New York Prime Atlanta

This lively steakhouse in the center of Buckhead has topped “Best Steakhouse” lists since opening in 2003. New York Prime is a sought after hot spot for any night out, thanks to the lively bar and USDA prime-only menu. From barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts at this powerhouse, old-school steak joint, but what sets them apart further is their large outdoor dining and private room. We'll cheers to that!

