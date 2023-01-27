New York Prime Atlanta
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
This lively steakhouse in the center of Buckhead has topped “Best Steakhouse” lists since opening in 2003. New York Prime is a sought after hot spot for any night out, thanks to the lively bar and USDA prime-only menu. From barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts at this powerhouse, old-school steak joint, but what sets them apart further is their large outdoor dining and private room. We'll cheers to that!
Location
3424 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30188
