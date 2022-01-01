O'Donnell Golf Club 301 North Belardo Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Historic O'Donnell Golf Club
Location
301 North Belardo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake's Palm Springs - 664 North Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
664 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Springs
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
More near Palm Springs