NYCP Seafood 81 Pope Avenue

81 POPE AVENUE

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

Appetizers

Lobster Bites (MP)

Flash Fried Lobster, served with housemade honey mustard or tartar sauces

LB Spicy Shrimp

$12.95

Crispy shrimp tossed in our housemade sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Tossed with cherry peppers, housemade calypso sauce

Lobster Quesadilla

Lobster, shredded cheese, jalapeños, avocado, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Shrimp, shredded cheese, jalapeños, avocado, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Chicken, shredded cheese, jalapeños, avocado, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Housemade Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

served with our tomato sauce

Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Plain, Mild, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Jack Daniel BBQ, Calypso

Soups and Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$7.95

Lobster Bisque

$9.95

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens and tomato

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, grated Romano, croutons and our classic Caesar dressing

Lobster Bar Salad

Rolls

Maine Roll

Chilled lobster, with mayo, spices, toasted split top bun

Connecticut Roll

Warm lobster, butter, lemon, toasted split top bun

LB's Roll

Chilled lobster, mayo, avocado, lemon, spices, toasted split top bun

Buffalo Roll

Flash fried lobster, housemade spicy sauce, toasted split top bun

Crab & Shrimp Roll

$18.95

Lump crab, shrimp, mayo, spices, toasted split top bun

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled or fried; Cod/Whitefish, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, potato bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade sauce, potato bun

Smash Burger

$12.95

Two patties smashed to order, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade sauce, topped with white cheddar, potato bun

Po'Boys

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.95

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, housemade roll

Chicken Po'Boy

$12.95

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, housemade roll

Clam Po'Boy

$13.95

Fried clams, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, housemade roll

Oyster Po'Boy

$13.95

Fried Oysters, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, housemade roll

Tacos

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.95

Cod/Whitefish grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili verde sauce, flour tortillas

Lobster Tacos (2)

Lobster chilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili verde sauce, flour tortilla

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.95

Shrimp grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, chili verde sauce, flour tortillas

Entrees

Fried Clams

$17.95

Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Fried Oysters

$18.95

Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Shrimp Entree

$19.95

Grilled or fried. Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Fried Combo

$24.95

Clams, oysters, shrimp. Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Chicken Fingers

$15.95

Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

LB Specialties

Whole Main Lobster (MP)

1.5-2lbs. Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster, lite cream and three cheese. Entrees/served with coleslaw and fries

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Corn

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Menu/served with Fries

Kid's Fish and Chips

$7.95

Kids Menu/served with Fries

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Menu/served with Fries

Kid's Burger

$7.95

Kids Menu/served with Fries

Dessert

Dessert 1

Dessert 2

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

D Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

MT Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Juices/Milk/Tea

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

20oz Bottled Soda

20oz Pepsi

$2.75

20oz D.Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.75

20oz Mt.Dew

$2.75

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.75

2 Liter Bottled Sodas

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L D Pepsi

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

2L Mt Dew

$3.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Lt

$4.50

Coors LT

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$5.75

Corona Lt

$5.75

Stella

$5.50

Sweetwater 420

$4.50

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0

$5.75

Guinness Can

$6.50

Nutrl Seltzer

$5.50

Draft Beer

Landshark Lager

$6.25

Miller Lite DFT

$5.50

Edmund Oats

$7.25

LS Juicy Booty IPA

$7.00

Vodka

Fleishmans

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Acai

$7.00

Abs Peppar

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Kettle 1

$8.00

Sky Vodka

$7.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Stoli

$8.50

Titos

$7.00

Gin

Fleishmans

$6.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Malphy Bld. Orange

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Rum

Castillo

$6.00

Cruzan Lt

$6.50

Don Q

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Capt Morgans

$7.50

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.50

Tequila

Giro

$6.00

Jose Quervo

$7.50

Lunazal Blanco

$7.50

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.50

Espolon

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.50

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Patron

$11.00

Bourbon

Benchmark

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Bullit

$9.50

Larceny

$9.50

Woodford

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

VO

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Forty Creek

$8.00

Crown

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Scotch

Inverhouse

$6.00

Dewars white

$8.00

Dewars 12

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnny Red

$8.00

Johnny Black

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.50

Macallan

$14.50

Oban

$14.00

Cordials

Aperol

$7.00

DiSaronno

$8.50

Jager

$7.50

B&B

$8.50

Drambuie

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

Trave Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$7.50

Fireball

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Campari

$7.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Chamboard

$8.00

Sambucca

$7.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Wine

GLS Lunetta Prosecco Rose

$9.00

GLS Lunetta Prosecco Brut

$9.00

Lunetta Prosecco Rose

$36.00

Lunetta Prosecco Brut

$36.00

GLS Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Italy

$8.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Italy

$32.00

GLS Angeline California

$10.00

GLS 13 Celsius Marlborough

$12.00

Angeline California

$40.00

13 Celsius Marlborough

$48.00

GLS Chloe Sonoma

$9.00

GLS J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS St Francis Sonoma

$13.00

Chloe Sonoma

$36.00

J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay

$44.00

St Francis Sonoma

$52.00

GLS Rose All Day Provence

$9.00

GLS Bex Riesling Germany

$8.00

GLS Pine Ridge Chenin Viognier Blend

$8.00

Rose All Day Provence

$36.00

Bex Riesling Germany

$32.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Viognier Blend

$32.00

GLS Firesteed Willamette Valley

$10.00

GLS Hahn Family Estates Monterey

$11.00

Firesteed Willamette Valley

$40.00

Hahn Family Estates Monterey

$44.00

GLS McManis California

$9.00

GLS Benziger Organic Sonoma

$13.00

GLS St Francis Sonoma

$14.00

McManis California

$36.00

Benziger Organic Sonoma

$52.00

St Francis Sonoma

$56.00

GLS Norton 1895 Malbec Mendoza

$9.00

GLS Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel Lodi

$13.00

GLS Farmhouse Red Blend

$9.00

Norton 1895 Malbec Mendoza

$36.00

Klinker Brick Old Vine Zinfandel Lodi

$52.00

Farmhouse Red Blend

$36.00

Frozen Specialties

Mudslide

$15.00

Titos, Kahlua , Bailey’s and Vanilla Ice cream

Orange Creamsicle

$13.00

Titos, Triple Sec, OJ and Vanilla Ice cream

Sex on the Beach Slushies

$10.00

Vodka, Peach Scnapps, Cranberry juice ice

Frose

$12.00

Rose wine, Titos and Fresh Strawberry simple syru

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Peach, Strawberry or Original

Frozen Daiquiri

$12.00

Peach, Strawberry or Original

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Peach, Strawberry or Original

Lobster Bar Rum Runner

$13.00

Bacardi, Banana Liquor, Raspberry Liquo

Not So Frozen Special Cocktails

Summer Breeze

$9.00

Absolute, Grapefruit, Cranberry and Lemon & Lime Soda

Tropical Dreams

$10.00

Malibu, Myers, pineapple, OJ, Sour and Blue Curaco

HHI Hurricane

$10.00

Bacardi, Myers, OJ, Pineapple, Sour & Grenadine

Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Titos, Lemonade, Cranberry & Club Soda

Mai Tai

$10.00

Malibu, OJ, Pineapple and a Myers Floater

Traditional Painkiller

$9.00

Pussers Rum, Cream of Coconut, OJ & Nutmeg

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

81 POPE AVENUE, HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

