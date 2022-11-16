Nzingas Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nzingas kitchen was opened in 2014 by our Owner & Executive Chef Zuri Hester. Originally named Nzingas Breakfast Cafe serving up Creole inspired Breakfast on the South Side of Durham. Chef Zinga is a Durham Native and has attended Hillside High and North Carolina Central for her undergrad degree in Hospitality & Tourism. She went on to Johnson & Wales to receive her culinary Training. She came back home & opened what is now called Nzingas Kitchen. Chef started the restaurant with hopes of creating a safe space where people can enjoy & get some of the best Eats Durham has to offer.
826 Fayetteville St. Suite 110, Durham, NC 27701
