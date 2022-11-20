Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Blarney's

No reviews yet

4411 Martin Way E

Olympia, WA 98516

Popular Items

Popular Items

Beer Buddies
Ale Fish & Chips
12 Jumbo Wings

Appetizers

'Shrooms

$10.99

Lightly battered and fried whole mushrooms

12 Jumbo Wings

$18.99

Our famous jumbo wings plain or coated with your choice of O’Blarney’s wing sauce.

6 Jumbo Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$12.99

Our famous jumbo wings plain or coated with your choice of O’Blarney’s wing sauce.

9 Jumbo Wings

$15.99

Our famous jumbo wings plain or coated with your choice of O’Blarney’s wing sauce.

Basket Fries

$4.59

Beer Buddies

$8.99

Beer-battered, cheese filled tater tots, served with ranch dressing

Clam Strip app

$10.34

Lightly breaded and golden-fried

Garlic Fries

$5.74

Gizzards

$10.99

Leapin’ lizard...Chicken gizzards? Yup, and they’re great

Hummus & Flat Bread

$11.99

With baby carrots, cucumber, cauliflower and broccoli

Jack bites

$6.99

Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Battered, fried and served with marinara sauce

O Rings

$9.99

Beer-battered onion rings

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.79

Filled with melted cheddar cheese, served with olives, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Add smoked chicken, taco meat or BBQ pork 2.59

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Two crispy Reuben eggrolls served with a side of our tangy gourmet Reuben sauce

Sampler

Sampler

$19.99

Beer Buddies, Mozzarella sticks, clam strips, battered shrimp and O rings

Skins

Skins

$12.99Out of stock

Potato wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream and bacon bits

Slider (1)

$4.93

Classic ground chuck, BBQ pork or fish fillet

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$11.99

Classic ground chuck, BBQ pork or fish fillet

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.94

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.08

Soup Bowl & Irish Soda Bread

$8.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99
'Steak Salad

'Steak Salad

$16.99

Spinach, tomatoes and bleu cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with charbroiled steak and caramelized balsamic onions, served with garlic bread

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, served with a lemon wedge and garlic bread. With char-broiled chicken breast 14.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, avocado, egg, bacon, and bleu cheese, served with Irish soda bread

Taco Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, guacamole and sour cream in a crispy tortilla shell

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Fresh spinach, bacon, Parmesan cheese, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg and hot bacon dressing, served with garlic bread

Chef Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens, ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes and egg, served with Irish soda bread

Salad and bowl soup

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Blarney

Bacon Cheddar Blarney

$14.99

Our famous Blarney burger with cheddar cheese and bacon

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Dip

$15.29

½ lb. patty, Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon on a French roll, served with au jus

Big Blarney

Big Blarney

$14.99

Two ¼ lb. patties, double cheese plus all of the above

Blarney Burger

Blarney Burger

$13.99

A 6 oz. ground chuck patty, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and O’Blarney’s special sauce

Blue Manchu

Blue Manchu

$15.29

1/3 lb. patty, thick and crispy bacon, thin sliced red onions and heaps of tangy bleu cheese crumbles

Fair Burger

Fair Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb. patty, American cheese, O‘Blarney’s special sauce and grilled onions

Garden Burger

$11.99

The vegetarian Blarney burger with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and ranch dressing on a wheat bun with fries

Out Blarney

Out Blarney

$14.99

A Big Blarney, a fried egg, bacon and ham

Turkey Burger

$11.99

A turkey Blarney burger with twice the protein and half the calories, served on a wheat bun

Sandwiches, Wraps, & Croissants

All American Chicken

$14.99

Charbroiled chicken breast, crisp bacon, American cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes and Thousand Island dressing

Bartender's Philly

Bartender's Philly

$15.99

Our house Philly cheesesteak with mushrooms and jalapenos. A Staff favorite!

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on grilled sourdough

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Charbroiled chicken breast in spicy Buffalo sauce topped with melted bleu cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on a Kaiser roll

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Charbroiled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a fluffy garlic herb tortilla

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and honey mustard wrapped in a fluffy garlic herb tortilla

Clubhouse

Clubhouse

$14.99

A triple decker tower of ham, turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on toasted bread

Deli Sandwich

$11.99

Your choice of ham, corned beef or roast beef or turkey with cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomatoes, served with fries

French Dip

French Dip

$13.99

Sliced roast beef on a toasted French roll, served with au jus. With Swiss cheese 13.99

Gourmet Dip

$14.99
Hearty Reuben

Hearty Reuben

$13.99

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and special sauce grilled on rye

Malibu Chicken

Malibu Chicken

$14.99

Charbroiled chicken breast, ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo and Dijon mustard

Mick Fish

$13.99

O’Blarney’s ale-battered cod, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and O’Blarney’s tartar sauce on a Kaiser roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Grilled, sliced steak, red and green peppers, onions and our special house seasonings piled high on a stadium roll with melted provolone cheese and O’Blarney’s Philly sauce

Turkey Avocado Croissant

$11.99

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, bacon and avocado on a house baked croissant roll

Turkey Cranberry Croissant

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, cream cheese and cranberries on a house baked croissant roll

Steaks

Sirloin

$18.99

Our steaks are charbroiled to order and served with fresh sautéed veggies, onion rings, baked potato with all the fixings and Irish soda bread. We will be happy to blacken your steak with Cajun spices or pan-finish your steak with our famous Irish whiskey sauce at no additional charge

New York

$24.99

Our steaks are charbroiled to order and served with fresh sautéed veggies, onion rings, baked potato with all the fixings and Irish soda bread. We will be happy to blacken your steak with Cajun spices or pan-finish your steak with our famous Irish whiskey sauce at no additional charge

Pub Favorites

2 Piece Chickie

$11.99

Tender, boneless, all white meat chicken breast strips and fries

3 Piece Chickie

$12.49

Tender, boneless, all white meat chicken breast strips and fries

4 Piece Chickie

4 Piece Chickie

$13.99

Tender, boneless, all white meat chicken breast strips and fries

Shrimp Scatter

$14.99

Large Redhook ale-battered shrimp and fries

Ale Fish & Chips

Ale Fish & Chips

$16.99

Golden delicious O’Blarney’s famous beer-battered arctic cod with tartar sauce and coleslaw

Fish Basket (2)

$13.99

Golden delicious O’Blarney’s famous beer-battered arctic cod with tartar sauce and coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$17.99

A combination of lightly breaded shrimp, clam strips, O’Blarney’s ale-battered cod and fries

Clams & Chips

$11.99

Small, crisp, golden and delicious with fries and tartar sauce

Steamed Veggie

$11.99

Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and red potatoes served with your choice of melted cheddar cheese or a side of cottage cheese

Charbroil Chicken

$15.99

Marinated in delicious spices, topped with Swiss cheese, served with steamed veggies and your choice of soup or salad

Home Cooked Dinner Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99

House-made chicken pot pie with fresh vegetables and tender white meat in a rich sauce and topped with a flaky crust, served with your choice of soup or salad

Guinness Mac

Guinness Mac

$16.99

Four cheeses blended with Guinness® Stout and macaroni noodles topped with corned beef, bacon, carmelized onions and bread crumbs. Served with garlic bread

Shepards Pie

Shepards Pie

$15.99

A traditional Irish dish of seasoned ground beef, carrots and onions topped with mashed red potatoes, served with Irish soda bread and your choice of soup or salad

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.99

corned beef, boiled cabbage, steamed red potatoes, baby carrots and horseradish sour cream, served with Irish soda bread

Bangers & Mash

$16.99

Grilled Irish Banger sausages and garlic mashed red potatoes topped with whiskey gravy and diced onions, served with your choice of soup or salad

Kids Food

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken

$6.99

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kid Pizza

$6.99

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4411 Martin Way E, Olympia, WA 98516

Directions

