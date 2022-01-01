Restaurant info

Nyum Bai is a Cambodian restaurant created by chef Nite Yun. At Nyum Bai, we celebrate Cambodia’s Golden Era of the ’60s, a vibrant and colorful time when Cambodian pop and rock n’ roll was at its peak. Nyum Bai is our way of preserving Cambodian culture and music through delicious home-cooked food. Made with love and made to share.

