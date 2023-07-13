Food

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Antipasto

$12.49

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

Chicken & Fry Salad

$12.49

Steak & Fry Salad

$12.49

Taco Salad

$12.49

Mandarin Chicken

$12.49

Strombolis & Calzones

Custom 5 Top

Carnivore

Triple Pepperoni

Italian

Steak

Meatball

Deluxe

Fresh Baked Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Specialty Pizza

Pies

Baked Hoagies

BBQ Steak

Black Angus

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Club

Chicken Parm

Ham & Cheese

Italian

Meatball Marinara

Mushroom Burger

Pizza Burger

Steak & Cheese

Smokehouse Chicken

Spicy Italian

Chicken Wings

Boneless

Bone-in

Loaded Potato's

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Taco

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Bacon n cheese

$8.99

Bacon Mac n cheese

$8.99

Munchies & Sides

Walking Taco

$3.99

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$9.99

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.49

Garlic Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.99

Pesto Cheesy Breaksticks

$8.99

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$5.49

Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$9.99

Fresh Cut Fries

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pizza

$8.99

Apple Crumble Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

Drinks

Cans

$1.50

2 Liter

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Monster

$2.49

Extra Dressings

Add A Dressing

Thursday Special

Medium 1 Topping & Pep Rolls

Medium 1 Topping Pizza Pep Rolls

$15.99