Italian
American
Chicken

NY NY Pizza Howard Avenue

533 South Howard Avenue

tampa, FL 33606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
XL Pizza
Medium Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Made with mozzarella cheese.

Small Pizza

$11.00

12"

Medium Pizza

$13.00

14"

Large Pizza

$16.00

16"

XL Pizza

$18.00

18"

12" Gluten Free

$13.00

**Made in a gluten environment**

10" Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

Margherita

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic, (WHITE)

Small Margherita

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

Medium Margherita

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

Large Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

XL Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

NYNY White

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Small NYNY White

$14.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Medium NYNY White

$16.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Large NYNY White

$18.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

XL NYNY White

$20.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Four Cheese Pizza

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Medium Four Cheese

$16.00

Large Four Cheese

$18.00

XL Four Cheese

$20.00

Grandma Pie

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

Small Grandma Pie

$14.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Medium Grandma Pie

$16.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Large Grandma Pie

$18.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

XL Grandma Pie

$20.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Florentine

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Small Florentine

$14.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Medium Florentine

$16.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Large Florentine

$18.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

XL Florentine

$20.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Veggie

Small Veggie Pie

$14.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

Medium Veggie Pie

$16.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

Large Veggie Pie

$18.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

XL Veggie Pie

$20.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

Philly Steak & Cheese

Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers

Small Philly Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Medium Philly Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Large Philly Steak & Cheese

$18.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

XL Philly Steak & Cheese

$20.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Small Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Medium Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Large Hawaiian

$18.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

XL Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

XL Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

Shrimp, Garlic, Scampi Sauce

Small Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

XL Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

XL BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

Small Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

Medium Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

Large Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

XL Meat Lovers

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

NY NY Supreme

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Small NY NY Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Medium NY NY Supreme

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Large NY NY Supreme

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

XL NY NY Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Sicilian

Thick, Fluffy,Square Crust

Sicilian

$20.00Out of stock

Thick, Fluffy, Square Crust, Mozzarella and Red Sauce (Additional Toppings $2.50)

Little Italy

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Small Little Italy

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Medium Little Italy

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Large Little Italy

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

XL Little Italy

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Bowls

Uncle Raymonds Pizza Bowl

$10.00

Uncle Freds Florentine

$10.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.00

Supreme Slice

$5.00

Florentine Slice

$5.00

Grandmas Slice

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

White Slice

$5.00

Can Soda

$1.50

20 Oz Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Garlic Knot

$1.50

Cans

Cans

2 Liter Bottle

2 liter bottle

20oz Bottles

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock

Blue Gatorade

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Diet

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Mountain Dew

$2.50

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Redbull

Redbull

$4.00

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Battered whole mushrooms served with a side of ranch.

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, served with a side of ranch

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Italian breaded zucchini sticks served with a side of ranch .

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Three tenders served with fries.

2 Meatballs with marinara

$6.00

4 Meatballs With marinara

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Garlic Knots

$3.00+

Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Manhattan Rolls

$8.00

(3) Stuffed with Mozzarella (topping $1, premium topping $1.50)

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.00

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.00+

Mild, Hot, Hot Garlic, Mild Garlic, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan

Salads

Dressings: Italian, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Greek, Balsamic Vinaigrette & House Dressing, Creamy Italian, Oil & Vinegar, Honey Mustard

Garden Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese

Greek Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce

Steak Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini

Pasta Dinners

Choice of Spaghetti, Ziti or Fettucini.

Marinara Sauce Pasta

$11.00

Our signature marinara sauce over choice of pasta, served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Meatballs Pasta

$13.00

2 meatballs with marinara over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Sausage Pasta

$13.00

Seasoned sausage links in marinara sauce over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Meat Sauce Bolognese Pasta

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef in marinara sauce over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

A La Vodka

$14.00

Penne Pasta with heavy cream, seasoning, Vodka, and Marinara Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Breaded chicken and Mozzarella topped with Marinara Sauce

Baked Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella

Manicotti

$12.00

Fresh manicotti pasta with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Fresh pasta with ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Fresh baked pasta with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and marina sauce

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

Pasta Combo

$14.00

Manicotti, stuffed shells, and cheese ravioli

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Fresh Cut, Hand breaded eggplant with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce

Baked Eggplant Florentine

$16.00

Fresh Cut, Hand breaded eggplant with Mozzarella, Spinach, and Marinara Sauce

Hot Oven Subs 12"

Philly Steak

$11.00

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$11.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$11.00

Sausage & Meatball Parmigiana

$11.00

Cold Subs 12"

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Salami & Cheese

$11.00

Turkey & Cheese

$11.00

Italian Combo

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet

$11.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Triple chocolate cake

Zeppoles (12)

$6.00

Handmade zeppoles topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle

SIDES

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

2 Oz. Marinara

$0.75

4 Oz. Marinara

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Banana Peppers

$1.50

Side Of Anchovies

$1.50

2 Oz Garlic Oil

$0.75

4 Oz Hot Sauce

$1.00

T shirt

NYNY t shirt

$25.00

Gift Certificate

$10 gift certificate

$10.00

$25 gift certificate

$25.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa, FL 33606

Directions

