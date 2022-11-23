- Home
NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
4,143 Reviews
$$
16118 Marsh Rd
WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
GARLIC KNOTS
Freshly baked knots with garlic, butter and herbs
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
MOM’S MEATBALLS
Two meatballs made with Mom’s special ingredients.
POP’S ITALIAN SAUSAGE
NYPD FRIES
JONES BEACH FRIES
A basket of fries without the beach, just the salt!
CONEY ISLAND FRIES
A basket of fries covered in bacon, cheese & jalapenos.
OZONE PARK ONION RINGS
RICE BALL
A traditional rice ball with mozzarella and marinara sauce.
FRIED RAVIOLI
Raviolis lightly fried and served with our homemade marinara sauce.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE
Made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Battered in NYPD Pizzeria seasoning served with a side of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or Buffalo Style.
10 CHICKEN WINGS
With your choice of wing sauce.
20 CHICKEN WINGS
With your choice of wing sauce.
SOUP cup
The way Grandma used to make! Ask for selection.
soup by the bow
the Siren,s
Chicken tenders
PAULIE.S home made Baked Clams
BY THE SLICE
CHEESE SLICE
Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.
THE SICILIAN SLICE
A thick seasoned crust, topped with sauce, mozzarella, Italian herbs & spices.
DELUXE SLICE
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
MEATLOVER SLICE
Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella.
VEGGIE SLICE
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO SLICE
Braised chicken with at layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.
cheese slice monday only
10" PIZZA
10" CHEESE PIE
Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.
10" BAYSIDE BIANCA
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Italian spices. Add Spinach or Broccoli for an additional charge.
10" MARGHERITA PIE
The original pizza. Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil.
10" MARIANO PIE
Olive oil, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.
10" APB ALFREDO PIE
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.
10" MADISON SQUARE GARDEN PIE
A cheeseless pizza with tomato sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. (Add cheese for an additional charge)
10" HAWAIIAN PIE
Ham and pineapple on our traditional pizza pie.
10" VEGGIE PIE
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
10" PESTO BIANCA PIE
Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.
10" POP'S PESTO PIE
Pop’s own pesto sauce, tomato slices & mozzarella.
10" TRIBECA PIE
A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.
10" CHICKEN CLUB PIE
Smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, braised chicken, topped with ranch dressing.
10" MEAT LOVERS PIE
Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella
10" DELUXE PIE
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
10" KEW GARDENS PIE
Fresh spinach, broccoli, minced garlic, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
10" BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE
Braised chicken with a layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.
10" BBQ CHICKEN PIE
BBQ and pizza sauce topped with chicken, red onions & mozzarella.
10" 5 BOROUGHS PIE
Just like the 5 Boroughs, there’s a little bit of everything.
10" SALSICCIA PIE
Fresh mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, accented with crushed red pepper.
10" 1/2 MEATLOVER PIE
10" 1/2 DELUXE PIE
10" 1/2 VEGGIE PIE
14" PIZZA
14" CHEESE PIE
Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.
14" BAYSIDE BIANCA
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Italian spices. Add Spinach or Broccoli for an additional charge.
14" MARGHERITA PIE
The original pizza. Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil.
14" MARIANO PIE
Olive oil, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.
14" APB ALFREDO PIE
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.
14" MADISON SQUARE GARDEN PIE
A cheeseless pizza with tomato sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. (Add cheese for an additional charge)
14" HAWAIIAN PIE
Ham and pineapple on our traditional pizza pie.
14" VEGGIE PIE
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
14" PESTO BIANCA PIE
Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.
14" POP'S PESTO PIE
Pop’s own pesto sauce, tomato slices & mozzarella.
14" TRIBECA PIE
A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.
14" CHICKEN CLUB PIE
Smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, braised chicken, topped with ranch dressing.
14" MEAT LOVERS PIE
Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella
14" DELUXE PIE
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
14" KEW GARDENS PIE
Fresh spinach, broccoli, minced garlic, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
14" BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE
Braised chicken with a layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.
14" BBQ CHICKEN PIE
BBQ and pizza sauce topped with chicken, red onions & mozzarella.
14" 5 BOROUGHS PIE
Just like the 5 Boroughs, there’s a little bit of everything.
14" SALSICCIA PIE
Fresh mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, accented with crushed red pepper.
14" STUFFED PIE
A double layer of dough stuffed with any two toppings, mozzarella and a side of sauce.
14" 1/2 MEATLOVER PIE
14" 1/2 DELUXE PIE
14" 1/2 VEGGIE PIE
Dominick Pepperoni
18" PIZZA
18" CHEESE PIE
Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.
18" BAYSIDE BIANCA PIE
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Italian spices. Add Spinach or Broccoli for an additional charge.
18" THE SICILIAN
A thick seasoned crust, topped with sauce, mozzarella, Italian herbs & spices.
18" MARGHERITA PIE
The original pizza. Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil.
18" MARIANO PIE
Olive oil, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.
18" APB ALFREDO PIE
Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.
18" MADISON SQUARE GARDEN PIE
A cheeseless pizza with tomato sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. (Add cheese for an additional charge)
18" HAWAIIAN PIE
Ham and pineapple on our traditional pizza pie.
18" VEGGIE PIE
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
18" PESTO BIANCA PIE
Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.
18" POP'S PESTO PIE
Pop’s own pesto sauce, tomato slices & mozzarella.
18" TRIBECA PIE
A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.
18" CHICKEN CLUB PIE
Smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, braised chicken, topped with ranch dressing.
18" MEAT LOVERS PIE
Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella
18" DELUXE PIE
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.
18" KEW GARDENS PIE
Fresh spinach, broccoli, minced garlic, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.
18" BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE
Braised chicken with a layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.
18" BBQ CHICKEN PIE
BBQ and pizza sauce topped with chicken, red onions & mozzarella.
18" 5 BOROUGHS PIE
Just like the 5 Boroughs, there’s a little bit of everything.
18" SALSICCIA PIE
Fresh mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, accented with crushed red pepper.
18" STUFFED PIE
A double layer of dough stuffed with any two toppings, mozzarella and a side of sauce.
18" 1/2 MEATLOVER PIE
18" 1/2 DELUXE PIE
18" 1/2 VEGGIE PIE
CALZONES & ROLLS
PATROLMAN’S PEPPERONI ROLL
Triple pepperoni with double mozzarella cheese.
VICE SQUAD VEGGIE ROLL
Spinach, tomato, mushroom and mozzarella cheese.
SERGEANT’S SAUSAGE ROLL
Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
BROOKLYN BUFFALO ROLL
Mozzarella cheese and chicken with your choice of mild, medium or hot sauce.
VICE SQUAD VEGGIE CALZONE
Spinach, tomato, mushroom and mozzarella cheese.
SERGEANT’S SAUSAGE CALZONE
Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
CONVICT CHEESE CALZONE
Mozzarella and herb & ricotta cheese mix. Add any topping for an additional charge.
SWAT TEAM STROMBOLI
Ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
MAKE YOUR OWN ROLL
Start with a cheese specialty roll and add toppings for an additional charge.
PEPPERONI CALZONE
GOURMET HEROS
PASTA & SPECIALTY DISHES
PASTA MARINARA
Homemade marinara sauce, with your choice of pasta.
PASTA MEATBALLS
Homemade marinara sauce and meatballs with your choice of pasta.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Made with heavy cream and a blend of Italian cheeses.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO W/ CHICKEN
Made with heavy cream and a blend of Italian cheeses topped with Chicken.
PASTA AGLIO `E OLIA
Sauteed fresh garlic, olive oil & Italian seasonings.
PASTA AGLIO W/ CHICKEN
Sauteed fresh garlic, olive oil & Italian seasonings topped with Chicken.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Filled with seasoned ricotta & topped with marinara.
BAKED ZITI
Ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, baked to perfection.
PASTA BOLOGNESE
Our homemade meat sauce with your choice of pasta.
HOMEMADE LASAGNA
Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, marinara, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Imported Romano cheese, melted mozzarella, marinara, served with your choice of pasta.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Imported Romano cheese, melted mozzarella, marinara, served with you choice of pasta.
STUFFED SHELLS
Pasta filled with a blend of ricotta, grate3d cheese, eggs and herbs. Covered in our homemade marinara.
PENNE ALLA VODKA
Penne pasta in a creamy vodka sauce.
special dinner
special dinner
FRESH SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
SPINACH SALAD
ASTORIA GREEK SALAD
Our Greek salad served with traditional kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, onion, tomato, roasted red peppers and feta cheese with Mediterranean dressing.
TRI-STATE CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, mixed with diced tomatoes and celery. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & crispy or grilled chicken, tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
SOHO COBB SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese.
CENTRAL PARK CHEF SALAD
Salad with chicken, ham & American cheese strips, hard boiled egg, tomato and cucumber.
LITTLE ITALY ANTIPASTA SALAD
Salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone cheese rolled together and sliced, on iceberg lettuce, with tomato, black & green olives, red onions and pepperoncinis.
KIDS
SIDE ORDERS
SIDE DINNER ROLLS
SIDE SAUCE
SIDE ALFREDO
SIDE ANCHOVIES
SIDE BOLOGNESE
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE JALAPENO
SIDE MEATBALL
SIDE PESTO
SIDE PIZZA SAUCE
SIDE RANCH / BLEU CHEESE
SIDE WING SAUCE
SIDE MOZZARELLA
SIDE BANANA PEPPERS
Slde Black olives
DESSERTS
NEW YORK CANNOLI
A large crispy pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
JUNIOR’S CHEESECAKE
Known as “The Worlds Most Fabulous Cheesecake,” Junior’s Cheesecakes have been rated “Best Overall” by the Wall Street Journal. Served with fresh strawberries upon request!
Juniors CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE
Layers of moist chocolate cake with rich chocolate filling.
ZEPPOLES
Just like on the streets of Little Italy! Our special dough fried, covered in your choice of powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar and served in a paper bag.
BROOKLYN STUFFED ZEPPOLES
Just like Brooklyn! Our special dough, fried, stuffed with sweet ricotta cream filling and lightly topped with powdered sugar.
OREO ZEPPOLES
Our special dough, fried, stuffed with an OREO.
Luigi"s real italian ice
Your choice of cherry, lemon or mango.
Holiday Cheesecake
MONDAY,S MOST WANTED
BACK OF THE HOUSE SPECIALS
20oz BOTTLES
2 LITER
apple juice
Fountain Drink 24oz
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787