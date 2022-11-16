Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nzingas Kitchen

826 Fayetteville St. Suite 110

Durham, NC 27701

French Toast

$9.99

French Toast & Chicken

$13.99

Five fried jumbo wings with our French Toast dipped in our famous custard and topped with Fairy dust.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99
Creole Shrimp & Grits

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Creamy savory cajun grits topped with jumbo shrimp and parsley

Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$9.99
Cajun Pasta

$12.99

Sides

Collard Greens

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Homes Fries

$5.00

Cajun Grits

$5.00

Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Slushies

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Desserts

Cookies

$0.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nzingas kitchen was opened in 2014 by our Owner & Executive Chef Zuri Hester. Originally named Nzingas Breakfast Cafe serving up Creole inspired Breakfast on the South Side of Durham. Chef Zinga is a Durham Native and has attended Hillside High and North Carolina Central for her undergrad degree in Hospitality & Tourism. She went on to Johnson & Wales to receive her culinary Training. She came back home & opened what is now called Nzingas Kitchen. Chef started the restaurant with hopes of creating a safe space where people can enjoy & get some of the best Eats Durham has to offer.

Website

Location

826 Fayetteville St. Suite 110, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

