O'Learys Publik House

review star

No reviews yet

788 Garfield Avenue

Jersey City, NJ 07305

Order Again

Bottled Beer

Amstel

$6.25

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

High Life

$5.00

High Noon

$7.25

Miller Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

White Claw

$7.25

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Original

$5.00

Departed Soles GF

$8.00

6-pack Import

$20.00

6-pack Domestic

$18.00

Peroni

$3.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cocktails

LIT

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Blue LIT

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Drink Special

$6.00

Margarita

$10.00

Shots

Green Tea

$6.00

White Tea

$5.00

Kamikazee

$5.00

Mystery Shot

$2.00

Car bomb

$12.00

O.P.H. Pizza

O.P.H. Pizza

$14.00

OPH Build Your Own Pizza

$25.00

Pizza Special

$17.00

Snacks

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Cajun Fries

$5.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Bar Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Sliders

$9.00

Irish Nachos

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Mixed Basket Fries/Rings

$7.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Mrs. O'Leary's Melt

$11.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Pesto Chicken Melt

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.00

Test Description

Bacon Cheese Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

CODE BLUE!!!!!!!

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Specials

Burger Special

$12.00

Chicken Special

$12.00

Wing Special

$10.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00Out of stock

Fries Special

$9.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.00Out of stock

Steak Special

$17.00

Pretzel Special

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Bacon

$6.00

Fish Special

$12.00

Pork

$10.00

Salad Special

$17.00

Taco Special

$8.00

Soup

$7.00

Double Smash

$10.00

Late Night/Football Sunday

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Pierogies

$7.00

Cauliflower

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$7.00

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

788 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

