Restaurant header imageView gallery

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden

4,143 Reviews

$$

16118 Marsh Rd

WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" CHEESE PIE
14" CHEESE PIE
GARLIC KNOTS

APPETIZERS

GARLIC KNOTS

$3.75+

Freshly baked knots with garlic, butter and herbs

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$7.69

MOM’S MEATBALLS

$5.99

Two meatballs made with Mom’s special ingredients.

POP’S ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.99

NYPD FRIES

$4.99

JONES BEACH FRIES

$4.99

A basket of fries without the beach, just the salt!

CONEY ISLAND FRIES

$8.99

A basket of fries covered in bacon, cheese & jalapenos.

OZONE PARK ONION RINGS

$4.99

RICE BALL

$7.99

A traditional rice ball with mozzarella and marinara sauce.

FRIED RAVIOLI

$7.99

Raviolis lightly fried and served with our homemade marinara sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$9.99

Made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

Battered in NYPD Pizzeria seasoning served with a side of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or Buffalo Style.

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$14.99

With your choice of wing sauce.

20 CHICKEN WINGS

$28.99

With your choice of wing sauce.

SOUP cup

$5.99

The way Grandma used to make! Ask for selection.

soup by the bow

$6.99

the Siren,s

$14.99

Chicken tenders

$9.99

PAULIE.S home made Baked Clams

$13.99

BY THE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$2.25

Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.

THE SICILIAN SLICE

$2.99

A thick seasoned crust, topped with sauce, mozzarella, Italian herbs & spices.

DELUXE SLICE

$2.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

MEATLOVER SLICE

$2.95

Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella.

VEGGIE SLICE

$2.75

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO SLICE

$2.75

Braised chicken with at layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.

cheese slice monday only

$0.99

10" PIZZA

10" Personal pizza feeds 1 person

10" CHEESE PIE

$7.99

Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.

10" BAYSIDE BIANCA

$10.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Italian spices. Add Spinach or Broccoli for an additional charge.

10" MARGHERITA PIE

$8.99

The original pizza. Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil.

10" MARIANO PIE

$9.99

Olive oil, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

10" APB ALFREDO PIE

$9.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.

10" MADISON SQUARE GARDEN PIE

$9.99

A cheeseless pizza with tomato sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. (Add cheese for an additional charge)

10" HAWAIIAN PIE

$9.99

Ham and pineapple on our traditional pizza pie.

10" VEGGIE PIE

$10.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

10" PESTO BIANCA PIE

$10.99

Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.

10" POP'S PESTO PIE

$10.99

Pop’s own pesto sauce, tomato slices & mozzarella.

10" TRIBECA PIE

$9.99

A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.

10" CHICKEN CLUB PIE

$11.99

Smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, braised chicken, topped with ranch dressing.

10" MEAT LOVERS PIE

$11.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella

10" DELUXE PIE

$11.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

10" KEW GARDENS PIE

$11.99

Fresh spinach, broccoli, minced garlic, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

10" BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

$11.99

Braised chicken with a layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.

10" BBQ CHICKEN PIE

$11.99

BBQ and pizza sauce topped with chicken, red onions & mozzarella.

10" 5 BOROUGHS PIE

$11.99

Just like the 5 Boroughs, there’s a little bit of everything.

10" SALSICCIA PIE

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, accented with crushed red pepper.

10" 1/2 MEATLOVER PIE

$7.99

10" 1/2 DELUXE PIE

$7.99

10" 1/2 VEGGIE PIE

$7.99

14" PIZZA

14" can feed 2 or more people and is cut into 8 slices

14" CHEESE PIE

$13.99

Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.

14" BAYSIDE BIANCA

$16.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Italian spices. Add Spinach or Broccoli for an additional charge.

14" MARGHERITA PIE

$16.99

The original pizza. Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil.

14" MARIANO PIE

$16.99

Olive oil, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

14" APB ALFREDO PIE

$16.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.

14" MADISON SQUARE GARDEN PIE

$16.99

A cheeseless pizza with tomato sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. (Add cheese for an additional charge)

14" HAWAIIAN PIE

$16.99

Ham and pineapple on our traditional pizza pie.

14" VEGGIE PIE

$17.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

14" PESTO BIANCA PIE

$17.99

Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.

14" POP'S PESTO PIE

$18.99

Pop’s own pesto sauce, tomato slices & mozzarella.

14" TRIBECA PIE

$16.99

A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.

14" CHICKEN CLUB PIE

$18.99

Smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, braised chicken, topped with ranch dressing.

14" MEAT LOVERS PIE

$19.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella

14" DELUXE PIE

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

14" KEW GARDENS PIE

$19.99

Fresh spinach, broccoli, minced garlic, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

14" BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

$19.99

Braised chicken with a layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.

14" BBQ CHICKEN PIE

$19.99

BBQ and pizza sauce topped with chicken, red onions & mozzarella.

14" 5 BOROUGHS PIE

$21.99

Just like the 5 Boroughs, there’s a little bit of everything.

14" SALSICCIA PIE

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, accented with crushed red pepper.

14" STUFFED PIE

$18.99

A double layer of dough stuffed with any two toppings, mozzarella and a side of sauce.

14" 1/2 MEATLOVER PIE

$13.50

14" 1/2 DELUXE PIE

$13.50

14" 1/2 VEGGIE PIE

$13.50

Dominick Pepperoni

$18.99

18" PIZZA

18" can feed 4 or more people and is cut into 8 slices

18" CHEESE PIE

$15.99

Shredded mozzarella cheese, Italian herbs, spices and homemade tomato sauce.

18" BAYSIDE BIANCA PIE

$19.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, Italian spices. Add Spinach or Broccoli for an additional charge.

18" THE SICILIAN

$20.99

A thick seasoned crust, topped with sauce, mozzarella, Italian herbs & spices.

18" MARGHERITA PIE

$18.99

The original pizza. Mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic & olive oil.

18" MARIANO PIE

$18.99

Olive oil, diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

18" APB ALFREDO PIE

$19.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, garlic & mozzarella.

18" MADISON SQUARE GARDEN PIE

$19.99

A cheeseless pizza with tomato sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil. (Add cheese for an additional charge)

18" HAWAIIAN PIE

$20.99

Ham and pineapple on our traditional pizza pie.

18" VEGGIE PIE

$21.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

18" PESTO BIANCA PIE

$21.99

Pesto sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic & Italian spices.

18" POP'S PESTO PIE

$23.99

Pop’s own pesto sauce, tomato slices & mozzarella.

18" TRIBECA PIE

$19.99

A base of mozzarella cheese with a balanced blend of imported Parmesan & Romano cheese topped with diced tomato & fresh spinach.

18" CHICKEN CLUB PIE

$23.99

Smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, braised chicken, topped with ranch dressing.

18" MEAT LOVERS PIE

$24.99

Pepperoni, meatballs, smoked bacon & mozzarella

18" DELUXE PIE

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella.

18" KEW GARDENS PIE

$24.99

Fresh spinach, broccoli, minced garlic, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & mozzarella.

18" BLEU CHEESE & BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

$23.99

Braised chicken with a layer of wing sauce, mozzarella, with a swirl of bleu cheese dressing.

18" BBQ CHICKEN PIE

$23.99

BBQ and pizza sauce topped with chicken, red onions & mozzarella.

18" 5 BOROUGHS PIE

$26.99

Just like the 5 Boroughs, there’s a little bit of everything.

18" SALSICCIA PIE

$24.99

Fresh mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, caramelized onions, roasted garlic cloves, grated Parmesan, accented with crushed red pepper.

18" STUFFED PIE

$27.99

A double layer of dough stuffed with any two toppings, mozzarella and a side of sauce.

18" 1/2 MEATLOVER PIE

$16.49

18" 1/2 DELUXE PIE

$16.49

18" 1/2 VEGGIE PIE

$16.49

CALZONES & ROLLS

All Specialty Rolls & Calzones are served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce and prepared fresh to order.

PATROLMAN’S PEPPERONI ROLL

$10.99+

Triple pepperoni with double mozzarella cheese.

VICE SQUAD VEGGIE ROLL

$10.99+

Spinach, tomato, mushroom and mozzarella cheese.

SERGEANT’S SAUSAGE ROLL

$11.99+

Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

BROOKLYN BUFFALO ROLL

$11.99+

Mozzarella cheese and chicken with your choice of mild, medium or hot sauce.

VICE SQUAD VEGGIE CALZONE

$9.99+

Spinach, tomato, mushroom and mozzarella cheese.

SERGEANT’S SAUSAGE CALZONE

$9.99+

Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

CONVICT CHEESE CALZONE

$10.99+

Mozzarella and herb & ricotta cheese mix. Add any topping for an additional charge.

SWAT TEAM STROMBOLI

$11.99+

Ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

MAKE YOUR OWN ROLL

$9.99

Start with a cheese specialty roll and add toppings for an additional charge.

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$10.99+

GOURMET HEROS

All heroes are on an 11" fresh baked Italian sub roll and are prepared to order.

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA HERO

$10.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA HERO

$10.99

ITALIAN HERO

$10.99

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS HERO

$10.99

PENN STATION CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA HERO

$10.99

VEAL PARMIGIANA HERO

$10.99

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA HERO

$10.99

CHICKEN CUTLET HERO

$10.99

TUNA SALAD HERO

$10.99

PASTA & SPECIALTY DISHES

All Entrees come with a choice of a Garden side salad, Caesar salad or Soup.

PASTA MARINARA

$10.99

Homemade marinara sauce, with your choice of pasta.

PASTA MEATBALLS

$12.99

Homemade marinara sauce and meatballs with your choice of pasta.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.99

Made with heavy cream and a blend of Italian cheeses.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO W/ CHICKEN

$16.99

Made with heavy cream and a blend of Italian cheeses topped with Chicken.

PASTA AGLIO `E OLIA

$10.99

Sauteed fresh garlic, olive oil & Italian seasonings.

PASTA AGLIO W/ CHICKEN

$13.99

Sauteed fresh garlic, olive oil & Italian seasonings topped with Chicken.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.99

Filled with seasoned ricotta & topped with marinara.

BAKED ZITI

$14.99

Ricotta & mozzarella cheeses, baked to perfection.

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$14.99

Our homemade meat sauce with your choice of pasta.

HOMEMADE LASAGNA

$16.99

Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, marinara, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.99

Imported Romano cheese, melted mozzarella, marinara, served with your choice of pasta.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$16.99

Imported Romano cheese, melted mozzarella, marinara, served with you choice of pasta.

STUFFED SHELLS

$11.99

Pasta filled with a blend of ricotta, grate3d cheese, eggs and herbs. Covered in our homemade marinara.

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$14.99

Penne pasta in a creamy vodka sauce.

special dinner

$14.99

special dinner

$15.99

FRESH SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.50

SPINACH SALAD

$6.99+

ASTORIA GREEK SALAD

$6.00+

Our Greek salad served with traditional kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, onion, tomato, roasted red peppers and feta cheese with Mediterranean dressing.

TRI-STATE CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, mixed with diced tomatoes and celery. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles & crispy or grilled chicken, tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

SOHO COBB SALAD

$13.99

Iceberg lettuce, chicken, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onions and crumbled bleu cheese.

CENTRAL PARK CHEF SALAD

$13.99

Salad with chicken, ham & American cheese strips, hard boiled egg, tomato and cucumber.

LITTLE ITALY ANTIPASTA SALAD

$6.99+

Salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone cheese rolled together and sliced, on iceberg lettuce, with tomato, black & green olives, red onions and pepperoncinis.

KIDS

CAPTAIN’S VELVEETA MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

CHIEF’S CHICKEN POPPERS

$7.99

SERGEANT’S SPAGHETTI

JR APB ALFREDO

$8.99

MISDERMEANOR SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$7.99

CADETTE CHEESE STICKS

$7.99

SERGEANT’S SPAGHETTI (Copy)

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE DINNER ROLLS

SIDE SAUCE

$1.25

SIDE ALFREDO

$3.50+

SIDE ANCHOVIES

$4.25

SIDE BOLOGNESE

$4.75

SIDE BROCCOLI

$5.00

SIDE DRESSING

$0.55+

SIDE JALAPENO

$2.50

SIDE MEATBALL

$2.55

SIDE PESTO

$4.25

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

$1.25

SIDE RANCH / BLEU CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE WING SAUCE

$2.25

SIDE MOZZARELLA

$3.75

SIDE BANANA PEPPERS

$2.50

Slde Black olives

$2.50

DESSERTS

NEW YORK CANNOLI

$5.99

A large crispy pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

JUNIOR’S CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Known as “The Worlds Most Fabulous Cheesecake,” Junior’s Cheesecakes have been rated “Best Overall” by the Wall Street Journal. Served with fresh strawberries upon request!

Juniors CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$6.99

Layers of moist chocolate cake with rich chocolate filling.

ZEPPOLES

$3.99+

Just like on the streets of Little Italy! Our special dough fried, covered in your choice of powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar and served in a paper bag.

BROOKLYN STUFFED ZEPPOLES

$5.99

Just like Brooklyn! Our special dough, fried, stuffed with sweet ricotta cream filling and lightly topped with powdered sugar.

OREO ZEPPOLES

$5.99+

Our special dough, fried, stuffed with an OREO.

Luigi"s real italian ice

$2.99+

Your choice of cherry, lemon or mango.

Holiday Cheesecake

$6.99

MONDAY,S MOST WANTED

10"CHEESE PIE

$5.99

14"CHEESE PIE

$11.99

18"CHEESE PIE

$13.99

DISCOUNTS

TWO 14"CHEESE PIE & WINGS

$37.99

14"CHEESE PIE,8 KNOTS & LARGE GATDEN SALAD

$27.99

BACK OF THE HOUSE SPECIALS

JACKIE;S FAVORITE PASTA

$16.99

PENNE BROCCOLI

$15.99

PASTA ARRABBITA

$14.99

CILLA,S PESTO RAVIOLI

$15.99

JERRY,S SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$15.99

20oz BOTTLES

MR. PIBB

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

WATER

$2.29

Orange soda

$2.99

FRESCA

$2.99

2 LITER

COKE

$3.89

DIET COKE

$3.89

COKE ZERO

$3.89

SPRITE

$3.89

LEMONADE

$3.89

ROOT BEER

$3.89

ICED TEA

$3.89

CHERRY COKE

$3.89

apple juice

Apple Juice 12.0z

$2.29

Fountain Drink 24oz

coke

$2.99

Diet coke

$2.99

sprite

$2.99

root beer

$2.99

pibb

$2.99

ginger ale

$2.99

minute maid

$2.99

gold peak tea

$2.99

Superbowl Special

18" + One Standard Topping, 10 Wings, 2 Liter

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787

Directions

Gallery
NYPD Pizza image
NYPD Pizza image
NYPD Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 512
16112 Marsh Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Tacos and Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
15493 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Suite 120 Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
New York Beer Project - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
9230 Miley Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Slidders Pizza - Windward
orange starNo Reviews
13848 TILDEN RD STE 178 Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Gochi Japanese Kitchen in Winter Garden
orange starNo Reviews
14195 West Colonial Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Poke by Gochi
orange starNo Reviews
13770 W. Colonial Dr. Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WINTER GARDEN

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,879
132 w plant st Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Winter Garden
orange star4.7 • 512
16112 Marsh Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Harrell's Hot Dogs & Cold Cones - 54 W Plant St
orange star4.5 • 116
54 W Plant St Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #57 -Winter Garden, FL
orange star5.0 • 1
13750 W. Colonial Drive Winter Garden, FL 34787
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston