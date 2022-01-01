Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nyum Bai

1,152 Reviews

$$

3340 E 12th St

Suite #11

Oakland, CA 94601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Khmer Fried Chicken
Cha Mee Sour
Thai Ice Tea

SNACKS

Khmer Fried Chicken

Khmer Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken with Kampot peppercorns and lime zest OR with Mama Teav’s chili garlic glaze. (GF)

Cha Ban Lai

$17.00

Sauteed seasonal greens, fermented salted beans, shallots chips *vegan option available

Side Broth

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$17.00Out of stock

shaved cabbage, herb medley, poached chicken, cucumbers, daikon sweet fish sauce dressing. Peanuts and crispy shallots topping

RICE PLATES

fluffy fried rice with kroeung, oyster mushrooms, basil and a pile of crab meat
Koh

Koh

$20.00Out of stock

Braised succulent pork belly in caramelized palm sugar with soy braised daikon & soft boiled eggs w/ peppery note, ginger & star anise.

Prahok Ktiss + Rice

Prahok Ktiss + Rice

$20.00Out of stock

Simmered pork belly in coconut milk, prahok, khmer curry paste. Served with seasonal veggies and rice. Chef Nite’s favorite dish! (GF)

Khmer Yellow Curry

$20.00

Spicy yellow curry with roasted potatoes

Amok

Amok

$25.00Out of stock

Catfish soufflé with kroeung, tobiko, and coconut milk steamed in banana leaves

Loc Lok

$20.00Out of stock

shaken beef, watercress, pearl onions, and salt + pepper lime sauce

Kids Menu

$8.00

steamed jasmine rice, crispy egg, Golden Mountain soy

NOODLES

Kuy Teav Phnom Penh

Kuy Teav Phnom Penh

$18.00Out of stock

Cambodia's quintessential noodle soup! 8 hour pork broth with rice noodles, ground pork & sliced beef. Make sure to squeeze the lime! (GF) *Contains shellfish in broth

Cha Mee Sour

$18.00

Stir fry glass noodles, ground pork, woodear mushroom, yuba skin tofu, lily buds, onions, scallions

SWEETS

Nom Krouch

$11.00

Fried balls of sesame-coated coconut mochi with a gooey palm sugar filling.

PANTRY ITEMS

Mama Teav's Hot Garlic

Mama Teav's Hot Garlic

$16.00

Mama Teav’s Hot Garlic is a wholesome mixture of spice-laced organic ingredients and garlic all swimming in chili oil, which makes for an unsuspecting wave of spicy, sweet and savory flavors in each bite. (V) (GF) 6oz jar

UTENSILS

Utensils

To conserve, we will only pack utensils by request.

Chopsticks

To conserve, we will only pack chopsticks by request.

Beer

Temescal Brewing Mitochondrea Hazy IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Passion fruit and juniper.

Original Pattern Hella Grungeist

$8.50Out of stock

Helles Lager. Lemongrass and apricot.

Non-Alcohol

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Nyum Bai is a Cambodian restaurant created by chef Nite Yun. At Nyum Bai, we celebrate Cambodia’s Golden Era of the ’60s, a vibrant and colorful time when Cambodian pop and rock n’ roll was at its peak. Nyum Bai is our way of preserving Cambodian culture and music through delicious home-cooked food. Made with love and made to share.

Website

Location

3340 E 12th St, Suite #11, Oakland, CA 94601

Directions

Gallery
Nyum Bai image
Nyum Bai image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Philomena
orange star4.5 • 2,434
1801 14th Avenue Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND - ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
orange star4.0 • 1,375
211 Foothill Blvd Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Reynoso - Oak
orange star4.4 • 1,105
3329 Foothill Blvd Oakland, CA 94601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
North Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston