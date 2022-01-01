Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

438 Reviews

$$

2100 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL 60618

Popular Items

Appetizers

CUP Tomato Bisque

$6.75
BOWL Tomato Bisque

$8.75

CUP Chili

$7.25

with scallions, cheddar, crackers

Bowl CHILI

$9.25

with scallions, cheddar, crackers

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.75

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.75

Pint of Bacon

$10.75

Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Nachos

$14.75

scallions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, cheese sauce, tortilla chips

Totchos

$17.75

scallions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, cheese sauce, tater tots

Quesadillas

$13.75

chihuahua cheese, side of jalapeños, sour cream, lettuce & salsa

Hummus

$14.75

pita, cucumbers, celery, carrots, kalamata olives, onions

Hot Pretzel

$11.75

choice of cheese sauce, german or honey mustard

Giant Pretzel

$18.75

includes cheese sauce, german & honey mustard

Postickers

$13.75

pan-fried chicken dumplings, soy sauce, asian cucumber side (5pc)

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.75

fried shrimp with fries and choice of cocktail or buffalo sauce

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.75

melted goat cheese, marinara, garlic bread(6pc)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.75

creamed spinach, diced artichoke hearts, chihuahua cheese & tortilla chips(20min. baking)

Reuben Rolls

$16.75

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, deep-fried in crispy wonton, side 1000 island(4pc)

Mini Corn Dogs

$13.75

turkey dogs, fries, honey mustard, BBQ (12pc)

Chicken Fingers

$14.75

plain with fries, honey mustard, BBQ(5pc)

Wings 10pc APP

$18.75
Wings 20pc APP

$28.75

Salads

House Salad

$12.75

mixed lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

$18.75

grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, corn, red onions, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese

Caesar Salad

$12.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, chicken

Cajun Chix Caesar Salad

$19.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, cajun chicken

Steak Caesar Salad

$21.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, steak

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.75

grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.75

grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, celery, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$17.75

grilled pears, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red onions, red peppers, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

3B's Chicken

$18.75

bacon, BBQ & crumbled bleu cheese on ciabatta roll

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$13.75

bacon, egg and cheese on a soft BBQ roll

Beef Tenderloin Sand

$18.75

4oz. sliced steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bleu or cheddar cheese, garlic-buttered ciabatta roll

Cuban

$16.75

roast ham, pork, swiss cheese, red onions, pickles, tomato, dijon mustard on a telera roll

Grilled Cheese

$12.75

american cheese on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sand

$13.75

plain grilled chicken on ciabatta roll

Turkey Club Sand

$16.75

turkey, BLT, avocado, mayo on white bread

Burgers

Burger

$16.75

1/2 pound patty

3 B's Burger

$17.75

1/2 pound patty, bacon, BBQ & bleu cheese

Kobe Beef Burger

$20.75

grass fed, 100% wagyu beef, topped with tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle

The Beyond Burger

$16.75

vegan friendly, looks like red meat, but it's really plant based

Mini Burgers

$15.75

2oz patties & grilled onions(4pc)

Mini Turkey Burgers

$15.75

topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)

More Stuff

Blackened Tilapia Tacos

Blackened Tilapia Tacos

$16.75

Carne Asada

$25.75

Wraps

House Wrap

$13.75

mixed lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, shredded carrots as a wrap

Cobb Wrap

$19.75

grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, corn, red onions, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese as a wrap

Caesar Wrap

$13.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons as a wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$20.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, chicken as a wrap

Cajun Chix Caesar Wrap

$20.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, cajun chicken as a wrap

Steak Caesar Wrap

$22.75

romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, steak as a wrap

Asian Chicken Wrap

$18.75

grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing as a wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.75

grilled chicken, romaine, carrots, celery, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese as a wrap

Pear & Gorgonzola Wrap

$18.75

grilled pears, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red onions, red peppers, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette as awrap

Jane Wrap

$16.75

chicken, lettuce, cheddar, ranch, bacon as a wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$17.75

goat cheese, pear, lettuce, red onions, basil-pesto, balsamic dressing as a wrap

Sides

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Chez Fries

$5.75

Side Chili Fries

$5.75

Chili Chez Fry

$6.25

Side Potato Chips

$4.25

Side Baked Potato

$5.75

Side Mashed

$5.75

Side Au Gratin

$7.75

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Broccoli

$5.75

Side Celery/blue boat

$5.75

Side Garlic Bread

$5.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Pasta

$6.75

Side of Bacon

$4.25

Side Pita

$4.25

Side Bread

$3.75

Side Yankee Slaw

$5.75

Side Greens

$3.75

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Kids Broccoli

$4.75

Kids Pasta

$6.75

Desserts

Rice Crispy

$10.75

Red Velvet Cupcake

$9.25

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Redbull Can

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Known as Schulien’s for 100 years, O’Donovan’s is one of the oldest bars in Chicago. Enjoy everyone’s favorite comfort food, daily food & drink specials, a giant beer garden & sidewalk cafe, hdtv’s everywhere plus private party rooms for every type of event! O’Donovan’s still has the MAGIC!

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618

