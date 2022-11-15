Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nzuko - Watertown 60 Howard Street

60 Howard Street

Watertown, MA 02472

Order Again

Popular Items

Meze

Conch Fritters

$14.00

braised peppers | tzatziki

Plantains

$14.00

griot | pikliz | mediterranean olive oil

Hummus

$13.00

(red lentil, chickpea, and beet) crispy chickpeas | zaatar manakish | olive tapenade lemon oil

Chicken Wings

$12.00

nzuko dry rub | mitmita yogurt | black vinegar

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

grana padano | mozzarella | white cheddar

Grape Leaves

$11.00

cardamom | rice pilaf | lemon oil

Falafel

$12.00

toasted cumin | tahini

Pate

$11.00

Changes Daily

Cheese Mannish

$14.00

whipped goat cheese | feta | oregano | orange zest

Meze Boards

From the Garden

$32.00

kalamata | baba ghanoush | hummus | falafel | grape leaves | fall greens | plantains

From the Caribbean

$34.00

plantains | akara | conch fritters | french fries | griot | pikliz

From the Mediterranean

$36.00

Kebabs

Chicken Kebab

$27.00

orzo | tzatziki | pumpkin seed oil | pickled shallot

Lamb Kebab

$30.00

red bliss | parsley | lemon | grana padano | hummus

Kofta Kebab

$30.00

mushroom pilaf | preserved lemon | shaved crimini | feta

Salads

$17.00

white beans | arugula | squash | parsley | crispy alliums

Fattoush

$17.00

manakish | fall greens | beets | radish | pickled shallot | sumac

Mains

Poached Salmon

$30.00

squash | heirloom carrots | oyster mushrooms | ginger garlic coconut cream

Creole Mussels

$28.00

bucatini | burgundy pomodoro | sourdough

Jerk Chicken

$29.00

taro root puree | escabeche pickles | crispy garlic | jerk bordelaise

Spiced Lamb Shank

$33.00

smashed potatoes | fattoush | grana padano | tomato butter

Dessert

Loukoumades

$13.00

pistachio | dulce de leche | vanilla bean gelato

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

graham cracker crust

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Rum Cake

$13.00

Rice Pudding (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock

Sides / Extras

Dressings

$2.00

Sauces

$2.00

Rice

$5.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Pita

$2.00

Salmon

$15.00

Lamb Kebab

$15.00

Drinks

Coke

$6.00

Coke Zero

$6.00

Ginger ale

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Tea

Coffee

$3.50

Club soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Banner pic
Nzuko - Watertown image

