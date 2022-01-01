Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in it's Willy, Willy good!
Location
916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield, IL 62704
