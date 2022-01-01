Restaurant header imageView gallery

Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

916 South Grand Ave West

Springfield, IL 62704

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Pound Choice of Side
Mac n' Cheese
Pulled Pork (Plate)

Specials

Sampler

$26.99

App Sampler

$11.99Out of stock

Wild Willyshoe (Burnt Ends)

$16.95Out of stock
Full Rack Friday

Full Rack Friday

$19.95Out of stock

Every Friday our full slab of baby back ribs is discounted to only $19.95! Comes with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread.

Pork Belly Burnt

$14.95Out of stock

Burnt End Solo

$9.50Out of stock
Brisket Burnt Ends

Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.95Out of stock

Sampler 2 Meat

$21.95Out of stock

Rib Tip Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Half Lb Pork\chicken

$7.50Out of stock

Half Lb Briskett

$9.50Out of stock

Pblt

$13.99Out of stock

Pork Belly Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Sweet Corn

$3.50Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Wings

$1.50

Pickles

$2.00Out of stock

Cup Of Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

2 Leg Quarters

$12.99Out of stock

2 Leg Quarters Only

$8.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.50

Our Pulled Pork Nachos have blue corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo topped with your choice of BBQ Sauce.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$8.50

Our delicious and tender rib tips are cooked in a homemade whiskey and BBQ glaze to give them a unique flavor

Smoked Chicken Legs 3

Smoked Chicken Legs 3

$6.00

Three of our chicken legs, prepared with our house-made rub and smoked to perfection

Smoked Chicken Legs 6

Smoked Chicken Legs 6

$10.00

Six of our chicken legs, prepared with our house-made rub and smoked to perfection

Hot Links

$7.00

Two Tacos

$10.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of pulled pork or chicken and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, and pico de gallo.

Plates

A full slab (10-12 bones) of our baby back pork ribs, smoked to perfection and served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side
Baby Back Ribs - Full Slab (Plate)

Baby Back Ribs - Full Slab (Plate)

$26.95
Baby Back Ribs - Half Slab (Plate)

Baby Back Ribs - Half Slab (Plate)

$17.95

A half slab (5-6 bones) of our baby back pork ribs, smoked to perfection and served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side

Beef Brisket (Plate)

Beef Brisket (Plate)

$17.50

A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Plate comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) and is served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.

Pulled Pork (Plate)

Pulled Pork (Plate)

$14.50

Our slow-smoked pork butts are pulled fresh daily and served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.

Half Chicken (Plate)

Half Chicken (Plate)

$11.50

A mix of white and dark meat, our Half Chicken plate comes as a breast, thigh, leg, and wing and is served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.

Willyshoe

$15.00

Pulled Chicken (Plate)

$14.50

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.50

A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Sandwich comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) on a Kaiser bun and is served with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Slow-smoked pork butts are pulled fresh daily to make our Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Kaiser bun and is served with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

A mix of white and dark meat, our Pulled Chicken Sandwich is on a Kaiser bun and comes with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Sides

Papa Conn's Potato Salad

Papa Conn's Potato Salad

$4.50

A long-time family recipe, our Papa Conn's Potato Salad is mayonnaise-based and always a favorite!

BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.50

Our homemade BBQ Baked Beans have chopped beef brisket and a secret spice blend mixed in that make this side a favorite!

Grandma Pauline's Coleslaw

Grandma Pauline's Coleslaw

$4.50

Our Grandma Pauline's Coleslaw is another longtime family recipe lovingly passed down in the Conn family that we're proud to serve to you! The slaw is slightly sweet with a delicious vinegar base.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$4.50

Our homemade Mac'N'Cheese is creamy and delicious, just like it should be!

Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.50

Our homemade green beans are made with smoked pork bacon mixed in for a lighter but still wonderful side dish!

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's Brand kettle-cooked potato chips, in an assortment of flavors.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.95

Our cornbread is made fresh daily and served with a pad of butter on the side

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.50

Kids

Kids Mac'n'Cheese Meal

Kids Mac'n'Cheese Meal

$8.00

Our homemade mac and cheese with your choice of side and a drink!

Sliders Meal

Sliders Meal

$8.00

Two of our pulled pork sliders with your choice of side and a drink!

Dessert

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$5.75

Ann and Allen Baking Company (St. Louis, MO) makes our gooey butter cake, that we serve warm, drizzled with caramel sauce, and topped with powdered sugar!

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

No Bake Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pb Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.75Out of stock

Our homemade Bread Pudding has chopped bread pieces, an egg pudding mixture, and raisins and is served warm, drizzled with caramel sauce, and topped with powdered sugar!

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Coca-Cola products served cold, with ice

Excel Soda

Excel Soda

$2.50

Bottled sodas from Excel Bottling Company in Breese, IL

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

A classic black iced tea brewed daily and served with ice

Family Style

1 Pound Pulled Pork

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$15.00

1 pound of pulled pork with 3 buns.

1 Pound Brisket

1 Pound Brisket

$19.00

1 pound of smoked brisket either sliced or chopped and 3 buns.

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack (Only)

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack (Only)

$23.00

1 Full rack of Ribs

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.00

Smoked half chicken.

1 Pound Choice of Side

1 Pound Choice of Side

$7.00

Choice of any 1 pound side.

1 Pound Pulled Chicken

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack (Only)

$11.50

Beer

Budweiser

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Budlight Seltzer-Black Cherry

$2.75

Budlight Seltzer-Mango

$2.75Out of stock

Stella Artois

$3.50

Riggs Hefeweizen

$5.00

Haymarket Blode Orange Blonde

$3.25

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$2.75

Church Street Lil Lucy IPA

$5.00

Bur Oak Tractor Fire Brown

$2.75

Buzz Bomb-Orange Whip

$5.00

Buzz Bomb-Bar Fight Brown

$5.00

Anvil & Forge-Hazy IPA

$5.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Virtue Cider-Peary

$3.00

Destihl Salted Watermelon Gose

$5.00

Odd Sides Ale-Citra Pale Ale

$3.00

Golden Road-Pineapple Cart

$3.00

Springfield Beer Citra

$6.00

Avril & Forge - Keller Clown

$6.00

Springfield Beer Co. - Coffee Blonde

$6.00

Stiffys Hard Peach

$5.00

Stiffys Pineapple

$5.00

Big Wave - Golden Ale

$3.00

Bud Light Lemonade

Bl Seltzer Lemonade

$3.75

Bl Seltzer Black Cherry Lemonade

$3.75

Bl Seltzer Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Bls Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Bls Peach Tea

$3.75

Bls Apple Tea

$3.75

Eastside IPA

$6.50

Church St Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$6.50

Merch

All shirts are unisex sizing. Tees are half length sleeves, raglans are three-quarter length sleeves.
Fire Red Tee (BBQ)

Fire Red Tee (BBQ)

$20.00
Black Tee (BBQ)

Black Tee (BBQ)

$20.00

Charcoal T-Shirts

$20.00
Red Long-Sleeve

Red Long-Sleeve

$30.00

BBQ SAUCE - (24oz)

$10.00

WILLY DUST - (1LB)

$20.00

Sauce 12oz

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:45 pm
Come on in it's Willy, Willy good!

Location

916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield, IL 62704

