American
Bars & Lounges
The Milling Room 446 Columbus Avenue
3,416 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Milling Room features seasonal, locally sourced American cuisine served in a stunning sky-lit dining room and lively tavern-inspired bar in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Location
446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd, New York, NY 10024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
795 Columbus Ave - NY, Upper West Side - Columbus Ave [42]
No Reviews
795 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurant