NYC Pizza & Subs

review star

No reviews yet

4836 Boiling Brook Parkway

Rockville, MD 20852

Popular Items

Our Famous Cheese Pie 18"
Our Famous Cheese Pie 14"
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$3.99+

Large Jones Beach Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Chicken Tenders

$4.99+

Boneless WIngs

$9.99+

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$7.99

Small Jones Beach Fries

$2.99

Jalapeno Peppers 6pc

$6.99

Large Onions Rings

$5.99

Small Onions Rings

$3.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99+

Chelsea Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Tri-State Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Large Greek Salad

$8.99

Small Greek Salad

$6.99

Large Tuna Salad

$9.99

Small Tuna Salad

$7.99

Calzones & Specialty Rolls

Veggie Roll

$12.99

Sausage Roll

$12.99

Pepperoni Roll

$12.99

Stromboli

$12.99

Make Your Own Roll

$12.99

Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Make Your Own Calzone

$12.99

Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Sausage Calzone

$12.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$12.99

Pasta & Specialty Dishes

Pasta Marinara with Meatballs

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Homemade Lasagna

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Pasta Marinera

$9.99

Subs & Burgers

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$7.99

Grilled Veggie Sub

$7.99

Super Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99

Italian Cold Cut

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Burger Supreme

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Hungry Mattman

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Tuna Sub

$7.99

Ham And Cheese Sub

$7.99

Dessert

Junior's New York Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Junior's Famous New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Junior's Chocolate Triple Layer Cake

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids 4 Chicken Nuggets With Fries

$6.99

Kids 2 pc Chicken Tender With Fries

$6.99

Kids Meatball and Spaghetti

$6.99

Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

soft drinks

Coke Can

$1.29

coke 20oz

$2.29

coke 2L

$2.99

Diet coke can

$1.29

diet coke 20oz

$2.29

diet coke 2L

$2.99

Pepsi can

$1.29

pepsi 20oz

$2.29

pepsi 2L

$2.99

diet pepsi can

$1.29

diet pepsi 20oz

$2.29

diet pepsi 2L

$2.99

Sprite can

$1.29

Sprite 20oz

$2.29

Ginger ale can

$1.29

Root beer Can

$1.29

bottle water

$2.29

mountain dew can

$1.29

mountain dew 20oz

$2.29

Brisk iced tea - can

$1.29

Brisk iced tea - 20oz

$2.29

Juice

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.29

Coke Zero Can

$1.29

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99

10" Specialty Pizza

Our Famous Cheese Pie 10"

$8.99

Bayside Bianca (White Pizza) 10"

$12.99

The Sicilian 10"

$12.99

Margherita Pizza 10"

$12.99

Mariano Pie 10"

$12.99

A.P.B. Alfredo 10"

$12.99

The Madison Square Garden Pie 10"

$12.99

Hawaiian Pie 10"

$12.99

Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 10"

$12.99

Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 10"

$12.99

Manhattan Meat Lover's Pie 10"

$12.99

The Queens Deluxe Pie 10"

$12.99

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 10"

$12.99

Da' Bronx BQ Chicken Pie 10"

$12.99

Rustic Salsiccia Pie 10"

$12.99

Staten Island Stuffed 10"

$12.99

14" Specialty Pizza

Our Famous Cheese Pie 14"

$13.99

Bayside Bianca (White Pizza) 14"

$17.99

The Sicilian 14"

$17.99

Margherita Pizza 14"

$17.99

Mariano Pie 14"

$17.99

A.P.B. Alfredo 14"

$17.99

The Madison Square Garden Pie 14"

$17.99

Hawaiian Pie 14"

$17.99

Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 14"

$17.99

Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 14"

$17.99

Manhattan Meat Lover's Pie 14"

$17.99

The Queens Deluxe Pie 14"

$17.99

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 14"

$17.99

Da' Bronx BQ Chicken Pie 14"

$17.99

Rustic Salsiccia Pie 14"

$17.99

Staten Island Stuffed 14"

$17.99

18" Specialty Piza

Our Famous Cheese Pie 18"

$16.99

Bayside Bianca (White Pizza) 18"

$21.99

The Sicilian 18"

$21.99

Margherita Pizza 18"

$21.99

Mariano Pie 18"

$21.99

A.P.B. Alfredo 18"

$21.99

The Madison Square Garden Pie 18"

$21.99

Hawaiian Pie 18"

$21.99

Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 18"

$21.99

Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 18"

$21.99

Manhattan Meat Lover's Pie 18"

$21.99

The Queens Deluxe Pie 18"

$21.99

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 18"

$21.99

Da' Bronx BQ Chicken Pie 18"

$21.99

Rustic Salsiccia Pie 18"

$21.99

Staten Island Stuffed 18"

$21.99

Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.99

Pepperoni Slice

$3.49

Make It a Combo

Make it Combo

$2.99

Make It A Dinner

Dinner

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4836 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

