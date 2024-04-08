NY NY Pizza Howard Avenue
533 South Howard Avenue
tampa, FL 33606
Popular Items
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Margherita
Small Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)
Medium Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)
Large Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)
XL Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)
NYNY White
Four Cheese Pizza
Grandma Pie
Small Grandma Pie
Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
Medium Grandma Pie
Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
Large Grandma Pie
Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
XL Grandma Pie
Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
Florentine
Small Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)
Medium Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)
Large Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)
XL Florentine
Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)
Veggie
Philly Steak & Cheese
Small Philly Steak & Cheese
Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Medium Philly Steak & Cheese
Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Large Philly Steak & Cheese
Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers
XL Philly Steak & Cheese
Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Hawaiian
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
BBQ Chicken
Meat Lovers
NY NY Supreme
Small NY NY Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Medium NY NY Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Large NY NY Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers
XL NY NY Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers
Sicilian
Little Italy
Cans
2 Liter Bottle
20oz Bottles
Water
Redbull
Appetizers
Fried Mozzarella
Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered whole mushrooms served with a side of ranch.
Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, served with a side of ranch
Fried Zucchini
Italian breaded zucchini sticks served with a side of ranch .
Chicken Tenders
Three tenders served with fries.
2 Meatballs with marinara
4 Meatballs With marinara
French Fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Garlic Bread
Manhattan Rolls
(3) Stuffed with Mozzarella (topping $1, premium topping $1.50)
Stromboli
Calzone
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumbers
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
Steak Salad
Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini
Pasta Dinners
Marinara Sauce Pasta
Our signature marinara sauce over choice of pasta, served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Meatballs Pasta
2 meatballs with marinara over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Sausage Pasta
Seasoned sausage links in marinara sauce over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Meat Sauce Bolognese Pasta
Seasoned ground beef in marinara sauce over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
A La Vodka
Penne Pasta with heavy cream, seasoning, Vodka, and Marinara Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken and Mozzarella topped with Marinara Sauce
Baked Pasta
Meat Lasagna
Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella
Manicotti
Fresh manicotti pasta with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce
Jumbo Stuffed Shells
Fresh pasta with ricotta cheese and mozzarella
Baked Ziti
Fresh baked pasta with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and marina sauce
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan
Pasta Combo
Manicotti, stuffed shells, and cheese ravioli
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh Cut, Hand breaded eggplant with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce
Baked Eggplant Florentine
Fresh Cut, Hand breaded eggplant with Mozzarella, Spinach, and Marinara Sauce
Hot Oven Subs 12"
Cold Subs 12"
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa, FL 33606