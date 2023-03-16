Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

NY NY Pizza - Riverview

11367 Big Bend Road

Riverview, FL 33579

Build Your Own Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

Made with mozzarella cheese.

Small Pizza

$11.00

12"

Medium Pizza

$13.00

14"

Large Pizza

$16.00

16"

XL Pizza

$18.00

18"

12" Gluten Free

$13.00

**Made in a gluten environment**

10" Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

Heart Shaped Pizza <3

$18.00Out of stock

Gourmet Pizzas

Margherita

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Garlic, (WHITE)

Small Margherita

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

Medium Margherita

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

Large Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

XL Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic (White)

NYNY White

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Small NYNY White

$14.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Medium NYNY White

$16.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Large NYNY White

$18.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

XL NYNY White

$20.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella

Four Cheese Pizza

Small Four Cheese

$14.00

Medium Four Cheese

$16.00

Large Four Cheese

$18.00

XL Four Cheese

$20.00

Grandma Pie

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

Small Grandma Pie

$14.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Medium Grandma Pie

$16.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Large Grandma Pie

$18.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

XL Grandma Pie

$20.00

Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Florentine

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Small Florentine

$14.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Medium Florentine

$16.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Large Florentine

$18.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

XL Florentine

$20.00

Ricotta Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, (WHITE)

Veggie

Small Veggie Pie

$14.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

Medium Veggie Pie

$16.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

Large Veggie Pie

$18.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

XL Veggie Pie

$20.00

Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions

Philly Steak & Cheese

Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers

Small Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Medium Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Large Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

XL Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Steak, Mozzarella, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Small Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Medium Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Large Hawaiian

$18.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

XL Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, and Spices

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Small Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

XL Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, Hot Sauce and Mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

Shrimp, Garlic, Scampi Sauce

Small Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

XL Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

XL BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Red Sauce

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

Small Meat Lovers

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

Medium Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

Large Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

XL Meat Lovers

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, and Mozzarella

NY NY Supreme

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Small NY NY Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Medium NY NY Supreme

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Large NY NY Supreme

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

XL NY NY Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Olives, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, Mushrooms, and Peppers

Sicilian

Thick, Fluffy,Square Crust

Sicilian

$20.00

Thick, Fluffy, Square Crust, Mozzarella and Red Sauce (Additional Toppings $2.50)

Little Italy

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Small Little Italy

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Medium Little Italy

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Large Little Italy

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

XL Little Italy

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil

Pizza Bowls

Bowls

Uncle Raymonds Pizza Bowl

$10.00

Uncle Freds Florentine

$10.00

SPECIALS New

SPECIALS

One (1) X-Large, 1-topping pizza Ten (10) Wings Six (6) Garlic Knots

$34.99

Two (2) X-Large, 1-topping Pizzas Ten (10) Wings Six (6) Garlic Knots

$54.99

One (1) X-Large, 1-topping Pizza Garden or Caesar Salad

$25.99

Three (3) X-Large, 1-topping Pizzas Forty (40) Wings Twelve (12) Garlic Knots

$109.99

Two (2) Baked Pastas Six (6) Garlic Knots

$25.99

Beverages

Cans

Cans

2 Liter Bottle

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Sierra mist

$3.50

2L Mountain Dew

$3.50

2L Crush Orange

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

20oz Bottles

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar

$2.50

Baja Mango Mountain Dew

$2.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Crush Pineapple

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea With Lemon

$2.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lipton Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.50

Lemon Lime Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Gatorade

$2.50

Blackberry Bubly

$2.50Out of stock

Starbucks DoubleSHOT ENERGY

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Redbull

Redbull

$4.00

Starbucks DoubleSHOT ENERGY

$4.00

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Battered whole mushrooms served with a side of ranch.

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, served with a side of ranch

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Italian breaded zucchini sticks served with a side of ranch .

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Three tenders served with fries.

2 Meatballs with marinara

$6.00

4 Meatballs With marinara

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Garlic Knots

$3.00+

Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Manhattan Rolls

$8.00

(3) Stuffed with Mozzarella (topping $1, premium topping $1.50)

Strombolis & Calzones

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.00

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Buffalo Wings

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.00+

Mild, Hot, Hot Garlic, Mild Garlic, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan

Salads

Dressings: Italian, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Greek, Balsamic Vinaigrette & House Dressing, Creamy Italian, Oil & Vinegar, Honey Mustard

Garden Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, ham, and turkey.

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, ham, salami, and provolone cheese

Greek Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce

Steak Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and pepperoncini

Pastas

Pasta Dinners

Choice of Spaghetti, Ziti or Fettucini.

Marinara Sauce Pasta

$11.00

Our signature marinara sauce over choice of pasta, served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Meatballs Pasta

$13.00

2 meatballs with marinara over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Sausage Pasta

$13.00

Seasoned sausage links in marinara sauce over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Meat Sauce Bolognese Pasta

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef in marinara sauce over choice of pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

A La Vodka

$14.00

Penne Pasta with heavy cream, seasoning, Vodka, and Marinara Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Breaded chicken and Mozzarella topped with Marinara Sauce

Baked Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella

Manicotti

$12.00

Fresh manicotti pasta with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Fresh pasta with ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Fresh baked pasta with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and marina sauce

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Stuffed ravioli topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

Pasta Combo

$14.00

Manicotti, stuffed shells, and cheese ravioli

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Fresh Cut, Hand breaded eggplant with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce

Baked Eggplant Florentine

$16.00

Fresh Cut, Hand breaded eggplant with Mozzarella, Spinach, and Marinara Sauce

Subs

Hot Oven Subs 12"

12" Philly Steak

$11.00

12" Meatball Parmigiana

$11.00

12"Sausage Parmigiana

$11.00

12" Sausage & Meatball Parmigiana

$11.00

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$11.00

12" Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

12" Chicken Philly

$11.00

Cold Subs 12"

12" Ham & Cheese

$11.00

12" Salami & Cheese

$11.00

12" Turkey & Cheese

$11.00

12" Italian Combo

$11.00