NY Prime Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

1190 Five Forks Trickum Rd.

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Combos

COMBO #1

$7.99

2 pc. Mixed Chicken

COMBO #2

$9.99

3 pc. Mixed Chicken

COMBO #3

$13.59

6 pc. Mixed Chicken

COMBO #4

$9.99

8 pc. Mixed Chicken

COMBO #5

$11.99

6 pc. Wings

COMBO #6

$8.99

9 pc. Wings

COMBO #7

$10.59

3 pc. Chicken Tenders

COMBO #8

$8.59

6 pc. Chicken Tenders

COMBO #9

$10.59

Chicken Sandwich

COMBO #10

$8.99

Cheeseburger

COMBO #11

$8.99

Double Cheeseburger

COMBO #12

$9.99

Bucket Combos

Thrift Box

$21.99

12 pc. Mixed Chicken

Liberty Tub

$28.99

15 pc. Mixed Chicken

Brooklyn Barrel

$42.99

21 pc. Mixed Chicken

Chicken

4 Whole Wings

$5.99

Chicken Bucket Only

$15.99+

Individual Chicken

$3.59+

Chicken W/Roll

$4.29+

Nuggets/Tenders/Wings

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99+

Comes w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders

$5.29+

Comes w/ Fries

Hot Wings

$6.99+

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$4.49

Cheeseburger

$3.99

Double Cheeseburger

$4.99

Side Orders

Mac & Cheese

$3.79

French Fries

$2.89

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy

$2.99

Roll

$0.75

Coleslaw

$2.99

Chicken Gizzards

$5.99

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Sauce (Extra)

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

House

$0.50

Sauce (Free)

Honey Mustard

Ranch

BBQ

House

Drinks

Soda

$2.59+

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

