Restaurant info

O-iza presents itself as an exquisite modern dining restaurant that marries the art of sushi, teppanyaki, and modern Japanese cuisine. With a promise of elegant settings adorned with Japanese bonsai decor, a sophisticated interior, and a private dining room for intimate gatherings. All while indulging in a culinary adventure that highlights the mastery of our skilled chefs, who are dedicated to crafting the finest sushi and teppanyaki dishes.