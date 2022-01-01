Restaurant header imageView gallery

NYC Bred

review star

No reviews yet

212 Sophie Ct

Lexington, SC 29073

Order Again

Bagels

$3.25

Classic NY Style Bagel

Dozen

$26.00

12 Bagels of your choosing.

Cakes

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$78.00

“Italian Wedding Cake”, NYC Bred's Cannoli cake will make a lasting impression. Layers of vanilla cake are held together with sweet cannoli cream.

Napoleon Cake

Napoleon Cake

$78.00

Everything we love about french pastry in a cake...

Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$71.00

Rainbow Cake is a decadent indulgence! Almond sponge cake is layered with apricot or raspberry jam and topped with bittersweet chocolate.

Three Layer Chocolate Ganache

Three Layer Chocolate Ganache

$78.00

This decadent triple-layer beauty is pure chocolate indulgence

Cookies

Almond Cranberry Biscotti Cookie

Almond Cranberry Biscotti Cookie

$13.00

Cranberry Almond Biscotti, is a delicious crunchy Italian Cookie, filled with dried Cranberries & Almonds. Price is per lb.

Chocolate Biscotti Cookie

Chocolate Biscotti Cookie

$13.00

Treat yourself to an NYC Bred biscotti break! Designed for the chocolate purist. A chocolate biscotti Perfect with a cafe mocha, cafe latte, or even a glass of milk. Price is per lb

Pistachio Biscotti Cookie

Pistachio Biscotti Cookie

$13.00

Cranberry pistachio Biscotti, a delicious crunchy Italian Cookie, filled with dried Cranberries & Almonds. Price is per lb

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.25

“The thing about eating the black and white cookie, Elaine, is you want to get some black and some white in each bite. Nothing mixes better than vanilla and chocolate. And yet somehow racial harmony eludes us. If people would only look to the cookie all our problems would be solved.”

Pignoli Cookies

Pignoli Cookies

$32.00

The charm of this cookie is the intense almond flavor with a chewy center and crisp outside studded with pine nuts. Price is per lb

Rainbow Cookies

Rainbow Cookies

$16.00

Italian Rainbow cookies, are gorgeous and delicious! Almond sponge cake is layered with raspberry jam and topped with bittersweet chocolate. Price is per lb

Cookie Sampler

$42.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.00
Pork Roll

Pork Roll

$8.00
Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$13.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Cheesecakes

Expresso Cheesecake

Expresso Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Blueberry Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Keylime Cheesecake

Keylime Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Reese's Cheesecake

Reese's Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

M&M Cheesecake

M&M Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$45.00

serves up to 12 people

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$55.00

serves up to 12 people

Mini Cheesecakes

Mini Cheesecakes

$16.00

serves 2

NY Style Bread

Semolina Loaf

Semolina Loaf

$9.00

large semolina loaf

Italian Bread

Italian Bread

$9.00

Appetizers - Catering

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil with Balsamic Drizzle

$20.00

Salad - Catering

Chopped Salad - Half Tray

$35.00

Chopped Salad - Full Tray

$65.00

Entree - Catering

Baked Ziti - Half Tray

$40.00

Baked Ziti - Full Tray

$75.00

Chicken Parmesan - Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken Parmesan - Full Tray

$115.00

Chicken Francaise - Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken Francaise - Full Tray

$115.00

Chicken Marsala - Half Tray

$65.00

Chicken Marsala - Full Tray

$115.00

Penne Ala Vodka - Half Tray

$45.00

Penne Ala Vodka - Full Tray

$90.00

Eggplant Rollatini - Half Tray

$45.00

Eggplant Rollatini - Full Tray

$90.00

Eggplant Parmesan - Half Tray

$40.00

Eggplant Parmesan - Full Tray

$80.00

Penne w Broccoli Garlic & Oil - Half Tray

$40.00

Penne w Broccoli Garlic & Oil - Full Tray

$80.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat some NY bagels yo!

Location

212 Sophie Ct, Lexington, SC 29073

Directions

