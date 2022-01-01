Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'henry's Publick House

47 Reviews

$$

10 Minthorne St

Staten Island, NY 10301

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef and Cheese Pasty

$5.00

Beef and Cheese pockets 3

$9.95

Cajun Shrimp

$12.00

Cheese and Jalapeno Pasty

$4.00
Cheese and Jalapeno pockets 3

Cheese and Jalapeno pockets 3

$8.95

Jerk Chicken Pasty

$5.00

Spicy Fried Pickle Spears 5pcs

$9.95Out of stock
Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$9.95+

Welsh Rarebit

$9.95

Entrees

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$14.95
Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie

$16.95
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Portabello Mushroom Burger topped with an egg

$16.95

Shrimp and Chips

$17.95

Wings 15 pc W Fries

$24.95
Cajun Shrimp Burger w/ pepperjack

Cajun Shrimp Burger w/ pepperjack

$24.95

O'Henry's Rarebit Burger

$18.95
Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.95

Truffle Burger topped with fried egg

$17.95

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Grilled Chicken over Field Greens

$12.95
Grilled Shrimp over Field Greens

Grilled Shrimp over Field Greens

$15.95

Sides

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

French Fries

$4.95

French Fries with Cheese Sauce

$8.95

Potato Chips

$5.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries w/ Hot Honey Maple Dipping Sauce

$6.95

Truffle Fries

$7.95

Welsh rabbit sauce only

$3.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

10 Minthorne St, Staten Island, NY 10301

Directions

