Atypical Restaurant 1616 Decker Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1616 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bakers Sports pub and grill - 7167 Two Notch Road
No Reviews
7167 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbia
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant