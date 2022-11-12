Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Pizza Company East Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

5084 South Terrace Suite 136

Chattanooga, TN 37412

18" Cheese Pizza
Breadsticks
24" Cheese Pizza

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Water Cup

Appetizers

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$4.00

One order includes 3 made in house breadsticks with signature marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

One order includes 6 pieces of breaded mozzarella cheese, crisped until golden. Served with signature marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Topped with garlic, Italian seasoning blend, & pecorino romano cheese. Served with signature marinara sauce.

Pizzas

24" Cheese Pizza

$24.00

New York style, crisp, thin crust pizza, created with our fresh made daily dough, topped with our house made robust sauce and freshly shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese

24" Supreme Pizza

$32.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, & Mushroom

24" Meat Lovers Pizza

$35.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham

24" White Pizza

$32.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pecorino Romano Cheese

24" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$37.00

Roasted Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese

24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$33.00

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Ranch

24" Hawaiian Pizza

$30.00

Ham & Pineapple

24" Margherita Pizza

$32.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, & Basil

24" Veggie Pizza

$32.00

Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, & Garlic

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

New York style, crisp, thin crust pizza, created with our fresh made daily dough, topped with our house made robust sauce and freshly shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese

18" Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, & Mushroom

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham

18" White Pizza

$25.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pecorino Romano Cheese

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Roasted Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Ranch

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Ham & Pineapple

18" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, & Basil

18" Veggie Pizza

$25.00

Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, & Garlic

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

New York style, crisp, thin crust pizza, created with our fresh made daily dough, topped with our house made robust sauce and freshly shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese

12" Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, & Mushroom

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham

12" White Pizza

$18.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Pecorino Romano Cheese

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Roasted Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Ranch

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Ham & Pineapple

12" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, & Basil

12" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, & Garlic

12" Gold Pizza

$300.00

Cheese Pizza by the Slice

$4.00

One slice specialty cheese pizza. Toppings may be added $0.75 each.

Slice of Stuffed Spinach Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

New York style pizza dough stuffed with spinach, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of signature marinara.

Slice of Stuffed Meat Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

New York style pizza dough stuffed with our 6 meat special (beef, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham, & bacon.) and mozzarella in between each layer. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

Calzone

$9.00

Our house pizza dough stuffed with ricotta cheese & mozzarella cheese formed into a mezzaluna served with our signature marinara sauce for dipping. Additional toppings $1.50 each.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.00

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onion, & mozzarella cheese served with house made marinara sauce for dipping.

Submarine Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Breaded Chicken cutlet topped with provolone and house made marinara sauce on an Italian hoagie.

Italian Sub

$9.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, on our traditional Italian hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & house made Italian Dressing.

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

House made Italian meatballs with our signature marinara sauce topped with smoked provolone. Served on our Italian Hoagie.

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

San Gennaro Sausage Sub

$11.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

House Salad includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and croutons. Additonal topping options available $1.00 each

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Our made in house Antipasto Salad includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese.

Combos

#1 Two Slices & Beverage

$10.00

#2 One Slice, One order of Breadsticks & Beverage

$9.00

Side Orders

Side Orders

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

Italian pastries stuffed with homemade cannoli filling topped with Ghiradelli chocolate morsels and powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

$8.00

A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & Mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa.

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$5.00

Real New York Style Cheesecake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

New York style brick oven pizzeria.

Location

5084 South Terrace Suite 136, Chattanooga, TN 37412

Directions

