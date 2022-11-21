- Home
- /
- Baton Rouge
- /
- New York Bagel Company - Airline Hwy
New York Bagel Company - Airline Hwy
No reviews yet
13200 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialty Sandwiches
Brooklyn
Club NY
Tavern on the Green
Cajun Turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, dijon mustard and alfalfa sprouts
Met
Cajun Turkey, melted pepper jack cheese with avocado, jalapeno ranch, sprouts, finely sliced purple onions, and tomato
Staten Island
Grilled chicken, melted American cheese dressed with mayonaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and finely sliced purple onions
Manhattan Skyscraper
Hot pastrami, melted mozzarella cheese, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, and finely sliced purple onions
The Cabbie
New York style Corned Beef, melted swiss cheese, deli mustard and finely sliced purple onions
Reuban
New York style Corned Beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread
Broadway's Best
Roast beef, melted provolone cheese, dijon mustard, mayonaise, lettuce and tomato
BBQ Bronx
Juicy beef topped with our Smokey Reserve BBQ sauce, finely sliced purple onions and dill pickles served on a hoagie roll
The New Yorker
Nova lox (smoked salmon), cream cheese, finely sliced purple onions and capers
BLT
Thick cut bacon, melted American Cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Mulberry
Capicola Ham, salami, provolone cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, lettuce, tomato, and finely sliced purple onions
The Soho
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, finely sliced purple onions, bacon and Parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing served on a toasted hoagie roll
Quarter Muffuletta
Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread
Half Muffuletta
Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread
Whole Muffuletta
Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Made with homemade spicy mayonnaise and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings
Chicken Salad Sandwich
100% chicken breast and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings
The Cheesey Deluxe
Choice of 2 melteed cheeses dressed with lettuce and tomato
Central Park
Your choice of cream cheese or melted cheese with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mushrooms and sliced dill pickles
Great Bambino
Ham, melted Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Create your own
Your choice of meat and cheese dressed with your choice of toppings
Mighty Mitchell
Fried chicken with cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning
Gourmet Cream Cheese
Bagels
Dozen Bagels
Baker's dozen (the 13th is on us)
Asiago Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Cajun Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Everything Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Italian Cheese and Chive Bagel
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel
Onion Bagel
Plain Bagel
Poppy Seed Bagel
Sesame Seed Bagel
Sundried Tomato Bagel
Whole Wheat Bagel
Salads
The NYB Salad
Romaine crown lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, bellpeppers, shredded mozzarella, cucumbers, and finely sliced purple onions.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Spinach and Pecan
A bed of fresh spinach topped with feta cheese, dried cranberries and pecans served wtih raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine crown lettuce, finely sliced purple onions and grated parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine crown lettuce, finely sliced purple onions and grated parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing
Bagel Pizzas
Taste of Philly
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables and melted provolone cheese
Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Southwest Philly
Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables, jalapenos and melted pepperjack cheese
Kids
Kiddy Italy
Our own pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and a dash of Italian seasoning
Turkey Lurkey
Deli turkey and American cheese
Little Bambino
Deli ham and American cheese
PB&J
Peanut butter and Jelly on your choice of bread
Lil' Cheesey
Melted cheese on your choice of bread
Extras
Breakfast
Toasted Bagel
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage with egg and American Cheese
Bagel with Schmear
Toasted bagel with your choice of gourmet cream cheese
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, fresh spinach, tomato and avocado with melted provolone
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Grilled ribeye steak with egg and American cheese
Avocado Toast
Avocado, feta cheese, everything bagel seasoning and crushed red pepper flakes
Side of Bacon
Cater Trays
Hearty Breakfast Platter
6 assorted bagel breakfast sandwiches and 6 assorted crossiant breakfast sandwiches. All cut in half
Morning Fruit Tray
Fresh seasonal fruit served with our homade sweet cream cheese dip. Please allow 24 hours notice
Morning Sweet Tray
7 muffins, 7 cinnamon rolls, and 7 scones. Please allow 24 hours notice
Executive Platter
10 Specialty Sandwiches of your choice. All cut in half
Bagel Platter
15 assorted bagels sliced with your choice of 1 1/2 pounds of schmear
LG Chip Tray
Bagel chips with 1 1/2 pounds of cream cheese
SM Chip Tray
Bagel chips with 1 pound of cream cheese
Box of Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee with fixings
Lox & Cream Cheese Platter
1 pound of gourmet lox and 8 ounces cream and 1 dozen bagels of your choice
Muffuletta Platter
Cookie Tray
24 dozen fresh baked chocolate chip cookies
Gallon of Iced Tea
Specialty Sandwiches
Brooklyn
Club NY
Tavern on the Green
Cajun Turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, dijon mustard and alfalfa sprouts
Met
Cajun Turkey, melted pepper jack cheese with avocado, jalapeno ranch, sprouts, finely sliced purple onions, and tomato
Staten Island
Grilled chicken, melted American cheese dressed with mayonaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and finely sliced purple onions
Manhattan Skyscraper
Hot pastrami, melted mozzarella cheese, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, and finely sliced purple onions
The Cabbie
New York style Corned Beef, melted swiss cheese, deli mustard and finely sliced purple onions
Reuban
New York style Corned Beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted Rye bread
Broadway's Best
Roast beef, melted provolone cheese, dijon mustard, mayonaise, lettuce and tomato
BBQ Bronx
Juicy beef topped with our Smokey Reserve BBQ sauce, finely sliced purple onions and dill pickles served on a hoagie roll
The New Yorker
Nova lox (smoked salmon), cream cheese, finely sliced purple onions and capers
BLT
Thick cut bacon, melted American Cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Mulberry
Capicola Ham, salami, provolone cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, lettuce, tomato, and finely sliced purple onions
The Soho
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, finely sliced purple onions, bacon and Parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing served on a toasted hoagie roll
Quarter Muffuletta
Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread
Half Muffuletta
Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread
Whole Muffuletta
Salami, ham, provolone cheese and olive mix on muffaletta bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Made with homemade spicy mayonnaise and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings
Chicken Salad Sandwich
100% chicken breast and NYB's secret spices. Dressed with your choice of toppings
The Cheesey Deluxe
Choice of 2 melteed cheeses dressed with lettuce and tomato
Central Park
Your choice of cream cheese or melted cheese with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, mushrooms and sliced dill pickles
Great Bambino
Ham, melted Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Create your own
Your choice of meat and cheese dressed with your choice of toppings
Mighty Mitchell
Fried chicken with cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning
Gourmet Cream Cheese
Bagels
Dozen Bagels
Baker's dozen (the 13th is on us)
Asiago Bagel
Blueberry Bagel
Cajun Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Everything Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Italian Cheese and Chive Bagel
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel
Onion Bagel
Plain Bagel
Poppy Seed Bagel
Sesame Seed Bagel
Sundried Tomato Bagel
Whole Wheat Bagel
Salads
The NYB Salad
Romaine crown lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, bellpeppers, shredded mozzarella, cucumbers, and finely sliced purple onions.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
Spinach and Pecan
A bed of fresh spinach topped with feta cheese, dried cranberries and pecans served wtih raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine crown lettuce, finely sliced purple onions and grated parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine crown lettuce, finely sliced purple onions and grated parmesan cheese with Caeser dressing
Bagel Pizzas
Taste of Philly
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables and melted provolone cheese
Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Southwest Philly
Grilled ribeye steak on a hoagie roll, served with grilled vegetables, jalapenos and melted pepperjack cheese
Kids
Kiddy Italy
Our own pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and a dash of Italian seasoning
Turkey Lurkey
Deli turkey and American cheese
Little Bambino
Deli ham and American cheese
PB&J
Peanut butter and Jelly on your choice of bread
Lil' Cheesey
Melted cheese on your choice of bread
Extras
Breakfast
Toasted Bagel
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage with egg and American Cheese
Bagel with Schmear
Toasted bagel with your choice of gourmet cream cheese
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, fresh spinach, tomato and avocado with melted provolone
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Grilled ribeye steak with egg and American cheese
Avocado Toast
Avocado, feta cheese, everything bagel seasoning and crushed red pepper flakes
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We're home to exceptional deli sandwiches, piled high with fresh meats and cheese.
13200 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817