American
Barbeque

Ad Hoc at Home for New Year's Eve!

review star

No reviews yet

6476 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Celebration Menu

Celebration Menu

Celebration Menu

$275.00

Designed to share, our Celebration Menu includes 1 oz. Regiis Ova Ossetra Caviar, 1 oz. Regiis Ova Royal Caviar, Shrimp Cocktail, Pigs 'n' a Blanket, Ad Hoc Cheese Plate, Lobster Mac 'n' Cheese and Spinach & Artichoke Dip with Crab. *Designed for 4-6 people

Our Favorite Wines

Modicum Sparkling 2018

Modicum Sparkling 2018

$100.00

Blanc de Blancs

Modicum Pinot Noir 2018

Modicum Pinot Noir 2018

$175.00

Solomon Hills Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley

Modicum Red Blend 2016

Modicum Red Blend 2016

$150.00

Napa Valley

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Be the star of the show at your New Year's Eve celebration with Ad Hoc hors d'oeuvres featuring Regiis Ova caviar, lobster mac 'n' cheese, pigs 'n' a blanket and more.

6476 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

