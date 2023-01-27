Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Prime Atlanta

3424 Peachtree Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30188

Popular Items

Butter Cake
Garlic Chicken
Sea Bass

Appetizer

Cocktail or remoulade

Baked Shrimp Appetizer

$20.50

Colossals with garlic butter, parmesan and bread crumbs

Classic Shellfish Bisque

$15.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

Jumbo lump, mustard sauce

Carpaccio

$19.00

Prime beef tenderloin, capers, parmesan, arugula

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

(4) Topped with spinach, parmesan and bacon

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$20.50

Colossals with cocktail or remoulade

Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon

$18.00

Two thick slices served with Brooklyn French

Salad

Chopped Italian Salad

$13.00

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, hearts of palm, anchovies, almonds, olive oil, parmesan and blue cheese.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Bacon, chives, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan

Arugula & Apple Salad

$13.00

Endive, blue cheese, radicchio, candied walnuts, raisins, champagne vinaigrette

Individual Caesar Salad

$9.00

Individual Wedge Salad

$9.00

Individual Chopped Italian Salad

$9.00

Individual Arugula & Apple Salad

$9.00

Individual Beefsteak Tomatoes & Onion

$9.00

USDA Prime Steaks

Prime Petite Filet 8oz

$56.00

Prime Center Cut Filet 12OZ

$73.00

Prime Bone-In Filet 16oz

$135.00

Prime Petite New York Strip 10oz

$51.00

Prime New York Strip 16oz

$69.00

Prime Center Cut Filet of Ribeye 8oz

$49.00

Prime Bone-In Ribeye 22oz

$78.00

Triple-Cut Lamb Chops

$55.00

Prime Porterhouse 40oz

$130.00

Prime Tomahawk Ribeye 40oz

$140.00

Chopped Steak of Prime Aged Beef

$29.50

Double Rib Veal Chop

$59.00

Entree

Garlic Chicken

$29.00

Redfish Amandine

$38.00

Crab Cakes

$47.00

Sea Bass

$50.00

Scottish Salmon

$39.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$38.00

Baked Shrimp Entree

$29.00

Side

Asparagus

$13.00

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Garlic Spinach

$13.00

Giant Baked Potato

$11.00

Hash Brown Potatoes

$13.00

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$13.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Onion Straws

$13.00

Saute Broccolini

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms Side

$13.00

Sauteed Onions

$13.00

Southwest Creamed Corn

$13.00

Steak Cut French Fries

$13.00

Individual Asparagus

$9.00

Individual Broccolini

$9.00

Individual Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Individual Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Individual Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Individual Hash Browns

$9.00

Individual Lyonnaise Potatoes

$9.00

Individual Onion Rings

$9.00

Individual Onion Straws

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Onions

$9.00

Individual Steak Cut French Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$13.00

Cinnamon Walnut Apple Pie

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Seasonal Berries with Creme Fraiche

$11.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Butter Cake

$32.00

Gigantic Chocolate Cake

$38.00

Birthday Cookie

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Whole Cheesecake

$100.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Spring Water (1 LT)

$6.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
This lively steakhouse in the center of Buckhead has topped “Best Steakhouse” lists since opening in 2003. New York Prime is a sought after hot spot for any night out, thanks to the lively bar and USDA prime-only menu. From barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts at this powerhouse, old-school steak joint, but what sets them apart further is their large outdoor dining and private room. We'll cheers to that!

Location

3424 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30188

