$6.00

Magic Hat #9

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Nutrl

$8.00

O'Doul's N/A

$5.00

Omission

$5.50

PBR

$4.50

Presidente

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.50

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

Stone IPA

$7.00

Torpedo

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Wine

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Chianti

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Malbec

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Reisling

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$8.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Chianti

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Malbec

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Reisling

$34.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$32.00

Chandon

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Fr Pina Colada

$13.00

Fr Margarita

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

