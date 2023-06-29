Restaurant header imageView gallery

O.H.S.O. Gilbert

review star

No reviews yet

335 N Gilbert Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Location

335 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monroe's Hot Chicken - Ghost Kitchen New - 366 N GILBERT RD
orange starNo Reviews
366 N GILBERT RD GILBERT, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Joe's Real BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
301 N. Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Gilbert
orange star3.5 • 138
366 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Joyride Taco - Gilbert
orange starNo Reviews
302 North Gilbert Road Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Ta Lew Thai Bistro 1 - 1493 S. Higley Rd - (Ray Rd and Higley Rd)
orange star4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston