O'Rorke's 44 Steinwehr Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

44 Steinwehr Avenue

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Appetizer

Pretzel Sticks

$12.50

baked soft pretzels served with house made Guinness beer cheese

Crab Pretzel

$16.50

baked soft pretzels topped with crab dip, cheese, and Old Bay

Fried Pickles

$11.00

fried dill pickles served with homemade Ranch

Dew Dilly Shrimp

$15.00

beer battered shrimp tossed in Tullamore Dew sweet chili glaze

6 Wings

$11.00

deep fried and served tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, Sweet Chili, Jameson BBQ, Honey Old Bay

12 Wings

$22.00

deep fried and served tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, Sweet Chili, Jameson BBQ, Honey Old Bay

Shepherd's Pie Nachos

$14.00

homemade kettle chips topped with Shepherd’s pie and cheese

Crab Dip

$18.00

homemade creamy crab dip, served in a bread bowl with a side of kettle chips.

Guinness Cheese Dip

$12.50

served with toast points

Homemade Kettle Chips

$10.00

your choice of Truffled Parmesan or Old Bay Ranch

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Pot Skins

$8.99

Soups and Combos

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

French Onion Soup

$6.00+

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.00+

Salad and Sandwich

$12.50

Salads

Signature Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, coleslaw, and red onion tossed in house dressing. Topped with corned beef and Swiss. Served with toast point

Chef Salad

$15.00

house salad topped with turkey, bacon, and cheese

Combo Salad

$15.00

house salad topped with chicken salad, tuna salad, and mixed cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

house salad topped with grilled or fried buffalo chicken and mixed cheese

Cheeseburger Salad

$15.00

house salad topped with a char-grilled burger, your choice of cheese, and french fries.

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion

Caesar Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and red onion, and croutons

Autumn Salad

$13.99

Kid's Meals

Kid Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Kid Turkey and Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Kid Fish and Fries

$10.00

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chs Burger

$8.00

Handhelds

Reuben

$14.50

grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye

Rachel

$14.50

grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye

Pork BBQ

$13.50

pulled pork topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a Kaiser roll

French Dip

$14.50

shaved prime rib, sautéed onions and provolone cheese. Served on grilled sourdough with a side of Au Jus

Chicken Chesapeake Sand

$16.50

char-grilled chicken topped with homemade crab dip, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Kaiser roll

Grilled 3 Cheese

$8.50

American, cheddar, and provolone. Served on toasted sourdough

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.50

house made meatloaf served open faced on sourdough. Topped with mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

deep fried chicken, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and buffalo sauce

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.50

char-grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Sweet Chili Shrimp Wrap

$15.50

deep fried shrimp, coleslaw, and sweet chili sauce

Pork BBQ Wrap

$14.00

pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced red onion

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.50

sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Deli Sandwich

$9.50

all served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread (rye, sourdough, or a wrap)

Corned Beef Special

$14.50

shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. Served on rye

Cheeseburger

$13.00

char-grilled to your liking and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of cheese (American, cheddar, provolone, Swiss)

Bacon Cheddar BBQ Burger

$14.00

char-grilled to your liking and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

char-grilled to your liking and topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms

O'Rorke's Signature Burger

$14.00

char-grilled to your liking and topped with Guinness beer cheese and sautéed onions

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$13.50

served plain or tossed in buffalo sauce with french fries and coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Basket

$13.50

Fish Basket

$15.50

beer battered cod served with your choice of house cocktail or tartar sauce, french fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$15.50

beer battered shrimp served with your choice of house cocktail or tartar sauce, french fries and coleslaw

French Fry Basket

$6.50

Irish

Banger's and Mashed

$17.00

Irish sausage over mashed potatoes with sautéed onions and Guinness gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

ground beef, corn, and Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes, cheese, and scallions

Beef Stew

$17.00

slow cooked Guinness stew served over mashed potatoes or in a bread bowl

Meatloaf and Mashed

$17.00

homemade meatloaf topped with mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy

Bangers Booze

$20.99

Entrees

Chicken Chesapeake

$21.00

grilled chicken breasts topped with our homemade crab dip and Old Bay seasoning

Salmon

$20.00

8 oz fillet char-grilled to med-rare, served with or without Jameson BBQ

NY Strip

$30.00

12 oz cut char-grilled to your liking

Jameson Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$11.50

cavatappi noodles tossed in our Guinness beer cheese

Chicken Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Banger Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Marinara

$11.50

cavatappi noodles topped with marinara sauce and parmesan

Banger Marinara

$17.00

Chicken Marinara

$17.00

Alfredo

$11.50

cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Banger Alfredo

$17.00

Pot Roast Mac Cheese

$14.99

Sides and Add Ons

French Fries

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Champ

$3.00

Corn Fritters

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$0.75

Chips

$1.50

Celery

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Dog Chicken

$3.00

Dog Burger

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

44 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Directions

Gallery
O'Rorke's image
O'Rorke's image

Map
