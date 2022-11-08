Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Bagel - New Brunswick

37 Easton Ave

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bagel

Bagel

Bagel

$1.50

Hand rolled baked daily fresh bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.00
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Spreads

Bagel w/ Avocado

Bagel w/ Avocado

$4.75
Bagel w/ Butter

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.25

Choice of Bagel with whipped butter

Bagel w/ Chicken Salad

Bagel w/ Chicken Salad

$8.25

Choice of bagel with homemade chicken salad

Bagel w/ Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese

$4.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with assortment of garden peppers

Bagel w/ Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese

$4.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with sliced jalapeños and cheddar cheese

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$5.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with chunks of smoked salmon

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

$3.25

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese

Bagel w/ Scallion Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with scallions

Bagel w/ Sliced Cheese

$4.00
Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with strawberries

Bagel w/ Tuna Salad

Bagel w/ Tuna Salad

$8.25

Choice of bagel with homemade tuna salad

Bagel w/ Tuscan Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Tuscan Cream Cheese

$4.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers and basil

Bagel w/ Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$4.75Out of stock

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with walnuts, raisins and cinnamon

Bagel w/ Apple Pie Cream Cheese

$4.75

By The Sea

Bagel w/ Lox

$8.50
Cream Cheese w/ Lox

Cream Cheese w/ Lox

$11.75
Lox n Loaded

Lox n Loaded

$13.75
Jim Halpert

Jim Halpert

$9.75

W-BLT

$9.75

Egg-ceptional

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.95

Crispy bacon, scrambled egg, and American Cheese

Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$9.50

Choice of bagel with Crispy Bacon, scrambled eggs, melted Wisconsin cheddar, a smear of scallion cream cheese, topped with Mike’s hot honey

Deli Meat, Egg and Cheese

$9.95
Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.25
Ridge Diablo

Ridge Diablo

$9.50

Choice of bagel with taylor ham, bacon, scrambled egg, pepper jack cheese with pickled jalapeños and a chipotle aioli

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.95

Sinatra

$9.50
Taylor Ham, Egg, & Cheese

Taylor Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$5.95

Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$7.50

The Hayride

$10.50

O'bsessions

Big Daddy

Big Daddy

$10.25

BLT

$5.75

BYO

$10.25

Not Your AVG Club

$10.25
Riverwalk

Riverwalk

$9.75

Choice of bagel with chicken salad, slice of cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce with a chipotle aioli sauce

The Boken

$10.25

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Hashbrown

$1.75

Side of Bacon

$2.25

Side of Chipotle

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Mustard

$0.50

Side of O'Saucey

$0.50

Side of Russian

$0.50

Side of Sausage

$2.25

Side of Taylor Ham

$2.25
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.25

Side Spreads

Breakstone Butter

Breakstone Butter

$5.75
1/2lb Cream Cheese

1/2lb Cream Cheese

$5.10
1/2 lb Scallion Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.75
1/2 lb Veggie Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.75
1/2lb Lox Spread

1/2lb Lox Spread

$5.75
1/2 lb Strawberry Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.75Out of stock
1/2 lb Tuscan

1/2 lb Tuscan

$5.75

1/2lb Sweet Nuts

$5.75
1/2 lb Chicken Salad

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$6.25
1/2 lb Tuna Salad

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$6.25
1/2 lb Firehog

1/2 lb Firehog

$5.75

1/2 lb whitefish salad

$7.00

1 lb whitefish salad

$14.00

1/4lb sliced lox

$9.50

1/2 lb sliced lox

$19.00

1lb sliced lox

$38.00

O'ffiicial Bundle

Breakfast Bundle

$12.50

Apparel

Black Shirt

$25.00

Cream Shirt

$30.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Crew Neck

$40.00

Coffee

BWE Cold Brew Bottle

BWE Cold Brew Bottle

$4.95

Gatorade

Yellow Gatorade

Yellow Gatorade

$2.65
Red Gatorade

Red Gatorade

$2.65
Blue Gatorade

Blue Gatorade

$2.65Out of stock
Orange Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$2.65

Soda

Diet Coke bottle

Diet Coke bottle

$2.65
Coke bottle

Coke bottle

$2.65

Juice

Nesquick

Nesquick

$2.65Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.65
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.65Out of stock

Cloud Water

$2.75

Snapple

Peach Snapple

Peach Snapple

$2.85
Diet Peach Snapple

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.85Out of stock
Lemon Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$2.85
Kiwi Snapple

Kiwi Snapple

$2.85

Water

water

water

$1.45

Joes Tea

Lemon

Lemon

$3.25Out of stock
Peach

Peach

$3.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
O'Bagel is a family owned and operated business with four New Jersey locations, and is home to the Jumbo bagel. ⚡️ #ItsNotABagelUnlessItsObagel 📲 Tiktok - @obagel_family 👇🏼 Get Delivery, Catering and more

Location

37 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

