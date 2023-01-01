Donuts

Neighborhood Box

$9.00

Chocolate, Birthday Cake, BAM! Bam! Pebbles, Dirt, Eminem, Cookie Monster donuts

Birthday Cake

$1.85

birthday cake frosting, sprinkle mix

BAM! BAM! Pebbles

$1.85

strawberry frosting, fruity pebbles

Dirt

$1.85

chocolate frosting, oreo, gummy worms

Eminem

$1.85

chocolate frosting, mini m&m's

Cookie Monster

$1.85

chocolate frosting, blue sprinkles, cookie crisp

The Unicorn

$1.85

strawberry frosting, rainbow sprinkles, silver "glitter"

PB&J

$1.85

peanut butter, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar

Bacon Me Crazy

$1.85

maple frosting, bacon chunks

Arcadia High

$1.85

vanilla frosting, blue & red sprinkles, silver "glitter"

Boston Cream

$1.85

chocolate frosting, boston cream

Snickers

$1.85

chocolate frosting, chopped snickers, caramel drizzle

Extra OREOdinary

$1.85

vanilla frosting, crushed oreo

Nap Time

$1.85

maple frosting, Lay's Potato Chips, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Violet Tendancies

$1.85

lemon frosting, fresh blueberries, blue & yellow sprinkles

S'Mores

$1.85

chocolate frosting, graham cracker, mini marshmallows

Desert Vibes

$1.85

vanilla matcha frosting, white chocolate chips, gold "glitter"

ASU Sun Devil

$1.85

vanilla frosting, maroon & gold sprinkles, gold "glitter"

Plain

$1.85

Glazed

$1.85

Maple

$1.85

Chocolate

$1.85

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.85