O-iza
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
O-iza presents itself as an exquisite modern dining restaurant that marries the art of sushi, teppanyaki, and modern Japanese cuisine. With a promise of elegant settings adorned with Japanese bonsai decor, a sophisticated interior, and a private dining room for intimate gatherings. All while indulging in a culinary adventure that highlights the mastery of our skilled chefs, who are dedicated to crafting the finest sushi and teppanyaki dishes.
Location
190 El Camino, Fresno, CA 93720
