Main picView gallery

NYAM SUM Jamaican Cuisine 70 West Suffolk Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

70 West Suffolk Avenue

Central Islip, NY 11722

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken Dishes

Jerk Chicken

$10.50+

Brown Stew

$9.50+

Curried Chicken

$9.50+

Fried Chicken

$9.50+

Sweet & Spicy

$10.50+

Barbecued Chicken

$10.50+

Fish Dishes

Fish only

$15.50

Escovitched. Steamed. Brown Stewed

Fish Meal

$19.99

Escovitched. Steamed. Brown Stewed.

Fried Fish Only

$15.50

Fried Fish and Festival or Fried Dumplings

$18.99

Escovitched Fish with Festival or Dumplings

$19.00

Whitening Fillet (3 Pieces

$15.50

Vegetarian Specials

Stir Fry Vegetable

$9.25+

Rasta Pasta

$16.75+

Veg Chunks

$9.75+

Herbal Teas

Moringa Oleifera

$1.75

Guinea Hen Tea

$1.75

Sour Sop Tea

$1.75

Neem Tea

$1.75

Hibiscus

$1.75

Green Tea

$1.75

Sour Sop 24 tea bags in Pouch

$10.50

Moringa 30 Tea Bags in Pouch

$10.99

Guinea Hen 24 Tea Bags in Pouch

$14.00

Meat Dishes

Oxtail

$18.75+

Curry Goat

$14.00+

Jerk Pork

$12.69+

Stew Peas

$12.89+

Cow Foot & Beans

$10.75+

a serving of oxtail 4 pieces

$9.99

Oxtail Alone

$40.00+

Appetizers

Patty Beef

$2.85

Patty Beef with Cheese

$2.85

Coco Bread

$1.99

Veggie Patty

$2.85

Round spice bun

$2.85

Patty Chicken

$2.90

Patty Jerk Chicken

$2.80

Bun & Cheese

$6.00

Bulla Cake

$4.99

1 bag Bulla Cake (4 Cakes)

$6.99

1 Slice cheese

$3.00+

Jamaican Crackers

$3.00

Coconut Bulla cake (2 Packs)

$3.99

Sugar Bun 2pk

$5.99

Sugar Bun (half of pk)

$3.00

Patty Spinach

$2.85

Spice Fruit Bun

$10.99+

Hard Dough Bread

$4.99+

Soldanza Chips

$1.50

St. Mary Banana Chips

$3.25

St. Mary Breadfruit Chips

$4.00

Pop Corners

$1.60

Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.75+

Red Peas

$5.75+

Goat Head Soup

$5.99+

Fish Soup

$5.60+

Jerk Spot

Chicken

$6.99+

Pork

$6.00+

Side Orders

Fried dumplings

$0.99

Fried Plantain

$3.99

Steamed Cabbage

$3.75

Macaroni &Cheese

$4.99

Rice & Peas

$3.75

White Rice

$3.25

Festivals

$1.25

Calaloo

$5.75

Ackee and Saltfish

$17.25

Cooked Dumpling

$0.75

Cooked Green Banana

$0.75

Cooked White Yam

$0.75

Cooked Yellow Yam

$0.99

Roti

$4.50

Beverages

Carrot Juice

$5.75

Lemonade

$5.75

Peanut Punch

$5.75

Irish Moss

$5.75

Sorrell

$5.75

D&G Soft drinks

$1.99

Arizona can drink

$1.00

Snapple Tea

$2.16

Bottle Water

$1.25

Other Pat's Natural juice

$5.75

coconut water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Vita Malta

$2.25

Supligen

$2.75

Vitamin water

$1.95

Aloe Vera

$1.95

Tropical Rhythm drink

$2.50

Starbucks Coffee drink mocha

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$1.65

Powerade

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.25

BIgga Soda

$2.50

Tru Juice

$3.50

Roots Man

$5.00

Real Coconut water

$4.00

Magnum

$12.00

Breakfast

Ackee & Salt Fish

$9.60+

Callaloo & Salt Fish

$8.50+

Liver & Kidney

$8.50+

Salt Fish & Okra

$7.50+

Cabbage & Corn Beef

$7.50+

Porridge

$5.60+

Salt Mackerel

$9.00+

Cabbage and Saltfish

$9.00+

Callaloo

$8.50+

Ackee

$9.00+

Saltfish

$8.00+

Tea bags

$1.50

coffee

$1.89

Calaloo - 1 serving

$1.50

Shrimp Meals

Curried Shrimp

$15.50+

Buttered Shrimp

$15.00+

shrimp alone

$6.00

Catering Menu

Oxtails

$135.00+

Curry Goat

$105.00+

Jerk Chicken

$85.00+

Jerk Pork

$95.00+

Stew Pork

$95.00+

Fried chicken

$80.00+

Sweet and Spicy Chicken

$85.00+

Curry Chicken

$80.00+

BBQ Wings

$60.00+

Rice and Peas

$35.00+

white Rice

$30.00+

Cabbage

$35.00

Plantains

$50.00

Mac and Cheese

$40.00

Ackee

$150.00

Ackee and saltfish

$200.00

Callaloo

$60.00

Callaloo and Saltfish

$110.00

Fried Dumplings

$9.00+

Festivals

$11.52+

Brown Stew Chicken

$80.00+

Curry Shrimp/ Buttered Shrimp

$120.00+

Rasta Pasta

$60.00+

Irish Moss/Sea Moss

4 oz Irish Moss

$11.99

Other Items

Hot Bottle Pepper

$2.50

Cake Pastry

Jamaican Pudding

$4.75

Coconut Pinapple Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 West Suffolk Avenue, Central Islip, NY 11722

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Unique Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1421 Islip Avenue Central Islip, NY 11722
View restaurantnext
Beenz Indian Grill and Bar - 658 Motor Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
658 Motor Parkway Hauppauge, NY 11788
View restaurantnext
Out of the Park Burgers
orange star4.2 • 663
101 S Research Pl Central Islip, NY 11722
View restaurantnext
La Slice
orange starNo Reviews
1826 Veterans Memorial Highway Islandia, NY 11749
View restaurantnext
YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge - 694 Motor Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
Motor Parkway Hauppauge, NY 11779
View restaurantnext
Pita & Pizza - Brentwood
orange starNo Reviews
61 WICKS RD. BRENTWOOD, NY 11717
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Central Islip

Out of the Park Burgers
orange star4.2 • 663
101 S Research Pl Central Islip, NY 11722
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Central Islip
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston