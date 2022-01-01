Restaurant header imageView gallery

NY Pie 65 Brookwood Ave

review star

No reviews yet

65 Brookwood Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
Pepperoni 18"
Cheese 18"

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons

Small Spinach Salad

$5.99

Baby Spinach, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Large Garden Salad

$10.99

Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons

Large Spinach Salad

$10.99

aby Spinach, Tomato, Olives, Carrots, Parmesan, Croutons

Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99

House Knots tossed in Garlic Butter

Sweet Knots

$5.99

House Knots tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar, topped with house Icing

Plain knots

$5.99

Wings

Plain Wings 6 piece

$10.99

Plain Wings 12 Piece

$18.99

Salt & Pepper Wings 6 piece

$10.99

Tossed in Seasoned Salt & Black Pepper

Salt & Pepper Wings 12 piece

$18.99

Tossed in Seasoned Salt & Black Pepper

Buffalo Wings 6 Piece

$10.99

Tossed in Traditional Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Wings 12 Piece

$18.99

Tossed in Traditional Buffalo Sauce

Boss's BBQ Wings 6 piece

$11.99

Tossed in our house Barbeque Sause

Boss's BBQ Wings 12 piece

$19.99

Tossed in our house Barbeque Sause

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$16.95

BYO Calzone

$16.95

Sides & Sauces

Ranch

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Italian Dressing

$1.25

Balsamic Dressing

$1.25

Caesaer Dressing

$1.25

Hot Sauce

$1.25

Mild Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Dare Sauce

$1.25

Jalepenos

$1.25

Anchovies

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Icing

$1.25

Pizza Sauce

$1.25

Slices

Cheese

$3.50

Pepperoni

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Hawaiian

$4.50

Neopolitan

$5.25

Combo

$5.25

Pizza Classics

Cheese 12"

$15.95

Pepperoni 12"

$18.40

Sausage 12"

$18.40

Hawaiian 12"

$20.85

Smoked Ham, Pineapple

Neopolitan 12"

$22.30

Tomato, Garlic, Basil

Combo 12"

$25.20

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive, Bel Pepper, Garlic

Cheese 18"

$22.95

Pepperoni 18"

$25.95

Sausage 18"

$25.95

Hawaiian 18"

$28.85

Smoked Ham, Pineapple

Neopolitan 18"

$31.80

Tomato, Garlic, Basil

Combo 18"

$34.70

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive, Bel Pepper, Garlic

Pizza 12" Signatures

Manahattan 12"

$22.30

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Ricotta

Primavera 12"

$23.45

Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives

Central Park 12"

$23.45

Spinach, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic

Godfather 12"

$22.30

Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Sausage

Lady Liberty 12"

$23.45

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Bacon, Basil

Meatatarian 12"

$22.30

Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Sausage

New Yorker 12"

$22.30

Pepperoni, Garlic, Olives

The Pig 12"

$22.30

Smoked Ham, Bacon, Sausage

Long Islander 12"

$22.30

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos

Smelly Hockey Player 12"

$22.30

Anchovies, Onions, Garlic

Boss's BBQ Chicken 12"

$22.30

Pizza 18" Signatures

Manahattan 18"

$30.80

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Ricotta

Primavera 18"

$32.75

Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olives

Central Park 18"

$32.75

Spinach, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic

Godfather 18"

$32.75

Pepperoni, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Sausage

Lady Liberty 18"

$32.75

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Tomato, Chicken, Bacon, Basil

Meatatarian 18"

$32.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Sausage

New Yorker 18"

$30.80

Pepperoni, Garlic, Olives

The Pig 18"

$30.80

Smoked Ham, Bacon, Sausage

Long Islander 18"

$30.80

Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos

Smelly Hockey Player18"

$30.80

Anchovies, Onions, Garlic

Boss's BBQ Chicken 18"

$31.80

Hawaiian 18"

$28.85

Smoked Ham, Pineapple

Combo 18"

$34.70

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olive, Bel Pepper, Garlic

Neopolitan 18"

$31.80

Tomato, Garlic, Basil

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza 12"

$15.95

BYO Pizza 18"

$22.95

Pizza Dough LG

$4.50

Pizza Dough SM

$3.50

Pizza 1/2 & 1/2

Small 1/2 & 1/2

$15.95

Large 1/2 & 1/2

$22.95

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Fanta Can

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

A & W Root Beer Can

$2.50

Weinharts Root Beer

$5.00

Sprecher's Root Beer

$5.00

Boylan Root Beer

$5.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Aquafina Bottled Water

$3.50

CapriSun Juice

$3.00

Retail

Beenies

$17.00

Trucker Hats

$17.00

Flexfit Hats

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Best late-night pizzeria in Santa Rosa has been dishing up true New York Style pizza and the best wings in Santa Rosa since 2013!!!! Come in and enjoy!

Location

65 Brookwood Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Third Street Aleworks
orange star3.9 • 1,380
610 3rd St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Zoftig Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
57 Montgomery Dr Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston