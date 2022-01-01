Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Milling Room 446 Columbus Avenue

3,416 Reviews

$$$

446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd

New York, NY 10024

Apps

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato Salad

$21.00

Red Oak Lettuce Salad

$18.00

Friseé Salad

$20.00

Salmon Tartare

$21.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Hamachi Crudo

$24.00

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Duck and Fig Paté

$19.00

Kid's Pasta

$14.00

Rock Shrimp al Ajillo

$21.00

Chicken Paillard

$21.00Out of stock

Risotto

$21.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Oysters Special

$24.00

Entrees/Sides

Grilled Branzino

$37.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$36.00

Cod

$35.00Out of stock

Skate wing

$35.00

Free Range Roasted Chicken

$35.00

Berkshire Pork Chop

$42.00Out of stock

Roasted California Carrots

$27.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$34.00

Squid Ink Linguini Vongole

$36.00

Rigatoni

$32.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Crispy Kennebec Potatoes

$10.00

NY Strip steak

$46.00

Berkshire Pork Belly

$40.00Out of stock

TMR Burger (bar)

$24.00

Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

20oz Wagyu Ribeye

$85.00Out of stock

Duck Breast

$45.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Lumache

$36.00

Lamb Shank

$46.00

Dessert

Berry Vacherin

$15.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$15.00

Pistachio Crème Brûlée

$15.00

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Ice Cream/Sorbet Scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream/Sorbet Trio

$13.00

Add Berries

$2.00

Cake Plating Fee PP

$5.00

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$11.00Out of stock

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$11.00

Bar Snacks

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Spiced Nuts

$5.00

Arancini

$16.00Out of stock

Duck Pate

$17.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$18.00

Kusshi Oysters

$24.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Marinated Olives

$5.00

HH Spiced Nuts

$5.00

HH Kennebec Potatoes

$7.00

HH Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

HH Duck Pate

$15.00

HH Cheese Board

$16.00

HH Rock Shrimp

$19.00

HH Grilled Octopus

$19.00

HH Salmon Tartare

$17.00

HH TMR Burger

$22.00

HH Arancini

$13.00Out of stock

HH TMR BURGER COMBO

$20.00

V-Day Apps

Pre-Fixe

$90.00

PF Cauliflower Veloute

PF Citrus Hamachi

PF Chicory Salad

PF Octopus

PF Duck Pate

PF Truffle Pasta App

$25.00

PF Truffle Risotto App

$25.00

V-Day Mains

PF Braised Beef

PF Roast Amish Chicken

PF Black Cod

PF Scallops

PF Roast Carrots

PF Truffle Pasta Main

$45.00

PF Truffle Risotto Main

$45.00

V-Day Dessert

PF Tiramisu

PF Lemon Tart

PF Chocolate Cake

The Milling Room features seasonal, locally sourced American cuisine served in a stunning sky-lit dining room and lively tavern-inspired bar in the heart of the Upper West Side.

446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd, New York, NY 10024

